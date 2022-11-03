Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (the "Company" or "Playa") (NASDAQ: PLYA) today announced results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Results

Net Loss was $2.2 million compared to a Net Loss of $12.4 million in 2021

Adjusted Net Income (1) was $5.9 million compared to an Adjusted Net Loss of $13.7 million in 2021

Net Package RevPAR increased 37.5% over 2021 to $253.17 , driven by a 14.5 percentage point increase in Occupancy and a 10.5% increase in Net Package ADR

Comparable Net Package RevPAR increased 41.4% over 2021 to $257.08 , driven by a 16.3 percentage point increase in Occupancy and an 11.2% increase in Net Package ADR

Owned Resort EBITDA (1) increased 40.6% versus 2021 to $57.4 million , inclusive of an estimated $2.9 million negative impact from Hurricane Fiona in the Dominican Republic

Owned Resort EBITDA Margin (1) increased 1.4 percentage points versus 2021 to 29.5%, inclusive of an estimated 0.8 percentage point negative impact from Hurricane Fiona in the Dominican Republic

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 41.2% versus 2021 to $44.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) increased 1.2 percentage points versus 2021 to 22.9%

Comparable Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 57.6% versus 2021 to $33.6 million

Comparable Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) increased 2.7 percentage points versus 2021 to 21.4%

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Results

Net Income was $71.0 million compared to a Net Loss of $89.9 million in 2021

Adjusted Net Income (1) was $62.6 million compared to an Adjusted Net Loss of $74.2 million in 2021

Net Package RevPAR increased 89.4% over 2021 to $268.35 , driven by a 26.9 percentage point increase in Occupancy and a 20.2% increase in Net Package ADR

Comparable Net Package RevPAR increased 83.9% over 2021 to $264.79 , driven by a 25.8 percentage point increase in Occupancy and a 20.4% increase in Net Package ADR

Owned Resort EBITDA (1) increased 173.9% versus 2021 to $217.7 million , inclusive of an estimated $2.9 million negative impact from Hurricane Fiona in the Dominican Republic

Owned Resort EBITDA Margin (1) increased 12.1 percentage points versus 2021 to 35.2%, inclusive of an estimated 0.2 percentage point negative impact from Hurricane Fiona in the Dominican Republic

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 251.7% versus 2021 to $183.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) increased 14.3 percentage points versus 2021 to 29.4%

Comparable Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 307.1% versus 2021 to $131.3 million

Comparable Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) increased 15.1 percentage points versus 2021 to 27.1%

(1) See "Definitions of Non-U.S. GAAP Measures and Operating Statistics" for a description of how we compute Adjusted Net Income/(Loss), Owned Resort EBITDA, Owned Resort EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Comparable Adjusted EBITDA, Comparable Adjusted EBITDA Margin and other non-GAAP financial figures included in this press release, as well as reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial figures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

"We continued to execute on our strategic objectives during the third quarter despite the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, above-average inflation and hurricane-related disruption in the Dominican Republic. Our business momentum was broad-based as we successfully lapped last year's record ADR and Owned Resort EBITDA Margins.

The underlying performance in the quarter and our current strength in booking demand give us a continued sense of optimism as we approach our high season. Demand has remained strong across our portfolio, and as of mid-October, our revenue on the books for the first quarter of 2023 is up nearly 40% year-over-year for our Playa owned and managed resorts, with increased ADRs driving nearly one-third of the gains.

In the Dominican Republic, repair work is going well and we are on track to have the resorts open for business in time for the important high season. Our team's efforts in the aftermath of the storm have been exceptional in the face of severe adversity. Our guest support has also been phenomenal, as we have seen steady demand and have had no major MICE group cancellations for 2023."

– Bruce D. Wardinski, Chairman and CEO of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Financial and Operating Results

The following tables set forth information with respect to the operating results of our total portfolio and comparable portfolio for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 ($ in thousands):

Total Portfolio



Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Occupancy 73.8 %

59.3 %

14.5 pts

73.7 %

46.8 %

26.9 pts Net Package ADR $ 343.28

$ 310.65

10.5 %

$ 363.88

$ 302.83

20.2 % Net Package RevPAR $ 253.17

$ 184.19

37.5 %

$ 268.35

$ 141.66

89.4 % Total Net Revenue (1) $ 196,346

$ 146,392

34.1 %

$ 623,660

$ 346,112

80.2 % Owned Net Revenue (2) $ 194,844

$ 145,487

33.9 %

$ 618,596

$ 343,917

79.9 % Owned Resort EBITDA $ 57,410

$ 40,846

40.6 %

$ 217,720

$ 79,489

173.9 % Owned Resort EBITDA Margin 29.5 %

28.1 %

1.4 pts

35.2 %

23.1 %

12.1 pts Other corporate (3) $ 13,322

$ 9,749

36.6 %

$ 37,385

$ 28,778

29.9 % Management Fee Revenue $ 786

$ 673

16.8 %

$ 3,186

$ 1,469

116.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,874

$ 31,770

41.2 %

$ 183,521

$ 52,180

251.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 22.9 %

21.7 %

1.2 pts

29.4 %

15.1 %

14.3 pts

Comparable Portfolio (4)



Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Occupancy 76.6 %

60.3 %

16.3 pts

74.6 %

48.8 %

25.8 pts Net Package ADR $ 335.48

$ 301.60

11.2 %

$ 354.99

$ 294.95

20.4 % Net Package RevPAR $ 257.08

$ 181.80

41.4 %

$ 264.79

$ 144.02

83.9 % Total Net Revenue (1) $ 156,627

$ 113,891

37.5 %

$ 484,653

$ 268,941

80.2 % Owned Net Revenue (2) $ 155,125

$ 112,986

37.3 %

$ 479,589

$ 266,746

79.8 % Owned Resort EBITDA $ 46,106

$ 30,375

51.8 %

$ 165,462

$ 59,553

177.8 % Owned Resort EBITDA Margin 29.7 %

26.9 %

2.8 pts

34.5 %

22.3 %

12.2 pts Other corporate (3) $ 13,322

$ 9,749

36.6 %

$ 37,385

$ 28,778

29.9 % Management Fee Revenue $ 786

$ 673

16.8 %

$ 3,186

$ 1,469

116.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,570

$ 21,299

57.6 %

$ 131,263

$ 32,244

307.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.4 %

18.7 %

2.7 pts

27.1 %

12.0 %

15.1 pts

(1) Total Net Revenue represents revenue from the sale of all-inclusive packages, which include room accommodations, food and beverage services and entertainment activities, net of compulsory tips paid to employees, as well as revenue from other goods, services and amenities not included in the all-inclusive package. Government mandated compulsory tips in the Dominican Republic are not included in this adjustment as they are already excluded from revenue in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A description of how we compute Total Net Revenue and a reconciliation of Total Net Revenue to total revenue can be found in the section "Definitions of Non-U.S. GAAP Measures and Operating Statistics" below. Total Net Revenue also includes all Management Fee Revenue.

(2) Owned Net Revenue excludes Management Fee Revenue and other corporate revenue.

(3) Other corporate includes revenue generated by The Playa Collection of $0.6 million and $1.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, which represents licensing, marketing and other support fees.

(4) For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the comparable portfolio excludes Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Resort and Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana which were closed the last twelve days of the third quarter to expedite repair work as a result of Hurricane Fiona. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the comparable portfolio excludes the Dreams Puerto Aventuras, which was sold in February 2021, Capri Resort which was sold in June 2021, and Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Resort and Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana which were closed the last twelve days of the third quarter to expedite repair work as a result of Hurricane Fiona.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2022, we held $371.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, with no restricted cash balance. Total interest-bearing debt was $1,112.7 million, comprised of our Senior Secured Term Loan due 2024 and Property Loan due 2025. Effective March 29, 2018, we entered into two interest rate swaps to fix LIBOR at 2.85% on $800.0 million of our variable rate Term Loan. As of September 30, 2022, there was no balance outstanding on our $68.0 million Revolving Credit Facility.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 317-6003 for domestic participants and (412) 317-6061 for international participants. The conference ID number is 5047898. Additionally, interested parties may listen to a taped replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on Friday, November 4, 2022. This replay will run through Friday, November 11, 2022. The access number for a taped replay of the conference call is (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 using the following conference ID number: 7575705. There will also be a webcast of the conference call accessible on the Company's investor relations website at www.investors.playaresorts.com.

About the Company

Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of September 30, 2022, Playa owned and/or managed a total portfolio consisting of 25 resorts (9,352 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana. Playa owns two resorts in the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third-party and manages eight resorts on behalf of third-party owners, one of which is currently closed for renovations but expected to open in late 2022. Playa's strategy is to leverage its globally recognized brand partnerships and proprietary in-house direct booking capabilities to capitalize on the growing popularity of the all-inclusive resort model and reach first-time all-inclusive consumers in a cost-effective manner. We believe that this strategy should position us to generate attractive returns for our shareholders, build lasting relationships with our guests, and enhance the lives of our associates and the communities in which we operate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains ''forward-looking statements,'' as defined by federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Playa's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022, as updated by Playa's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2022, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Playa's filings with the SEC. Currently, some of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are the adverse effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic on our financial condition, liquidity, results of operations and prospects, reductions in service by the airlines that service the locations where we own resorts or other airline service/capacity issues, the short and longer-term demand for travel, the global economy and the local economies where we own resorts and the financial markets. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact us and consumer behavior will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, continuing resurgences of the pandemic, government actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the effectiveness and distribution of vaccines and treatment therapies. Our business and profitability may also be adversely impacted to the extent high inflation and interest rates adversely affect macroeconomic conditions. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to us (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

Definitions of Non-U.S. GAAP Measures and Operating Statistics

Occupancy

"Occupancy" represents the total number of rooms sold for a period divided by the total number of rooms available during such period. The total number of rooms available excludes any rooms considered "Out of Order" due to renovation or a temporary problem rendering them inadequate for occupancy for an extended period of time. Occupancy is a useful measure of the utilization of a resort's total available capacity and can be used to gauge demand at a specific resort or group of properties during a given period. Occupancy levels also enable us to optimize Net Package ADR by increasing or decreasing the stated rate for our all-inclusive packages as demand for a resort increases or decreases.

Net Package Average Daily Rate ("Net Package ADR")

"Net Package ADR" represents total Net Package Revenue for a period divided by the total number of rooms sold during such period. Net Package ADR trends and patterns provide useful information concerning the pricing environment and the nature of the guest base of our portfolio or comparable portfolio, as applicable. Net Package ADR is a commonly used performance measure in the all-inclusive segment of the lodging industry and is commonly used to assess the stated rates that guests are willing to pay through various distribution channels.

Net Package Revenue per Available Room ("Net Package RevPAR")

"Net Package RevPAR" is the product of Net Package ADR and the average daily occupancy percentage. Net Package RevPAR does not reflect the impact of non-package revenue. Although Net Package RevPAR does not include this additional revenue, it generally is considered the key performance measure in the all-inclusive segment of the lodging industry to identify trend information with respect to net room revenue produced by our portfolio or comparable portfolio, as applicable, and to evaluate operating performance on a consolidated basis or a regional basis, as applicable.

