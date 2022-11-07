Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Viatris

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ: OYST) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Viatris.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Oyster Point Pharma's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Oyster Point Pharma holders will receive only $11.00 per share in cash at closing, plus a contingent value right for a potential cash payment of up to $2.00 per share upon achievement of specified performance targets by Oyster Point Pharma for full year 2022. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Oyster Point Pharma by imposing a significant penalty if Oyster Point Pharma accepts a superior bid. Oyster Point Pharma insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Oyster Point Pharma's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Oyster Point Pharma.

If you own Oyster Point Pharma common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/oyster-point-pharma-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

