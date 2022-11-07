THE SOHAGI LAW GROUP NAMED A 2023 "BEST LAW FIRM" BY U.S. NEWS

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced its inclusion on the 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list. The firm's Land Use & Zoning Law practice is ranked as Tier 1, the highest ranking available, both nationally and regionally. The list is compiled annually by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.

"We are honored to be acknowledged by Best Lawyers, particularly as this recognition is based on feedback from clients and peers," said Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi. "This honor is a testament to the diligence and hard work of all of the attorneys and the support team at the firm."

Law firms included in the 2023 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers, according to the publication. The 2023 Edition of "Best Law Firms" includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas.

The Sohagi Law Group's practice has focused on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use, climate change, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and housing and infrastructure development. The Sohagi Law Group provides constructive, practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff, appointed elected officials. When necessary, they zealously defends lead agencies' land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings, and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions.

Best Lawyers® and U.S. News and World Report have issued their "Best Law Firm" rankings for the past thirteen years.

About The Sohagi Law Group

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, townships, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.