Net Package Revenue, Net Non-package Revenue, Owned Net Revenue, Management Fee Revenue, Cost Reimbursements and Total Net Revenue

"Net Package Revenue" is derived from the sale of all-inclusive packages, which include room accommodations, food and beverage services and entertainment activities, net of compulsory tips paid to employees. Government mandated compulsory tips in the Dominican Republic are not included in this adjustment, as they are already excluded from revenue. Revenue is recognized, net of discounts and rebates, when the rooms are occupied and/or the relevant services have been rendered. Advance deposits received from guests are deferred and included in trade and other payables until the rooms are occupied and/or the relevant services have been rendered, at which point the revenue is recognized.

"Net Non-package Revenue" represents all other revenues earned from the operations of our resorts, other than Net Package Revenue, net of compulsory tips paid to employees. Government mandated compulsory tips in the Dominican Republic are not included in this adjustment, as they are already excluded from revenue. Net Non-package Revenue includes revenue associated with guests' purchases of upgrades, premium services and amenities, such as premium rooms, dining experiences, wines and spirits and spa packages, which are not included in the all-inclusive package. Revenue not included in a guest's all-inclusive package is recognized when the goods are consumed.

"Owned Net Revenue" represents Net Package Revenue and Net Non-package Revenue. Owned Net Revenue represents a key indicator to assess the overall performance of our business and analyze trends, such as consumer demand, brand preference and competition. In analyzing our Owned Net Revenues, our management differentiates between Net Package Revenue and Net Non-package Revenue. Guests at our resorts purchase packages at stated rates, which include room accommodations, food and beverage services and entertainment activities, in contrast to other lodging business models, which typically only include the room accommodations in the stated rate. The amenities at all-inclusive resorts typically include a variety of buffet and á la carte restaurants, bars, activities, and shows and entertainment throughout the day.

"Management Fee Revenue" is derived from fees earned for managing resorts owned by third parties. The fees earned are typically composed of a base fee, which is computed as a percentage of revenue, and an incentive fee, which is computed as a percentage of profitability.

"Total Net Revenue" represents Net Package Revenue, Net Non-package Revenue and Management Fee Revenue. "Cost Reimbursements" is excluded from Total Net Revenue as it is not considered a key indicator of financial and operating performance. Cost Reimbursements is derived from the reimbursement of certain costs incurred by Playa on behalf of resorts managed by Playa and owned by third parties. This revenue is fully offset by reimbursable costs and has no net impact on operating income (loss) or net (loss) income.

The following table shows a reconciliation of Net Package Revenue, Net Non-package Revenue, Management Fee Revenue and Total Net Revenue to total revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 ($ in thousands):

Total Portfolio



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Package Revenue













Comparable Net Package Revenue $ 132,447

$ 93,665

$ 404,816

$ 220,182 Non-comparable Net Package Revenue 33,483

27,052

117,081

64,232 Net Package Revenue 165,930

120,717

521,897

284,414















Net Non-package Revenue













Comparable Net Non-package Revenue 23,394

19,553

76,651

47,290 Non-comparable Net Non-package Revenue 6,236

5,449

21,926

12,939 Net Non-package Revenue 29,630

25,002

98,577

60,229















Management Fee Revenue













Comparable Management Fee Revenue 786

673

3,186

1,469 Non-comparable Management Fee Revenue —

—

—

— Management Fee Revenue 786

673

3,186

1,469















Total Net Revenue













Comparable Total Net Revenue 156,627

113,891

484,653

268,941 Non-comparable Total Net Revenue 39,719

32,501

139,007

77,171 Total Net Revenue 196,346

146,392

623,660

346,112 Compulsory tips 5,440

3,823

14,935

9,170 Cost Reimbursements 2,836

1,072

6,868

2,554 Total revenue $ 204,622

$ 151,287

$ 645,463

$ 357,836

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Owned Resort EBITDA, and Owned Resort EBITDA Margin

We define EBITDA, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, as net income or loss, determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, for the period presented, before interest expense, income tax and depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) include corporate expenses, which are overhead costs that are essential to support the operation of the Company, including the operations and development of our resorts. We define Adjusted EBITDA, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude the following items:

Other income or expense

Pre-opening expense

Transaction expenses

Severance expense

Other tax expense

Gain on property damage insurance proceeds

Share-based compensation

Loss on extinguishment of debt

Other items, which may include but are not limited to the following: contract termination fees; gains or losses from legal settlements; repairs from hurricanes and tropical storms and impairment losses.

We include the non-service cost components of net periodic pension cost or benefit recorded within other income or expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in calculating Adjusted EBITDA as they are considered part of our ongoing resort operations.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Total Net Revenue.

"Owned Resort EBITDA" represents Adjusted EBITDA before corporate expenses and Management Fee Revenue.

"Owned Resort EBITDA Margin" represents Owned Resort EBITDA as a percentage of Owned Net Revenue.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

"Adjusted Net Income (Loss)" represents net income or loss attributable to Playa, determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding special items which are not reflective of our core operating performance, such as one-time expenses related to transaction expenses.

Usefulness and Limitation of Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

We believe that each of Net Package Revenue, Net Non-package Revenue, Owned Net Revenue, Total Net Revenue, Net Package ADR, Net Package RevPAR and Net Direct Expenses are useful to investors as they reflect our operating results by excluding compulsory tips. These tips have a margin of zero and do not represent our operating results.

