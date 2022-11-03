Smart Home Innovation Set To Accelerate With Matter

The Connectivity Standards Alliance's Matter Launch Event showcased industry leaders and the first Matter products, showing adoption from silicon to storefront

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the month since Matter 1.0 was released, Matter momentum has continued to accelerate.

Matter, the New Global Standard for the Smart Home Debuts at Amsterdam Launch Event

Today members showcased their Matter products at a launch event in Amsterdam with a wide array of categories including motion blinds, occupancy sensors, weather devices, smart plugs, door locks, lighting, gateways, platform components, and Matter-based software applications. Since the release, 190 products have received certification or are in queue for testing and certification.

The transition from standards development to standards adoption is clearly accelerating, with 4,400 downloads of the new Matter specification since its release and 2,500 downloads of the Matter software development kit (SDK) from GitHub. With the launch of the Matter certification program for both hardware and software products, there are now eight authorized test labs in 16 locations across nine countries, making it easy to bring Matter products to life.

"This is a major inflection point for the IoT. As we become more connected and break down the walls between the digital and physical world, we need to work together to make those connections meaningful. Matter and our membership are tackling this challenge head-on," said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance. "With collaboration, inclusiveness, and a deep sense of responsibility to the market and consumers, Matter has the power to create a more connected, safe, and useful Smart Home."

CCS Insight, a leading European-based analyst firm, notes that purchase intent for smart devices is on the rise, with 35 percent of households in key European markets intending to purchase smart home products in the next 12 months. Additionally, in recent research by Parks Associates, a US-based firm, interoperability is top-of-mind with consumers, where 73 percent of US households that own or are planning to buy a smart home device say interoperability amongst products is important when choosing which smart home device to buy.*

As part of the Matter launch event in Amsterdam, over 100 media and analysts representing 15 countries learned about the latest certified Matter devices, and heard from member leaders on key topics including energy management, security, and empowering Matter developers. Those attending in person were able to see live Matter product demonstrations from 20 companies**. A similar event will be held in China.

Members including Silicon Labs, Schneider Electric, Tuya Smart, and Amazon spoke individually about their perspectives on Matter as they relate to their position in the IoT ecosystem.

"The promise of Matter is the accelerated proliferation of connected things by bringing simplicity and interoperability to consumers who can now mix and match products from different ecosystems with greater ease and reliability. And the foundation of Matter's interoperability begins at the silicon level," said Matt Johnson, CEO of Silicon Labs. "Silicon Labs is proud to have contributed our breadth of protocol support, depth of wireless expertise, and focus on the IoT to Matter's development."

"As a global specialist in energy management and automation, we believe open standards, technology and interoperability of connected products are essential in bringing energy to all, making our homes more sustainable, and energy efficient," said YiFu Qi, Executive Vice President, Home & Distribution Division, Schneider Electric. "We are innovating to bring Matter-ready technology to help homeowners globally achieve net zero homes, by making it easier to utilize the full power of sustainable home energy management systems."

"Tuya Smart is committed to breaking down barriers between different smart product brands and categories and creating a more open and neutral IoT ecosystem for the global intelligence market," said Alex Yang, Co-Founder and COO of Tuya Smart. "As a Board member of the Alliance, Tuya participated in Matter's early development, application, and promotion. We also believe that with our extensive and growing partnerships in the IoT industry, the era of connecting everything in a smart way will come soon."

"As services like Alexa continue driving rapid smart home adoption, Matter presents a new opportunity to further simplify development for device makers and add to the customer experience of smart home devices from a range of different companies and brands," said Marja Koopmans, Director of Smart Home & Health at Amazon. "As an Alliance board member, founding company and long-time contributor to Matter, we look forward to introducing this open standard to over 100 million Echo and eero devices to make it easier for customers to set up and control their Matter-certified smart home devices."

With the initial launch of Matter, a variety of popular smart home product categories are supported including lighting and electrical, HVAC controls, window coverings and shades, safety and security sensors, door locks, video players, protocol bridges, and controllers embedded in many different kinds of products.

Looking beyond the initial release, work has begun and is ongoing for new device categories. In addition to teams working on cameras, home appliances, and more advanced energy management use cases, at the event the Alliance announced the formation of new teams to work on closures (such as doors and gates), environmental quality sensors and controls, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and ambient motion and presence sensing. The Alliance called on all interested companies looking to develop connected solutions in these areas to join the Alliance and build what's next in Matter.

Since the release of the specification, twenty companies have joined the Alliance. To learn more about Matter and to be a part of the next generation of the IoT, become a member of the Connectivity Standards Alliance here.

Learn more about the Alliance's certification programs and how your devices can become Matter certified here.

The Alliance conducted nine test events and a final Specification Validation Event (SVE) prior to the launch of Matter. Companies that successfully participated in the SVE and can proceed with certification applications include: Amazon, Apple, Assa Abloy, CAME S.p.A., Espressif Systems, Eve Systems, GE Lighting a Savant Company, Google, Grundfos Holding A/S, Infineon Technologies, innovation matters iot GmbH, Latch, LEEDARSON, Legrand, LG Electronics, Longan.Link, Lumi United Technology Co., Ltd., mui Lab, Nanoleaf, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, OPPO, PanKore, Qorvo, Resideo Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics, Schlage, Schneider Electric, Sengled, Shenzhen CoolKit Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen ORVIBO Technology Co., Ltd., Signify (Philips Hue and WiZ), Silicon Labs, Somfy, TCL, Texas Instruments, Tridonic, Tuya, ubisys, and Universal Electronics.

About the Connectivity Standards Alliance



The Connectivity Standards Alliance is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things (IoT). Established in 2002, its wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work and play. With its Members' deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions the Alliance is leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance Board of Directors is comprised of executives from Amazon, Apple, ASSA ABLOY, Comcast, Google, Haier, Huawei, IKEA, Infineon Technologies AG, The Kroger Co., Latch Systems, LEEDARSON, Legrand, LG Electronics, Lutron Electronics, Midea, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, OPPO, Resideo Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Schneider Electric, Signify (Philips Hue and WiZ), Silicon Labs, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Tuya, and Wulian.

Learn more about the Alliance at www.csa-iot.org, and Matter at www.buildwithmatter.com; or follow us on: Twitter Facebook LinkedIn.

* CCS Insight, Connected Consumer Radar (September 2022) and Parks Associates, Market Focus Report "All Apps Aren't Equal: Smart Home User Experiences"

**Companies that demonstrated Matter products at and/or sponsored the launch event include: Amazon, Schneider Electric, Silicon Labs, Tuya, Google, Infineon Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Signify (Philips Hue and WiZ), STMicroelectronics, Arm, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Resideo Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments, Apple, IKEA, Legrand, Lutron Electronics, Midea, Qorvo, Somfy, Eve Systems, LEEDARSON, mui Lab, Nanoleaf, TCL, and ubisys.

