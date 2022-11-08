ActiveCampaign implements 400+ customer ideas into platform in 2022, demonstrates commitment to growing businesses

The company made platform speed enhancements, added a product catalog for Shopify and WooCommerce users and more, continuing mission to democratize technology and provide what other solutions lack

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign , the leader in marketing automation , email marketing and CRM , is launching many strategic product investments this quarter, adding to the 400+ customer ideas delivered in 2022. Customers spoke and ActiveCampaign listened, continuously fueling the platform with ideas coming directly from the businesses they support to help them grow with confidence. The company now offers more than 900 integrations for growing businesses to use seamlessly with ActiveCampaign, differentiating the company from competitors who offer all-in-one solutions and make it hard for small teams to adopt necessary technology. ActiveCampaign's newest integration is Facebook Lead Ads . Through this integration, businesses can automatically sync newly generated leads directly from Instagram and Facebook, so sales and marketing teams can take immediate action and nurture potential customers through all channels, campaigns and automations.

One of ActiveCampaign's major product initiatives this quarter includes platform speed enhancements, helping companies more effectively communicate with their customers. The company also made significant improvements to its email designer so businesses can build emails that will stand out in consumers' inboxes this holiday season, a critical business differentiator. It's crucial businesses have a platform built to help them grow during their busiest times. ActiveCampaign's email designer and speed enhancements will ensure customers are not only holiday ready, but able to nurture their own customers and prospects year-round in order to scale.

With ActiveCampaign's new product catalog, Shopify and WooCommerce users can unlock new use cases and have more product functionality in their email marketing campaigns . This is especially helpful for preparing for the holiday season. With this product innovation and platform growth, ActiveCampaign is doubling down on democratizing access to technology once reserved for only the largest of brands, proving it is a product-first company.

Additional Product Enhancements From ActiveCampaign That Help Businesses Grow

Postmark Integration: Businesses can design and deliver marketing, sales and transactional emails in one platform , removing the silo between teams and creating a cohesive customer experience across all channels. Teams no longer need developer or API resources, removing the barrier to entry for superior transactional messages. Businesses can design and deliver marketing, sales and, removing the silo between teams and creating a cohesive customer experience across all channels. Teams no longer need developer or API resources, removing the barrier to entry for superior transactional messages.

CRM Account Updates: ActiveCampaign understands that as businesses grow, they want to have a solution built to grow with them, whether that is into new lines of business or new parts of the globe. The CRM account updates help businesses build a process to better nurture prospects into warm leads. With more account functionality, B2B organizations can automate, achieve revenue growth and scale. ActiveCampaign understands that as businesses grow, they want to have a solution built to grow with them, whether that is into new lines of business or new parts of the globe. The CRM account updates help businesses build a process to better nurture prospects into warm leads. With more account functionality,can automate, achieve revenue growth and scale.

Segmentation Builder: Users will have a consistent segment creation experience across the platform, meaning customers can bring more relevant content and personalization into their marketing with ease.

Achieved SOC2 Compliance: This is a voluntary compliance that ensures organizations are managing customer data properly. Part of ActiveCampaign's commitment to helping businesses grow with confidence is through providing additional assurance that all customer data is secure.

Additional Q3 2022 ActiveCampaign Growth Achievements

Ranking on the Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 list for the second consecutive year, landing at 73 this year, up from No. 83 in its debut.

Winning the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards in the CRM category.

Being named one of the top software companies of 2022 by The Software Report and listed on the Constellation ShortList for B2C Marketing Automation for Small to Midsize Businesses for Q3 2022.

Quartz named ActiveCampaign one of the best companies for remote workers in 2022 and WorkLife named the company a finalist in the 'Best Employer for Remote Employees' and 'Best Rewards & Recognition Program' categories.

Receiving recognition as a finalist for the 2022 Diversity in Tech Awards—Diverse Company Of The Year category.

Winning the 2022 APPEALIE SaaS + Software awards and the 2022 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award.

Earning a TrustRadius badge for landing on the Overall Best Software List as well as the For Small Business List.

Expert supporting quotes on ActiveCampaign's product innovation and growth

"At ActiveCampaign, we build our platform iteratively to help businesses grow and scale now, and in the future. That means we focus on delivering our customers immediate value today, while improving everything over time so their future remains bright," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "As businesses scale, they shouldn't have to sacrifice anything, especially their unique customer experience. We provide access to tools that were previously only accessible to large enterprises so those businesses can continue offering a great customer experience, while saving valuable time and energy."

"I am a huge fan of the new email designer," said Chad Kahn, marketing director at SplitSpot, an ActiveCampaign customer. "My team is obsessed with the simplified user interface, consistent editor and the drag-and-drop options. We canceled Mailchimp because ActiveCampaign's new email designer is the only email tool we need to help us grow."

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 180,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 850+ pre-built automations that combine transactional email and email marketing , marketing automation , ecommerce marketing , and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 900+ integrations, including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign is one of only 17 products with over 10,000 positive customer reviews on G2.com , scoring higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM and E-Commerce Personalization and is the Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