We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors for two principal reasons. First, we believe Adjusted EBITDA assists investors in comparing our performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis by removing from our operating results the impact of items that do not reflect our core operating performance. For example, changes in foreign exchange rates (which are the principal driver of changes in other income or expense), and expenses related to capital raising, strategic initiatives and other corporate initiatives, such as expansion into new markets (which are the principal drivers of changes in transaction expenses), are not indicative of the operating performance of our resorts. The other adjustments included in our definition of Adjusted EBITDA relate to items that occur infrequently and therefore would obstruct the comparability of our operating results over reporting periods. For example, revenue from insurance policies, other than business interruption insurance policies, is infrequent in nature, and we believe excluding these expense and revenue items permits investors to better evaluate the core operating performance of our resorts over time. We believe Adjusted EBITDA Margin provides our investors a useful measurement of operating profitability for the same reasons we find Adjusted EBITDA useful.

The second principal reason that we believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors is that it is considered a key performance indicator by our board of directors (our "Board") and management. In addition, the compensation committee of our Board determines a portion of the annual variable compensation for certain members of our management based, in part, on consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it provides investors with information utilized by our Board and management to assess our performance and may (subject to the limitations described below) enable investors to compare the performance of our portfolio to our competitors.

We believe that Owned Resort EBITDA and Owned Resort EBITDA Margin are useful to investors as they allow investors to measure resort-level performance and profitability by excluding expenses not directly tied to our resorts, such as corporate expenses, and excluding ancillary revenues not derived from our resorts, such as management fee revenue. We believe Owned Resort EBITDA is also helpful to investors that use it in estimating the value of our resort portfolio. Management uses these measures to monitor property-level performance and profitability.

A reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Owned Resort EBITDA to net income or loss as computed under U.S. GAAP is presented below.

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income is non-GAAP performance measure that provides meaningful comparisons of ongoing operating results, by removing from net income or loss the impact of items that do not reflect our normalized operations. A reconciliation of net income or loss as computed under U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is presented below.

Our non-U.S. GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for revenue, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. There are limitations to the utility of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA. For example, other companies in our industry may define Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. As a result, it may be difficult to use Adjusted EBITDA or similarly named non-U.S. GAAP financial measures that other companies publish to compare the performance of those companies to our performance. Because of these limitations, our non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a measure of the income or loss generated by our business or discretionary cash available for investment in our business, and investors should carefully consider our U.S. GAAP results presented.

Comparable Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

We believe that presenting Adjusted EBITDA, Owned Resort EBITDA, Total Net Revenue, Net Package Revenue and Net Non-package Revenue on a comparable basis is useful to investors because these measures include only the results of resorts owned and in operation for the entirety of the periods presented and thereby eliminate disparities in results due to the acquisition or disposition of resorts or the impact of resort closures or re-openings in connection with redevelopment or renovation projects. As a result, we believe these measures provide more consistent metrics for comparing the performance of our operating resorts. We calculate Comparable Adjusted EBITDA, Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA, Comparable Total Net Revenue, Comparable Net Package Revenue and Comparable Net Non-package Revenue as the total amount of each respective measure less amounts attributable to non-comparable resorts, by which we mean resorts that were not owned or in operation during some or all of the relevant reporting period.

Our comparable portfolio for the three months ended September 30, 2022 excludes the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Resort and Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana which were closed the last twelve days of the third quarter to expedite necessary clean up and repair work as a result of Hurricane Fiona. Our comparable portfolio for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 excludes the Dreams Puerto Aventuras, which was sold in February 2021, Capri Resort, which was sold in June 2021, and Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Resort and Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana which were closed the last twelve days of the third quarter 2022 to expedite necessary clean up and repair work as a result of Hurricane Fiona.

A reconciliation of net income or loss as computed under U.S. GAAP to comparable Adjusted EBITDA is presented below. For a reconciliation of Comparable Net Package Revenue, Comparable Net Non-package Revenue, Comparable Management Fee Revenue and Comparable Total Net Revenue to total revenue as computed under U.S. GAAP, see "Net Package Revenue, Net Non-package Revenue, Owned Net Revenue, Management Fee Revenue, Cost Reimbursements and Total Net Revenue" in this section.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Owned Resort EBITDA

($ in thousands)

The following is a reconciliation of our U.S. GAAP net (loss) income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Owned Resort EBITDA and Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 ($ in thousands):



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net (loss) income $ (2,229)

$ (12,371)

$ 71,043

$ (89,884) Interest expense 17,832

19,047

39,892

56,164 Income tax provision (benefit) 268

1,360

3,168

(13,043) Depreciation and amortization 19,502

19,927

58,630

60,827 EBITDA 35,373

27,963

172,733

14,064 Other (income) expense (a) (2,608)

(587)

(7,850)

747 Share-based compensation 2,777

3,270

9,043

9,899 Transaction expense (b) 582

210

1,384

928 Severance expense —

—

—

1,287 Other tax expense (c) —

67

—

228 Contract termination fees —

400

—

400 Impairment loss —

—

—

24,011 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 2

(4)

11

644 Repairs from hurricanes and tropical storms (d) 8,850

435

8,850

435 Non-service cost components of net periodic (cost) benefit (102)

16

(650)

(463) Adjusted EBITDA 44,874

31,770

183,521

52,180 Other corporate (e)(f) 13,322

9,749

37,385

28,778 Management fee income (786)

(673)

(3,186)

(1,469) Owned Resort EBITDA 57,410

40,846

217,720

79,489 Less: Non-comparable Owned Resort EBITDA 11,304

10,471

52,258

19,936 Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA (g) $ 46,106

$ 30,375

$ 165,462

$ 59,553

(a) Represents changes in foreign exchange and other miscellaneous expenses or income.

(b) Represents expenses incurred in connection with corporate initiatives, such as: system implementations, debt refinancing costs; other capital raising efforts; and strategic initiatives, such as the launch of a new resort or possible expansion into new markets.

