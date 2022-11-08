SCOTTIE RESOURCES EXTENDS STRIKE OF BLUEBERRY CONTACT ZONE TO 1.45 KILOMETERS AND REPORTS INTERCEPT OF 4.24 G/T GOLD OVER 16.95 METRES

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) is pleased to report new assays on its Blueberry Contact Zone including an intercept of 20.3 g/t gold over 2.1 metres that extends the length of the Blueberry Contact Zone by 250 meters, to a total length of 1.45 kilometres. The Company also reports near surface intervals of mineralization that grade 8.9 g/t gold over 6.12 metres and 7.65 g/t gold over 7.53 metres, located just off of the Granduc Road. The Blueberry Contact Zone is located 2 kilometres north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC. The Blueberry Contact Zone is 100% owned and royalty free.

Highlights

Southern extension hole SR22-165 returned 20.3 g/t gold over a core length of 2.10 metres .

Road zone hole SR22-167 returned 8.9 g/t gold over a core length of 6.12 metres and 7.65 g/t gold over a core length of 7.53 metres in near surface intercepts (Figure 1).

Drill hole SR22-184 returned 4.24 g/t gold over a core length of 16.95 metres in a 65 metre step out from the nearest reported hole (Figure 1).

Results from the aggressive 2022 expansionary drilling of the Blueberry Contact Zone continue to return robust results which indicate the presence of a very large mineralizing system.

Infill holes across the structure continue to demonstrate the continuity of the mineralizing system and help refine the modelling of the system and targeting of higher-grade zones.

President and CEO, Brad Rourke: "We're pleased to report that our 2022 testing of the southern extent of the Blueberry Contact zone continues to be successful. These results add on an additional 250 metres to the strike length of the structure, bringing us to a total of 1.45 kilometres, more than doubling the extent tested in 2021. Just as significant, the high-grade nature of the intercept at the contact confirms that the tenor of the mineralizing system is laterally extensive, which also supports a deposit model with exceptional depth potential. The consistency of results received thus far supports the tremendous upside on the resource potential of the rapidly expanding target."

Table 1: Selected results from new drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone.

Drill Hole

From

(m) To

(m) Width*

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) SR22-147

98 98.5 0.50 6.68 18.1 SR22-165

74.9 77 2.10 20.3 18.4 SR22-167 including 31.5 40.4 8.90 6.12 5.83 SR22-167 and 61.6 69.25 7.65 7.53 1.03 SR22-167 and including 61.6 63.9 2.30 20.6 2.39 SR22-167

110.8 121.6 10.80 1.45 0.00 SR22-167 including 119.3 121.6 2.30 3.83 2.09 SR22-167

133.6 135.1 1.50 52.2 8.00 SR22-175

199.13 207.07 7.94 2.35 6.78 SR22-175 including 199.13 203.13 4.00 3.36 9.75 SR22-175

237 239 2.00 2.29 41.0 SR22-175

256 259.5 3.50 1.58 4.43 SR22-175

267.25 267.95 0.70 2.80 35.0 SR22-184

192.9 194.3 1.40 1.31 2.00 SR22-184

281.05 298 16.95 4.24 1.63 SR22-184 including 281.05 284.4 3.35 15.2 3.76 SR22-184

309.5 310.4 0.90 4.52 6.00 SR22-184

319.85 320.85 1.00 10.0 18.0

* True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined

About the Blueberry Contact Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 kilometres northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received in 2020 and 2021, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralized structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and drilling in 2021 expanded its strike length to 720 metres and its depth to 225 metres. The zone is steeply dipping, and there is no current restraint on its potential depth; the mineralization at the adjacent Scottie Gold Mine has a vertical extent greater than 450 metres. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is in the process of refurbishing their mill. Newcrest's Brucejack Mine is located 25 kilometres to the north.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2022 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 59,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

