Crunch Fitness Partners with ID.me to Honor Veterans with Exclusive Membership Offer

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, Crunch Fitness has announced its new national partnership with ID.me, a secure digital identity network that simplifies how individuals verify and share their identity online. Participating locations across the country are offering active military, veterans, and first responders a seven-day free trial gym membership and an exclusive offer, including $0 enrollment and $3 off standard recurring dues on Peak Results.

"We're looking forward to getting more active military, veterans, and first responders into the gym and welcoming them into the Crunch family," said Jim Rowley, Chief Executive Officer, Crunch Worldwide and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. "As a former Marine, I understand firsthand the stresses faced by those who serve. Prioritizing mental and physical health is a meaningful way to address this stress; this program is a small way for Crunch to encourage investments in physical fitness while honoring and thanking this community for their service."

To activate this exclusive offer, visitors must verify their Military or First Responder status at https://hosted-pages.id.me/offers/crunch-fitness and present the Crunch Fitness/ID.me promo code page at the front desk, where a Crunch team member will apply the discount to the person's membership sale. Eligible customers without an existing ID.me account have the option to either scan a QR code on display at the Crunch location to create their ID.me account or they can verify their community status prior to arriving at the club at the same link. This offer is currently only available for redemption in-club."

In addition to this membership offer, participating Crunch Fitness gyms will hold an open house week from Nov. 7-13 so that veterans, active military, and their families can work out for free all week. This open house will allow them to experience what Crunch is known for: hundreds of classes, miles of cardio, state-of-the-art equipment, premium locker rooms and amenities, and personal trainers.

Crunch's support of veterans extends beyond this membership offer with their military-based fellowship and employment placement initiative, Strengthened by Heroes. Crunch designed this program as a way for service members to jump-start their work life after the military. In partnership with Transition Overwatch, this program is open to service members who are completing their active-duty commitment and wish to pursue a career as a Personal Trainer at Crunch Fitness. For more information on this program, visit www.crunch.com/SBH.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, and working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