(c) Relates primarily to a Dominican Republic asset tax, which is an alternative tax to income tax in the Dominican Republic. We eliminate this expense from Adjusted EBITDA because it is substantially similar to the income tax provision or benefit we eliminate from EBITDA.

(d) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, represents expected repair and clean-up expenses and write offs of property and equipment and inventory related to Hurricane Fiona, which are not expected to be offset by property damage insurance proceeds.

(e) For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, represents corporate salaries and benefits of $8.8 million for 2022 and $6.2 million for 2021, professional fees of $2.5 million for 2022 and $1.8 million for 2021, corporate rent and insurance of $1.0 million for 2022 and $1.0 million for 2021, and corporate travel, software licenses, board fees and other miscellaneous corporate expenses of $1.4 million for 2022 and $0.7 million for 2021, and includes $0.6 million of revenue generated by The Playa Collection in 2022.

(f) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, represents corporate salaries and benefits of $25.9 million for 2022 and $19.2 million for 2021, professional fees of $6.7 million for 2022 and $5.4 million for 2021, corporate rent and insurance of $3.0 million for 2022 and $2.6 million for 2021, and corporate travel, software licenses, board fees and other miscellaneous corporate expenses of $2.5 million for 2022 and $1.6 million for 2021, and includes $1.3 million of revenue generated by The Playa Collection in 2022.

(g) Comparable resorts for the three months ended September 30, 2022 exclude the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Resort and Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, which were closed the last twelve days of the third quarter to expedite necessary clean up and repair work as a result of Hurricane Fiona. Comparable resorts for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 exclude the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Resort and Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana as well as the Dreams Puerto Aventuras, which was sold in February 2021, and Capri Resort, which was sold in June 2021.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

($ in thousands)

The following table reconciles our net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 ($ in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net (loss) income $ (2,229)

$ (12,371)

$ 71,043

$ (89,884) Reconciling items













Transaction expense 582

210

1,384

928 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (a) (1,284)

(1,828)

(18,677)

(6,425) Repairs from hurricanes and tropical storms 8,850

435

8,850

435 Impairment loss —

—

—

24,011 Severance expense —

—

—

1,287 Total reconciling items before tax 8,148

(1,183)

(8,443)

20,236 Income tax provision for reconciling items —

(164)

—

(4,582) Total reconciling items after tax 8,148

(1,347)

(8,443)

15,654 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 5,919

$ (13,718)

$ 62,600

$ (74,230)

(a) Represents the change in fair value, excluding interest paid and accrued, of our interest rate swaps recognized as interest expense in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

The following table presents the impact of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) on our diluted earnings or loss per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 ($ in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 5,919

$ (13,718)

$ 62,600

$ (74,230)















(Loss) earnings per share - Diluted $ (0.01)

$ (0.08)

$ 0.43

$ (0.55) Total reconciling items impact per diluted share 0.05

(0.01)

(0.05)

0.10 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - Diluted $ 0.04

$ (0.09)

$ 0.38

$ (0.45)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet ($ in thousands, except share data) (unaudited)









As of September 30,

As of December 31,

2022

2021 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 371,688

$ 270,088 Restricted cash —

23,489 Trade and other receivables, net 47,792

45,442 Insurance recoverable 41,315

— Accounts receivable from related parties 5,164

7,981 Inventories 19,007

18,076 Prepayments and other assets 43,209

38,640 Property and equipment, net 1,547,595

1,584,574 Derivative financial instruments 4,979

— Goodwill, net 61,654

61,654 Other intangible assets 6,843

7,632 Total assets $ 2,149,246

$ 2,057,576 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Trade and other payables $ 217,911

$ 160,222 Payables to related parties 5,417

5,050 Income tax payable 345

828 Debt 913,111

944,847 Related party debt 196,569

194,472 Derivative financial instruments —

22,543 Other liabilities 30,471

29,882 Deferred tax liabilities 71,692

68,898 Total liabilities $ 1,435,516

$ 1,426,742 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity





Ordinary shares (par value €0.10; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 168,240,253 shares

issued and 165,058,318 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 166,646,284

shares issued and 164,438,280 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021) 18,696

18,518 Treasury shares (at cost, 3,181,935 shares as of September 30, 2022 and 2,208,004

shares as of December 31, 2021) (22,470)

(16,697) Paid-in capital 1,186,245

1,177,380 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,088)

(18,671) Accumulated deficit (458,653)

(529,696) Total shareholders' equity 713,730

630,834 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,149,246

$ 2,057,576

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue













Package $ 171,126

$ 124,331

$ 535,917

$ 293,005 Non-package 29,874

25,211

99,492

60,808 Management fees 786

673

3,186

1,469 Cost reimbursements 2,836

1,072

6,868

2,554 Total revenue 204,622

151,287

645,463

357,836 Direct and selling, general and administrative expenses













Direct 117,333

90,788

343,298

230,543 Selling, general and administrative 51,686

32,055

130,403

85,273 Depreciation and amortization 19,502

19,927

58,630

60,827 Reimbursed costs 2,836

1,072

6,868

2,554 Impairment loss —

—

—

24,011 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 2

(4)

11

644 Direct and selling, general and administrative expenses 191,359

143,838

539,210

403,852 Operating income (loss) 13,263

7,449

106,253

(46,016) Interest expense (17,832)

(19,047)

(39,892)

(56,164) Other income (expense) 2,608

587

7,850

(747) Net (loss) income before tax (1,961)

(11,011)

74,211

(102,927) Income tax (provision) benefit (268)

(1,360)

(3,168)

13,043 Net (loss) income $ (2,229)

