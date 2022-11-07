Inteleos Appoints Wendy Reeling as Chief Financial Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteleos , a non-profit global healthcare certification organization, today announced the appointment of Wendy Reeling, CPA, as chief financial officer (CFO), effective today.

Reeling will be a key partner to the organization's executive leadership team and the Inteleos Board of Directors while overseeing the organizational financial and accounting management systems. Reeling will also serve as the CFO of the newly established 501c(3) Inteleos Foundation.

"I am excited to join, and be part of, the Inteleos community as the new CFO. I look forward to growing global health and to help ensure patient safety through assessments. I am thankful to be part of the journey as Inteleos is disrupting two sectors – healthcare and the cognitive testing arenas," said Reeling.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wendy to our team. She brings deep financial experience, a track record of achievement and has significant insights into today's healthcare systems. Wendy's expertise offers strong leadership not only to our talented finance division, but the entire organization and communities. I look forward to seeing Wendy's contributions making a positive impact on the Inteleos mission and its growth." said Inteleos CEO Dale Cyr.

Reeling takes over from Zerihun Haile-Selassie as Inteleos CFO. She brings 30 years' experience, including 20 years in leadership roles in financial planning, and analysis and operational finance for high growth healthcare nonprofit, for-profit and start up organizations. Prior to joining Inteleos, she served as CFO for Apex Physics Partners, a radiation therapy and diagnostic imaging services firm that supports medical physics practices.

Reeling holds a Bachelor of Arts in accounting and finance and a Master of Arts in accounting from Catholic University of America.

About Inteleos

Inteleos ™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® ( ARDMS ®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ ( APCA ™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy ™ which together represents over 123,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.

View original content:

SOURCE Inteleos