Trimble Construction Cloud Powered by Microsoft Azure Launches at Trimble Dimensions+ Conference

Construction-Focused Cloud Platform is the New Backbone of Trimble Construction One, Enabling Project Teams to Better Design, Construct, Operate and Manage Projects

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) today announced the launch of Trimble Construction Cloud powered by Microsoft Azure, an industry cloud to streamline construction projects. Trimble Construction Cloud was developed as part of Trimble's collaboration with Microsoft to advance technology adoption and accelerate the digital transformation of the construction, agriculture and transportation industries.

Trimble Construction Cloud takes advantage of Microsoft Azure services including Logic Apps, Azure DevOps, and Azure Kubernetes Service. The platform links project teams, data, processes and multiple stakeholders—such as general contractors, subcontractors, designers, engineers and owners—across all phases of construction projects. Connecting people, processes and workflows enables projects to be completed better, faster, safer, cheaper, and greener. By providing seamless collaboration from the field to the back office, Trimble Construction Cloud provides a trusted environment where transparency and actionable data are the new norm. It is also the sole construction industry cloud for Microsoft customers.

"Trimble Construction Cloud enables customers to accelerate and deliver improved business outcomes with data from native Trimble and ecosystem of services," said Jennifer Lin, senior vice president and chief platform officer for Trimble. "It empowers project teams to design, construct, operate, collaborate and learn with live data sharing. This unique approach leverages connected workflows, precise spatial data and constructible models to modernize the entire ecosystem and accelerate customer success. We're excited to help customers and partners achieve more productively and sustainability than before."

Trimble Construction Cloud will launch as the cloud solution powering Trimble Construction One, a purpose-built connected construction management offering that includes rich field data, estimating, detailing, project management, finance and human capital management solutions. Non-Trimble Construction One users can subscribe to Trimble Construction Cloud independently as a separate service.

Trimble Construction Cloud includes four main functions designed to automate the flow of data and decision-making for more efficient and predictable business outcomes:

Common Data Environment: Task-specific point solutions have created the fragmentation of data and losses in handoffs, as construction is increasingly a mixed fleet world with different equipment, technology, software and information—each of which handle different parts of the construction lifecycle. Trimble Construction Cloud features one centralized, common data environment that connects the office with site operations tools, enabling Trimble and non-Trimble solutions to automatically integrate into one usable data set. This provides enhanced data visibility and unites stakeholders across jobs, teams and departments with the right information at the right time to make the right decisions.





Configured and Custom Workflows : Despite the number of repetitive tasks inherent to construction, most contractors still run their businesses manually, which is time-consuming and error prone. Trimble Construction Cloud solves this challenge with configured and customizable workflows that help project teams automate different aspects of their business with commonly used workflows, as well as by building and deploying their own around critical job roles and specific business objectives. The cloud's three configured workflows include a model-to-procurement built for Mechanical, Engineering and Plumbing (MEP); a model-to-fabrication for structures; and a civil bid-to-build for site management.



Live Data/Model Sharing: Collaborating across projects in real-time has always been difficult for project teams. Trimble Construction Cloud provides customers with the ability to subscribe to unique capabilities across Trimble and non-Trimble solutions such as Microsoft Teams that serve to enhance and facilitate collaboration across project teams. The Live Sharing capability allows for real-time model collaboration for both Trimble and non-Trimble solutions. With Live Sharing, multiple users can be in several Trimble solutions—such as Quadri, Trimble Connect and Tekla—and view model changes as they happen. Users with non-Trimble solutions can also collaborate in the same modeling process as well.





Trimble Developer Portal: Instead of reaching out to various organizations within a business to gain access to a report or specific type of data, Trimble Construction Cloud centralizes the discovery, learning, provisioning, support and successful application of APIs through the Trimble Developer Portal. An easily accessible, centralized portal is designed to facilitate faster onboarding and integration leading to more productive developer experiences.

"Cloud-based solutions are designed to take industries to the next level to compete in today's marketplace," said Casey McGee, vice president of Global ISV Sales, Microsoft. "Trimble Construction Cloud connects disparate systems and provides new workflows, so stakeholders have the visibility and fluidity they need to further enhance digital transformation."

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