$ (12,371)

$ 71,043

$ (89,884)















Earnings (loss) per share













Basic $ (0.01)

$ (0.08)

$ 0.43

$ (0.55) Diluted $ (0.01)

$ (0.08)

$ 0.43

$ (0.55) Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the

period - Basic 165,979,839

164,218,262

165,873,539

163,067,561 Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the

period - Diluted 165,979,839

164,218,262

167,124,242

163,067,561

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Consolidated Debt Summary - As of September 30, 2022 ($ in millions)



Maturity





Applicable Rate

LTM Interest (5) Debt

Date

# of Years

Balance



Revolving credit facility ($68.0 million) (1)

Jan-24

1.3

$ —

— %

$ 0.4 Term loan (2)

Apr-24

1.6

909.4

5.60 %

54.8 Term loan (Additional $93.3 million) (3)

Apr-24

1.6

93.3

9.70 %

8.9 Property loan

Jul-25

2.8

110.0

9.25 %

10.3 Total debt (4)









$ 1,112.7

6.30 %

$ 74.4 Less: cash and cash equivalents









(371.7)







Net debt









$ 741.0































(1) As of September 30, 2022, the total available borrowing capacity under our Revolving Credit Facility was $68.0 million. The interest rate on any outstanding balances of our $68.0 million Revolving Credit Facility is L+400 bps with no LIBOR floor. As of September 30, 2022, the commitment fee on undrawn balances of our Revolving Credit Facility was 0.5%.

(2) The interest rate on our Term Loan is L+275 bps with a LIBOR floor of 1.0%. The interest rate on our Term Loan was 5.60% as of September 30, 2022, which includes the LIBOR rate that was locked in September for the one-month period. Effective March 29, 2018, we entered into two interest rate swaps to mitigate the long-term interest rate risk inherent in our variable rate Term Loan. The interest rate swaps have an aggregate fixed notional value of $800.0 million. The fixed rate paid by us is 2.85% and the variable rate received resets monthly to the one-month LIBOR rate.

(3) Effective June 12, 2020, we entered into $94.0 million of additional senior secured credit facility term loans. On July 27, 2021, we repaid $0.7 million of the principal balance. The remaining $93.3 million is broken into three tranches: $35.0 million term loan at a fixed rate of 11.4777%, $31.0 million term loan at a fixed rate of 11.4777%, and $27.3 million term loan at our option of either a base rate plus a margin of 2.00% or LIBOR plus 3.00% with a LIBOR floor of 1.0%. The weighted average interest rate is 9.90%.

(4) Excludes $3.2 million of unamortized discounts, $5.6 million of unamortized deferred financing costs, and a $5.8 million financing lease obligation as of September 30, 2022.

(5) Represents last twelve months' interest expense and commitment fee. The amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts is excluded.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reportable Segment Operating Statistics - Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021







