SignTime Announces Appointment of International Advisory Board

TOKYO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SignTime, today announced the appointment of four senior executives to its International Advisory Board. The company's advisory board provides strategic and technical advice to help support the growth of SignTime's business activities in Japan and the development of its overseas markets.

SignTime Logo (PRNewswire)

SignTime was founded in 2020 as a SaaS and web-based application that provides e-signature and digital contracting services. This includes well-known e-signature capabilities, along with contract drafting and templating functions, a database sending capability, and a secure digital contract repository with a unique tagging system that allows businesses to quickly access their documents from anywhere, in a highly secure fashion.

SignTime's International Advisory Board now comprises:

Yoshimasa Aikawa , former President and CEO of Fujitsu Cloud Technologies

Kanichi Sanpei , former Regional Vice President of DocuSign Japan, Inc. and former roles at Cisco, Polycom

Douglas Hymas , Entrepreneur/Investor, former senior executive with The Bank of New York Mellon, Tokyo Branch

Koichi Komoda , International Investment Banking advisor, former executive roles at Deutsche Bank (via Bankers Trust) and JP Morgan Chase Bank (via Jardine Fleming )

SignTime, headquartered in Tokyo, first focused on the local Japanese market, with digital 'hanko' support (Japanese business stamps used instead of handwritten signatures) and approval process features designed with Japanese businesses in mind, but has since gained clients globally. The company also recently announced the successful completion of a Series B funding round, raising ¥2,600,000,000 at a USD 20,000,000 valuation.

"As we scale up our team to further drive our momentum in the Japan market, and accelerate our international expansion, now is an ideal time to announce our advisory board. We have assembled an outstanding team of senior leaders in technology and finance to share their experiences and guide the company over the next phase of our growth," said Jim Weisser, CEO and Founder of SignTime. "We are very grateful to them for their contribution and support of the company and welcome them to their advisor roles."

About SignTime:

SignTime, based in Tokyo, is a leader in digital contracting and electronic signatures for documents of all kinds. Highly secure, legally compliant, easy to use, and scalable for businesses of any size, SignTime makes it simple to move away from paper based contracts and signatures for good.

Since its founding in 2020, SignTime has grown rapidly, serving clients in its home Japanese market, as well as the Asia Pacific region, and among multinational clients.

Media Contact: Terry Alberstein, Navigate Communication, press@signtime.com, +61-458-484-921

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SignTime