Converge Technology Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Financial Summary

In $000s except per share amounts 3-month Q3 2022 3-month Q3 2021 Growth % 9-month Q3 2022 9-month Q3 2021 Growth % Gross revenues1 730,571 472,419 55 % 2,134,178 1,332,639 60 % Net revenues 603,206 367,349 64 % 1,749,899 1,022,858 71 % Gross profit (GP) 139,654 83,771 67 % 381,851 229,811 66 % Gross margin % 23.2 % 22.8 %

21.8 % 22.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA1 30,967 18,862 64 % 99,804 59,349 68 % Adjusted EBITDA1 as a % of GP 22.2 % 22.5 %

26.1 % 25.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA1 as a % of Net Revenue 5.1 % 5.1 %

5.7 % 5.8 %

Net income 18,228 4,596 297 % 27,449 9,287 196 % Net income per diluted share $0.10 $0.02 400 % $0.14 $0.05 180 % Adjusted net income1 21,266 13,815 54 % 73,676 39,979 84 % Adjusted EPS1 $0.10 $0.07 43 % $0.34 $0.22 55 %



Financial highlights for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 ("Q3-2022"):

Q3-2022 net revenue increased 64% over the same quarter last year ("Q3-2021") to $603.2 million

Q3-2022 gross profit increased 67% over last year to $139.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 64% to $31.0 million from $18.9 million last year

For Q3-2022, the Company generated Adjusted Free Cashflow 1 and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion1 of $24.7 million and 80%, respectively

Reported Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.10 per share for Q3-2022 increasing by 43% from $0.07 per share in Q3-2021

Organic gross revenue growth 1 for Q3-2022 of 6%. Organic gross profit growth1 for Q3-2022 of 13%

Professional (Advisory and Implementation) services revenue in Q3 grew 85% year over year to $77.4 million .

Achieved 108 net new logos in Q3-2022, securing 328 net new logos in 2022

Improvements to hardware supply chains resulted in product bookings backlog2 decreasing to approximately $432.8 million in Q3-2022 compared to $507.4 million in Q2-2022 while Q3-2022 Services Backlog2 was approximately $70.2 million compared to $70.9 million in Q2-2022

_________________________________ 1 This is a Non-IFRS measure (including non-IFRS ratio) and not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. See the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section of this news release for definitions, uses and a reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.

2 Bookings backlog is calculated as purchase orders received from customers not yet delivered at the end of the fiscal period.



Q3-2022 Business Highlights & Subsequent to Quarter

Converge celebrated the five-year anniversary of its first acquisition and secured the CRN 2022 Triple Crown award with top rankings on all three CRN lists, including the Solution Provider 500, Fast Growth 150 and Tech Elite 250.

Acquired approximately $1.2 billion of LTM gross revenue and $68.4 million EBITDA through 10 acquisitions year-to-date including Paragon Development Systems, Inc. ("PDS"); Visucom GmbH ("Visucom"); 1CRM Systems Corp. ("1CRM"); Creative Breakthroughs, Inc. ("CBI"); Interdynamix Systems ("IDX"); Solutions Notarius Inc. ("Notarius"); Gesellschaft für digitale Bildung, Institur für modern Bildung, and DEQSTER (collectively "GfdB"); and Technology Integration Group ("TIG"), Newcomp Analytics ("Newcomp") and Stone Technologies Group Limited ("Stone").

Completed a five year $500m global revolving credit facility (the "Global Credit Facility"), led by J.P. Morgan and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce as joint lead arrangers, with the Bank of Nova Scotia , the Toronto -Dominion Bank and Bank of Montreal participating in the lender group. The Global Credit Facility includes an uncommitted accordion of $100m , for a total borrowing capacity of $600m .

Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) commenced on August 11, 2022 allowing the Company to purchase for cancellation up to an aggregate of 10,744,818 common shares.

Richard Lecoutre joined the Converge Leadership team as Global Chief Financial Officer on September 1, 2022 and will help guide Converge's European and global expansion.