Occupancy

Net Package ADR

Net Package RevPAR

Owned Net Revenue

Owned Resort EBITDA

Owned Resort EBITDA Margin Total Portfolio Rooms

2022 2021 Pts Change

2022 2021 % Change

2022 2021 % Change

2022 2021 % Change

2022 2021 % Change

2022 2021 Pts Change Yucatán Peninsula 2,126

77.0 % 64.7 % 12.3 pts

$ 376.40 $ 336.35 11.9 %

$ 289.87 $ 217.75 33.1 %

$ 65,594 $ 51,209 28.1 %

$ 21,617 $ 17,518 23.4 %

33.0 % 34.2 % (1.2) pts Pacific Coast 926

72.3 % 60.5 % 11.8 pts

$ 439.41 $ 372.39 18.0 %

$ 317.58 $ 225.43 40.9 %

30,301 21,982 37.8 %

10,512 6,429 63.5 %

34.7 % 29.2 % 5.5 pts Dominican Republic 2,644

70.7 % 55.4 % 15.3 pts

$ 266.96 $ 260.61 2.4 %

$ 188.75 $ 144.26 30.8 %

55,190 42,794 29.0 %

14,014 11,267 24.4 %

25.4 % 26.3 % (0.9) pts Jamaica 1,428

75.5 % 57.7 % 17.8 pts

$ 365.65 $ 314.62 16.2 %

$ 276.05 $ 181.39 52.2 %

43,759 29,502 48.3 %

11,267 5,632 100.1 %

25.7 % 19.1 % 6.6 pts Total Portfolio 7,124

73.8 % 59.3 % 14.5 pts

$ 343.28 $ 310.65 10.5 %

$ 253.17 $ 184.19 37.5 %

$ 194,844 $ 145,487 33.9 %

$ 57,410 $ 40,846 40.6 %

29.5 % 28.1 % 1.4 pts



























































Occupancy

Net Package ADR

Net Package RevPAR

Owned Net Revenue

Owned Resort EBITDA

Owned Resort EBITDA Margin Comparable Portfolio Rooms

2022 2021 Pts Change

2022 2021 % Change

2022 2021 % Change

2022 2021 % Change

2022 2021 % Change

2022 2021 Pts Change Yucatán Peninsula 2,126

77.0 % 64.7 % 12.3 pts

$ 376.40 $ 336.35 11.9 %

$ 289.87 $ 217.75 33.1 %

$ 65,594 $ 51,209 28.1 %

$ 21,617 $ 17,518 23.4 %

33.0 % 34.2 % (1.2) pts Pacific Coast 926

72.3 % 60.5 % 11.8 pts

$ 439.41 $ 372.39 18.0 %

$ 317.58 $ 225.43 40.9 %

30,301 21,982 37.8 %

10,512 6,429 63.5 %

34.7 % 29.2 % 5.5 pts Dominican Republic 1,120

81.0 % 54.9 % 26.1 pts

$ 149.00 $ 142.01 4.9 %

$ 120.63 $ 78.03 54.6 %

15,471 10,293 50.3 %

2,710 796 240.5 %

17.5 % 7.7 % 9.8 pts Jamaica 1,428

75.5 % 57.7 % 17.8 pts

$ 365.65 $ 314.62 16.2 %

$ 276.05 $ 181.39 52.2 %

43,759 29,502 48.3 %

11,267 5,632 100.1 %

25.7 % 19.1 % 6.6 pts Total Comparable Portfolio 5,600

76.6 % 60.3 % 16.3 pts

$ 335.48 $ 301.60 11.2 %

$ 257.08 $ 181.80 41.4 %

$ 155,125 $ 112,986 37.3 %

$ 46,106 $ 30,375 51.8 %

29.7 % 26.9 % 2.8 pts





















































Highlights

Yucatán Peninsula

Owned Net Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $14.4 million , or 28.1%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was due to the following:

Compared to the same period in 2019, for our current comparable portfolio of resorts in the Yucatán, which excludes the Dreams Puerto Aventuras and Capri Resort, Comparable Net Package ADR for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $133.33, or 54.8%. Excluding the aforementioned adjustment for the OTA billing methodology, the increase would have been $107.80, or 44.3%.

Owned Resort EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $4.1 million , or 23.4%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was a result of the on-going revenue recovery, particularly the strong Net Package ADR increases and cost control practices which partially offset occupancy-related increases in resort operating expenses, including higher food costs, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 .



Compared to the same period in 2019, for our current comparable portfolio of resorts in the Yucatán, which excludes the Dreams Puerto Aventuras and Capri Resort, Owned Resort EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $9.1 million , or 73.0%.



Owned Resort EBITDA Margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 decreased 1.2 percentage points to 33.0% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 .



Compared to the same period in 2019, for our current comparable portfolio of resorts in the Yucatán, which excludes the Dreams Puerto Aventuras and Capri Resort, Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA Margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 3.7 percentage points compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 .

Pacific Coast

Owned Net Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $8.3 million , or 37.8%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was due to the following:

Compared to the same period in 2019, Net Package ADR for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $203.17, or 86.0%, driven by a significantly higher Group mix. Excluding the aforementioned adjustment for the OTA billing methodology, the increase would have been $178.44, or 75.5%.



Owned Resort EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $4.1 million , or 63.5%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was a result of the on-going revenue recovery, particularly the strong Net Package ADR increases and cost control practices which partially offset occupancy-related increases in resort operating expenses, including higher food costs, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 .



Compared to the same period in 2019, Owned Resort EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $6.0 million , or 133.9%.



Owned Resort EBITDA Margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 5.5 percentage points to 34.7% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 .



Compared to the same period in 2019, Owned Resort EBITDA Margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 8.9 percentage points compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 .

Dominican Republic

Comparable Owned Net Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , which excludes Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Resort and Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, increased $5.2 million , or 50.3%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was due to the following:

Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $1.9 million , or 240.5%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was a result of the on-going revenue recovery, Net Package ADR increases and cost control practices which partially offset occupancy-related increases in resort operating expenses, including higher food costs, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 .



Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA Margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 9.8 percentage points to 17.5% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 .

Jamaica

Owned Net Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $14.3 million , or 48.3%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was due to the following:

Compared to the same period in 2019, for our current comparable portfolio in Jamaica, which excludes the Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort & Spa and Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort & Waterpark, Comparable Net Package ADR for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $83.20, or 29.5%.

Owned Resort EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $5.6 million , or 100.1%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was a result of the on-going revenue recovery, particularly the strong Net Package ADR increases and cost control practices which partially offset occupancy-related increases in resort operating expenses, including higher food costs, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 .



Compared to the same period in 2019, for our current comparable portfolio in Jamaica , which excludes the Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort & Spa and Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort & Waterpark, Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $3.6 million , or 48.8%.



Owned Resort EBITDA Margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 6.6 percentage points to 25.7% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 .



Compared to the same period in 2019, for our current comparable portfolio in Jamaica , which excludes the Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort & Spa and Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort & Waterpark, Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA Margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 3.7 percentage points compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 .

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reportable Segment Operating Statistics - Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021







