AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, developed a novel clamping solution that enables rapid installation of First Solar Series 6 and Series 6 Plus modules.

FTC Solar Voyager Tracker with FSLR6 Modules (PRNewswire)

FTC's Novel Clamping Solution for First Solar Modules Enables Rapid Installation

To support First Solar's unique thin-film module technology, FTC developed a new product variant of its novel Voyager mounting solution. The variant uses FTC's patented Slide and Glide methodology and First Solar's SpeedSlot mounting feature. The result is a reliable, robust, labor-efficient module installation system that utilizes no traditional hardware. Instead, a mechanical fastener is used to secure and ground the First Solar module frame to the Voyager system's module rail, enabling the rapid install times our customers have come to expect from FTC – the leader in tracker constructability.

With FTC Solar's solution, we believe we'll have an industry leading installation time. FTC Solar's and First Solar's proprietary features for the rapid fastening of modules to the rail meets a significant market need with seamless ingenuity.

"We combined First Solar's SpeedSlot solution with FTC's patented Slide and Glide rapid module installation methodology that ensures robust module capture to our rail. Several nuances in the rail design enable the integrated solution to work well together. It is a testament to our engineering team's prowess and adaptability." Nagendra Cherukupalli, CTO at FTC Solar.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services. FTC Solar's innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage. Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and maintains a sales and support presence in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Australia, India, and Africa. For more information, please visit https://www.ftcsolar.com/.

Media Contact:

Amber Schranz

aschranz@ftcsolar.com

(PRNewsfoto/FTC Solar, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FTC Solar