"We continue to report record financial results, and I am incredibly proud that Converge grew by over 60% year-over-year across revenue, gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA," said Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "The fact that after 3 quarters Converge has higher revenue, gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA compared to our full year 2021 results illustrates how Converge's combination of organic and inorganic growth is the best growth model in the IT Services industry. Combined with that, our 85% year over year growth in professional services is at a higher rate than the overall business proving our shift to become strategically more valuable to our customer. This means that we now have an approximately $500m annualized services business. The expansion of our advisory business, particularly around analytics and cybersecurity, has resulted in record gross profit and accelerated services growth. Having completed our 10th transaction in 2022 we exceeded our goal of adding $1b gross revenue through acquisitions this year. Now we will focus on integration and our cross-selling strategies, particularly around services and high value solutions. We expect to see the high demand for our services-led, software-enabled hybrid IT solutions continue for the remainder of 2022, with Q4 growth rates consistent with Q3 year-to-date, and this high demand continuing into 2023."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)



September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets



Current assets





Cash $ 172,229 $ 248,193

Restricted cash 4,348 -

Trade and other receivables 637,764 416,499

Inventories 163,777 104,254

Prepaid expenses and other assets 21,502 11,762



999,620 780,708 Long-term assets





Property, equipment, and right-of-use assets, net 64,708 30,642

Intangible assets, net 454,117 233,586

Goodwill 502,575 323,284

Other non-current assets 663 617



$ 2,021,683 $ 1,368,837







Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities





Trade and other payables $ 686,629 $ 519,434

Borrowings 371,690 816

Other financial liabilities 43,073 29,407

Deferred revenue 69,371 27,581

Income taxes payable 14,153 13,977



1,184,916 591,215 Long-term liabilities





Other financial liabilities 106,413 85,296

Borrowings - 412

Deferred tax liability 90,685 43,086



$ 1,382,014 $ 720,009







Shareholders' equity





Common shares 609,916 633,489

Contributed surplus 6,497 2,325

Exchange rights 1,641 2,396

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (530) 329

Deficit (9,874) (25,050) Total equity attributable to shareholders of Converge 607,650 613,489 Non-controlling interest 32,019 35,339



639,669 648,828



$ 2,021,683 $ 1,368,837



Summary of Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





For the three months ended

September 30,

For the nine months ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Revenues















Product $ 474,006 $ 289,591 $ 1,419,216 $ 823,385 Service

129,200

77,758

330,683

199,473 Total revenue

603,206

367,349

1,749,899

1,022,858 Cost of sales

463,552

283,578

1,368,048

793,047 Gross profit

139,654

83,771

381,851

229,811

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

111,032

66,092

287,267

173,365 Income before the following

28,622

17,679

94,584

56,446 Depreciation and amortization

23,094

10,162

54,751

24,548 Finance expense, net

5,886

1,528

10,798

5,675 Special charges

8,211

8,702

19,492

17,101 Share-based compensation expense

1,275

1,193

4,172

1,193 Other income

(25,570)

(8,491)

(22,432)

(5,485) Income before income taxes

15,726

4,585

27,803

13,408

















Income tax expense (recovery)

(2,502)

(11)

304

4,121

















Net income $ 18,228 $ 4,596 $ 27,499 $ 9,287 Net income (loss) attributable to:















Shareholders of Converge

20,595

4,596

30,819

9,287 Non-controlling interest

(2,367)

-

(3,320)

-

$ 18,228 $ 4,596 $ 27,499 $ 9,287 Other comprehensive income















Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

5,352

(641)

(859)

(23) Comprehensive income $ 23,580 $ 3,955 $ 26,640 $ 9,264 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:















Shareholders of Converge

25,947

3,955

29,660

9,264 Non-controlling interest

(2,367)

-

(3,320)

-

$ 23,580

3,955

26,640

9,264

















Adjusted EBITDA[2] $ 30,967 $ 18,862 $ 99,804 $ 59,349 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Revenue2

5.1 %

5.1 %

5.7 %

5.8 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit2

22.2 %

22.5 %

26.1 %

25.8 %



_______________________________ 2 This is a Non-IFRS measure (including non-IFRS ratio) and not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. See the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section of this news release for definitions, uses and a reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.