Occupancy

Net Package ADR

Net Package RevPAR

Owned Net Revenue

Owned Resort EBITDA

Owned Resort EBITDA Margin Total Portfolio Rooms

2022 2021 Pts Change

2022 2021 % Change

2022 2021 % Change

2022 2021 % Change

2022 2021 % Change

2022 2021 Pts Change Yucatán Peninsula 2,126

74.6 % 52.2 % 22.4 pts

$ 404.05 $ 320.69 26.0 %

$ 301.62 $ 167.54 80.0 %

$ 204,200 $ 129,879 57.2 %

$ 77,049 $ 37,714 104.3 %

37.7 % 29.0 % 8.7 pts Pacific Coast 926

71.4 % 49.6 % 21.8 pts

$ 449.66 $ 347.61 29.4 %

$ 321.25 $ 172.36 86.4 %

92,901 51,117 81.7 %

36,966 13,992 164.2 %

39.8 % 27.4 % 12.4 pts Dominican Republic 2,644

74.2 % 42.2 % 32.0 pts

$ 295.01 $ 263.98 11.8 %

$ 218.78 $ 111.42 96.4 %

189,714 97,563 94.5 %

63,138 20,859 202.7 %

33.3 % 21.4 % 11.9 pts Jamaica 1,428

73.1 % 44.4 % 28.7 pts

$ 377.83 $ 304.13 24.2 %

$ 276.29 $ 135.06 104.6 %

131,781 65,358 101.6 %

40,567 6,924 485.9 %

30.8 % 10.6 % 20.2 pts Total Portfolio 7,124

73.7 % 46.8 % 26.9 pts

$ 363.88 $ 302.83 20.2 %

$ 268.35 $ 141.66 89.4 %

$ 618,596 $ 343,917 79.9 %

$ 217,720 $ 79,489 173.9 %

35.2 % 23.1 % 12.1 pts

























































Occupancy

Net Package ADR

Net Package RevPAR

Owned Net Revenue

Owned Resort EBITDA

Owned Resort EBITDA Margin Comparable Portfolio Rooms

2022 2021 Pts Change

2022 2021 % Change

2022 2021 % Change

2022 2021 % Change

2022 2021 % Change

2022 2021 Pts Change Yucatán Peninsula 2,126

74.6 % 57.2 % 17.4 pts

$ 404.05 $ 322.79 25.2 %

$ 301.62 $ 184.59 63.4 %

$ 204,198 $ 128,696 58.7 %

$ 76,864 $ 38,956 97.3 %

37.6 % 30.3 % 7.3 pts Pacific Coast 926

71.4 % 49.6 % 21.8 pts

$ 449.66 $ 347.61 29.4 %

$ 321.25 $ 172.36 86.4 %

92,901 51,117 81.7 %

36,966 13,992 164.2 %

39.8 % 27.4 % 12.4 pts Dominican Republic 1,120

79.0 % 38.0 % 41.0 pts

$ 169.15 $ 144.88 16.8 %

$ 133.56 $ 55.03 142.7 %

50,709 21,575 135.0 %

11,065 (319) 3,568.7 %

21.8 % (1.5) % 23.3 pts Jamaica 1,428

73.1 % 44.4 % 28.7 pts

$ 377.83 $ 304.13 24.2 %

$ 276.29 $ 135.06 104.6 %

131,781 65,358 101.6 %

40,567 6,924 485.9 %

30.8 % 10.6 % 20.2 pts Total Comparable Portfolio 5,600

74.6 % 48.8 % 25.8 pts

$ 354.99 $ 294.95 20.4 %

$ 264.79 $ 144.02 83.9 %

$ 479,589 $ 266,746 79.8 %

$ 165,462 $ 59,553 177.8 %

34.5 % 22.3 % 12.2 pts

Highlights

Yucatán Peninsula

Comparable Owned Net Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $75.5 million , or 58.7%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was due to the following:

Compared to the same period in 2019, for our current comparable portfolio of resorts in the Yucatán, which excludes the Dreams Puerto Aventuras and Capri Resort, Comparable Net Package ADR for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $122.38, or 43.5%. Excluding the aforementioned adjustment for the OTA billing methodology, the increase would have been $101.48, or 36.0%.

Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $37.9 million , or 97.3%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was a result of the on-going revenue recovery, particularly the strong Comparable Net Package ADR increases and cost control practices which partially offset occupancy-related increases in resort operating expenses, including higher food costs, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .



Compared to the same period in 2019, for our current comparable portfolio of resorts in the Yucatán, which excludes the Dreams Puerto Aventuras and Capri Resort, Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $18.6 million , or 31.9%.



Owned Resort EBITDA Margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased 7.3 percentage points to 37.6% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .



Compared to the same period in 2019, for our current comparable portfolio of resorts in the Yucatán, which excludes the Dreams Puerto Aventuras and Capri Resort, Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA Margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased 1.4 percentage points compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .

Pacific Coast

Owned Net Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $41.8 million , or 81.7%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was due to the following:

Compared to the same period in 2019, Net Package ADR for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $156.93, or 53.6%. Excluding the aforementioned adjustment for the OTA billing methodology, the increase would have been $137.77, or 47.1%.

Owned Resort EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $23.0 million , or 164.2%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was a result of the on-going revenue recovery, particularly the strong Net Package ADR increases and cost control practices which partially offset occupancy-related increases in resort operating expenses, including higher food costs, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .



Compared to the same period in 2019, Owned Resort EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $11.5 million , or 45.2%.



Owned Resort EBITDA Margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased 12.4 percentage points to 39.8% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .



Compared to the same period in 2019, Owned Resort EBITDA Margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased 0.7 percentage points compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .

Dominican Republic

Comparable Owned Net Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , which excludes Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Resort and Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, increased $29.1 million , or 135.0%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was due to the following:

Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $11.4 million , or 3568.7%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was a result of the on-going revenue recovery and Net Package ADR increases and cost control practices which partially offset occupancy-related increases in resort operating expenses, including higher food costs, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .

Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA Margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased 23.3 percentage points to 21.8% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .

Jamaica

Owned Net Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $66.4 million , or 101.6%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was due to the following:

Compared to the same period in 2019, for our current comparable portfolio in Jamaica, which excludes the Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort & Spa and Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort & Waterpark, Comparable Net Package ADR for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $49.87, or 15.2%.

Owned Resort EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $33.6 million , or 485.9%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was a result of the on-going revenue recovery, particularly the strong Net Package ADR increases and cost control practices which partially offset occupancy-related increases in resort operating expenses, including higher food costs, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .



Compared to the same period in 2019, for our current comparable portfolio in Jamaica , which excludes the Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort & Spa and Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort & Waterpark, Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $1.0 million , or 2.6%.



Owned Resort EBITDA Margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased 20.2 percentage points to 30.8% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .



Compared to the same period in 2019, for our current comparable portfolio in Jamaica , which excludes the Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort & Spa and Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort & Waterpark, Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA Margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased 1.7 percentage points compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .

