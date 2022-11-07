Together Exyn and Trimble Demonstrate a Groundbreaking Solution to Increase Efficiency and Safety Across Complex GNSS-Denied Construction Environments

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and Exyn Technologies, a pioneer in multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments, announced today a strategic collaboration to explore the use of autonomous construction surveying technology. The solution will integrate Boston Dynamics' Spot® robot, the ExynPak™ powered by ExynAI™ and the Trimble® X7 total station. It will enable fully autonomous missions inside complex and dynamic construction environments, which can result in consistent and precise reality capture for production and quality control workflows.

Exyn Technologies and Trimble Collaborate on a Proof of Concept for a Fully Autonomous Surveying Solution for Construction (PRNewswire)

"The integration of autonomous surveying technology into a construction workflow has groundbreaking potential," said Aviad Almagor, vice president of Technology Innovation, Trimble. "It can improve operational efficiency and transparency throughout the build lifecycle while also transforming worker safety for potentially hazardous data collection."

Autonomous robots powered by ExynAI, can sense and avoid obstacles, dynamically adapting to the ever-changing complexity of construction environments. To ensure the utmost safety and efficiency, the ExynPak mounts and integrates with a robot, supporting level 4 of autonomous exploration missions without requiring the robot to "learn" about its environment beforehand. A surveyor simply defines a 3D volume for a mission and the integrated robotic solution handles the complexities of self-navigation without needing a map, GPS or wireless infrastructure.

The integration of the Trimble X7 provides high-speed, high-accuracy 3D laser scanning to capture the state of the environment. The captured data can be uploaded to the Trimble Connect® collaboration platform and shared with project stakeholders for further analysis, including a comparison to Building Information Models (BIM) and previous scans to monitor quality and progress. The end result is a map of unprecedented detail and accuracy collected with minimal human intervention and risk.

"Industry has been waiting for reliable and robust autonomous technology to transform difficult and dangerous activities. Exyn's technology is helping to enable a new front in human-robot collaboration. By working with preeminent leaders such as Trimble, we aim to create adaptable, state-of-the-art systems to tackle the complexities across construction and industrial environments," said Nader Elm, CEO of Exyn Technologies.

Exyn and Trimble will be demonstrating this technology at the Trimble Dimensions+ Conference November 7-9 in Las Vegas.

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies is pioneering multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments. The company's full-stack solution enables flexible deployment of single or multi-robots that can intelligently navigate and dynamically adapt to complex environments in real-time. For the first time, industries like mining, logistics, and construction can benefit from a single, integrated solution to capture critical and time-sensitive data in a safer, more affordable, and more efficient way. Exyn is powered by a team of experts in autonomous systems, robotics, and industrial engineering, and is a spin-out of the University of Pennsylvania's world-renowned GRASP Laboratory. The company is VC-backed and privately held, with headquarters in Philadelphia. For more information, visit: www.exyn.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

GTRMB

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trimble