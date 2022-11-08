skoah facial shop Partners with REP'M Group to Accelerate National Growth

Full-Service Franchise Development Firm Launches Boutique Facial Studio into Franchising Nationwide

CORNELIUS, N.C., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REP'M Group - an elite franchise growth enabler, offering a full spectrum of development services under one roof - has announced they have added skoah facial shop to its portfolio of established brands. With years of business expertise in franchising, REP'M Group's elite in-house service offerings are hyper-focused on growing skoah and cementing the brand as a household name. Skoah facial shops currently has two open locations and plans to have 200+ under development in the next 36 months through the help and guidance of REP'M.

"Skoah facial shops is a unique company that exemplifies what we're looking for in a partner and we are excited to work with their team to develop the franchise and accelerate their growth nationwide," said Nick Sheehan from REP'M Group. "Skoah facial shops has the potential for growth given the high-quality products, beautiful locations, strong operating system, and consistent and continued growth and innovation. The success of the brand has shown that there is a market for affordable luxury in the beauty industry and skoah facial shops has made tremendous steps toward becoming a nationwide boutique facial shop."

Founded in 2001, skoah facial shop was created to fill a void in the boutique beauty space by having a dedicated emphasis on facials only. Skoah is devoted to healthy skin by combining effective skin care workouts with incredible training, coaching, and a proprietary, clean product line. Skoah facial shops offer a variety of innovative facials including signature facial workouts, skoah branded hydrafacials, facial peels, and customized masks in a relaxing and unpretentious spa environment. Skoah facial shop is on a mission to create facial experiences that create lasting, meaningful, and powerful customer relationships with its monthly membership option. The brand exists to make everyone feel great from the skin in.

"We are confident that working with the talented individuals at REP'M Group will allow the skoah brand to successfully expand into new territories throughout the United States," said skoah facial shop President, John Cohen. "We wanted to partner with a company that understands our goal and can see the difference we are trying to make within the beauty and wellness industry. With REP'M Group's services and expert guidance, we hope to soon open more locations with dedicated franchisees that have the drive and tenacity to revolutionize the skincare industry just as we do."

The skoah facial shop brand has gained notoriety by creating a unique facial experience that has taken elements from a personal trainer and brought them into their facial shops. The brand calls them skin care workouts; designed to train, tone, and focus on a healthy face. This, paired with the brand's unique membership benefits, help promote happy and healthy skin that helps clients achieve their beauty goals and keeps skin healthy on a long-term basis.

About REP'M Group

REP'M Group, which is based in Cornelius, N.C., is a full-service franchise development company that works holistically to provide franchisors with the sales and real estate expertise necessary for growth. REP'M has four pillars that assist all phases of the Franchise Development process: Brand'M, Grow'M, Build'M and Scale'M. REP'M Group has more than 60 employees that service 20-plus brands nationwide.

REP'M Group brands include Alloy Personal Training , Ellie Mental Health , Garage Kings , Lash Lounge , Kidokinetics , LIME Painting, Pause Studio, skoah facial shop , Splash and Dash , and 4EverYoung .

About skoah facial shop

Poised to disrupt an $18 billion industry, skoah facial shop is ready to change the way Americans think about skin care. Founded in 2003 as a first-to-market, facials-only franchise, skoah is making skincare what it always should have been: personal, accessible, affordable, and essential. By specializing solely on facials and skincare, skoah has pioneered the concept of personal training for your skin. Skoah facial shop customers buy memberships, where they receive a monthly facial, a discount on a personalized skincare routine made from our award-winning, proprietary, and clean skin care line. Skoah's 60+ skin care products are PETA certified, free of petroleum byproducts and sodium lauryl sulfate, and full of skoah's proprietary blend of 11 plant extracts. Skoah facial shops is part of the Franworth portfolio of brands. To learn more about the skoah franchise opportunity, visit www.skoahfacials.com/franchise/.