Summary of Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Cash flows from operating activities















Net income $ 18,228 $ 4,596 $ 27,499 $ 9,287 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities















Depreciation and amortization

24,101

10,324

58,071

26,635 Unrealized foreign exchange gains

(24,233)

(7,991)

(20,532)

(5,025) Share-based compensation expense

1,275

1,193

4,172

1,193 Finance expense, net

5,886

1,528

10,798

5,675 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

3,808

-

4,405 Income tax expense (recovery)

(2,502)

(11)

304

4,121



22,755

13,447

80,312

46,291 Changes in non-cash working capital items















Trade and other receivables

71,898

34,045

(4,241)

93,065 Inventories

6,511

(7,103)

17,769

(31,290) Prepaid expenses and other assets

835

(4,146)

(3,781)

(4,447) Trade and other payables

(86,206)

16,896

(69,836)

(48,706) Income taxes payable

(1,901)

(634)

(18,926)

(2,613) Other financial liabilities

(338)

6

1,898

1,877 Deferred revenue and customer deposits

1,396

(4,390)

7,996

13,123 Cash from operating activities

14,950

48,121

11,191

67,300

















Cash flows used in investing activities















Purchase of property and equipment

(4,332)

(810)

(18,812)

(3,661) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment

-

421

(6)

552 Repayment of contingent consideration

-

-

(10,135)

(5,502) Repayment of deferred consideration

(121)

(1,879)

(7,069)

(5,627) Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(154,212)

(148,143)

(353,683)

(244,293) Cash used in investing activities

(158,665)

(150,411)

(389,705)

(258,531)

















Cash flows from financing activities















Transfers from (to) restricted cash

141

(11,467)

(4,372)

(11,467) Interest paid

(1,229)

(561)

(4,287)

(5,639) Dividend paid

-

-

(1,080)

- Payments of lease liabilities

(3,462)

(2,584)

(8,494)

(7,001) Net proceeds from issuance of common shares

-

248,370

-

493,886 Repurchase of common shares

(30,539)

-

(30,539)

- Repayment of notes payable

(37)

(376)

(196)

(3,790) Net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings

173,084

(51,900)

357,901

(135,448) Cash from financing activities

137,958

181,482

308,933

330,541

















Net change in cash during the period

(5,757)

79,192

(69,581)

139,310 Effect of foreign exchange on cash

(6,189)

6,229

(6,383)

6,267 Cash, beginning of period

184,175

124,923

248,193

64,767 Cash, end of period $ 172,229 $ 210,344 $ 172,229 $ 210,344



Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release refers to certain performance indicators including "Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)", "Adjusted Free Cash Flow", "Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion", "Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Gross Revenue", and "Organic Growth" which are not recognized under IFRS and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Converge's method of calculating such non-IFRS measures and ratios may differ from methods used by other companies and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes that these measures are useful to most shareholders, creditors, and other stakeholders in analyzing the Company's operating results, and can highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers.

Management also uses non-IFRS measures and ratios in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements. These non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are furnished to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to the consolidated income (loss) or any other measure of performance under IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and ratios and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and finance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, share-based compensation expense, income tax expense, and special charges. Special charges consist primarily of restructuring related expenses for employee terminations, lease terminations, and restructuring of acquired companies, as well as certain legal fees or provisions related to acquired companies. From time to time, it may also include adjustments in the fair value of contingent consideration, and other such non-recurring costs related to restructuring, financing, and acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized, defined, or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021

Net income before taxes $ 15,726 $ 4,585 $ 27,803 $ 13,408

Finance expense 5,886 1,528 10,798 5,675

Share-based compensation expense 1,275 1,193 4,172 1,193

Depreciation and amortization 23,094 10,162 54,751 24,548

Depreciation included in cost of sales 1,008 683 3,320 2,443

Foreign exchange gain (24,233) (7,991) (20,532) (5,025)

Special charges 8,211 8,702 19,492 17,107

Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,967 $ 18,862 $ 99,804 $ 59,349





Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion

The Company calculates Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less: (i) recurring capital expenditures ("Recurring Capex") and (ii) lease payments relating to the IFRS 16 lease liability ("IFRS 16 Lease Liability"). Management defines Recurring Capex as the actual capital expenditures which are required to maintain the Company's existing and ongoing operations in its normal course of business. Recurring Capex excludes one-time expenditures to support growth initiatives that the Company categorizes as non-recurring in nature. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a useful measure that allows the Company to primarily identify how much pre-tax cash is available for continued investment in the business and for the Company's growth by acquisition strategy.

Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a good proxy for cash generation and as such, Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion is a useful metric that demonstrates that the rate at which the Company can convert Adjusted EBITDA to cash.

The following table provides a calculation for Adjusted Cash Flow and Adjusted Cash Flow Conversion:



For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021

Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,967 $ 18,862 $ 99,804 $ 59,349













Capex (2,765) (810) (8,622) (3,661)

Payment of lease liabilities (3,462) (2,584) (8,494) (7,001)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 24,740 $ 15,468 $ 82,688 $ 48,687

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion 80 % 82 % 83 % 82 %





Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Revenue

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Revenue is a useful measure of the Company's operating efficiency and profitability. This is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by net revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit is a useful measure of the Company's operating efficiency and profitability. This is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by gross profit.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share ("EPS")

Adjusted Net Income represents net income adjusted to exclude special charges, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and share-based compensation. The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income is a more useful measure than net income as it excludes the impact of one-time, non-cash and/or non-recurring items that are not reflective of Converge's underlying business performance. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the total weighted average shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis.

The Company has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 18,228 $ 4,596 $ 27,498 $ 9,287 Special charges 8,211 8,702 19,492 17,107 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 17,785 7,315 43,047 17,417 Foreign exchange gain (24,233) (7,991) (20,533) (5,025) Share-based compensation 1,275 1,193 4,172 1,193 Adjusted Net Income: $ 21,266 $ 13,815 $ 73,676 $ 39,979 Basic 0.10 0.07 0.34 0.22 Diluted 0.10 0.07 0.34 0.22



Gross revenue

Gross revenue, which is a non-IFRS measurement, reflects the gross amount billed to customers, adjusted for amounts deferred or accrued. The Company believes gross revenue is a useful alternative financial metric to net revenue, the IFRS measure, as it better reflects volume fluctuations as compared to net revenue. Under the applicable IFRS 15 'principal vs agent' guidance, the principal records revenue on a gross basis and the agent records commission on a net basis. In transactions where Converge is acting as an agent between the customer and the vendor, net revenue is calculated by reducing gross revenue by the cost of sale amount.

The Company has provided a reconciliation of gross revenue to net revenue, which is the most comparable IFRS financial measure, as follows:



For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Product $ 474,006 $ 289,591 $ 1,419,216 $ 823,385 Managed services 35,681 25,785 101,932 64,205 Third party and professional services 220,884 157,043 613,030 445,049 Total $ 730,571 $ 472,419 $ 2,134,178 $ 1,332,639 Adjustment for sales transacted as agent 127,365 105,070 384,279 309,781 Net revenue $ 603,206 $ 367,349 $ 1,749,899 $ 1,022,858



Organic Growth

The Company measures organic growth on a quarterly and year-to-date basis, at the gross revenue and gross profit levels, and includes the contributions under Converge ownership in the current and comparative period(s). In calculating organic growth, the Company therefore deducts gross revenue and gross profit generated from companies that were acquired in the current reporting period(s).

Gross revenue organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross revenues, as reported in the Company's public filings, from current period gross revenue for the same portfolio of companies. Gross revenue organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross revenues.

The following table calculates gross revenue organic growth for Q3-2022:



Q3 (3-month) Q3 YTD (9-month) Gross revenue $ 730,571 $ 2,134,178 Less: gross revenues from Companies not owned in comparative period 230,348 634,781 Gross revenue of Companies owned in comparative period 500,223 1,499,397 Prior period gross revenue 472,419 1,332,639 Organic Growth - $ $ 27,804 $ 166,758 Organic Growth - % 5.9 % 12.5 %

Gross profit organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross profit, as reported in the Companies public filings, from current period gross profit for the same portfolio of companies. Gross profit organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross profit.

The following table calculates gross profit organic growth for Q3-2022:



Q3 (3-month) Q3 YTD (9-month) Gross profit $ 139,654 $ 381,851 Less: gross profit from companies not owned in comparative period 44,994 117,539 Gross profit of companies owned in comparative period 94,660 264,312 Prior period gross profit 83,771 229,811 Organic Growth - $ $ 10,889 $ 34,501 Organic Growth - % 13.0 % 15.0 %



Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while the Company considers reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's filings available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com including its most recent Annual Information Form, its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements.

