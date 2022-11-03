LiveHire Announced as a Member on Newly Launched AMS Verified

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveHire, the globally-leading direct sourcing and total talent platform, announced its membership on the newly launched AMS Verified platform. LiveHire and AMS launched a strategic alliance in 2021 to expand their joint offering to enterprises in North America. The alliance leverages LiveHire's innovative technology platform, which has been independently awarded for exceptional candidate experience, product design, and client outcomes. LiveHire enables more than 200 clients across 20 industries to universally attract and engage all worker categories, including direct-hire, contingent and independent workers, for a true total talent solution. The AMS Verified platform continues that mission for both LiveHire and AMS.

AMS Verified provides members with unique insights on how and where specific products are being used in the market. Alongside market insights, members can also view deep product analysis, compare technology, and get real time updates on products they follow. This unique offering enables members to build their own unique technology stack and improve it using the data AMS provides. AMS is connecting technology seekers with technology leaders by allowing members to leave detailed reviews and learn from one another.

There are thousands of talent technology solutions and buyers are easily lost navigating a talent landscape that is always changing. LiveHire is proud to have partnered with AMS and their new platform AMS Verified to help people navigate this landscape. Through this simple interface, you can learn about LiveHire and the other categories of talent acquisition technology, get a deep understanding of specific products, and stay up to date on the latest innovations.

In addition to our feature on AMS Verified, our partnership with AMS pairs LiveHire's award-winning candidate experience, authentic federated data, and live messaging with AMS' exceptional history of corporate brand stewardship, talent curation and recruitment outsourcing. The partnership enables organizations to attract, engage and retain top contingent talent. AMS helps clients succeed in a new world of work through talent acquisition, contingent workforce management and advisory services in over 110 countries across the globe.

LiveHire CEO Christy Forest said, "We are so excited to continue to work with our partner, AMS, on bringing our Direct Sourcing solution to the forefront of the talent technology landscape through the AMS Verified interface."

About LiveHire

LiveHire is the most proven technology for direct sourcing and total talent acquisition with more than 200 clients across 20 industries globally. We are proud that LiveHire is not only the most proven but also the most loved technology by candidates and recruiters alike, with almost a decade of top NPS scores and industry ratings.

Our mission is to empower the flow of the world's talent, so we consider candidate experience our superpower and know that it leads to unmatched outcomes in speed and diversity of hire. In direct sourcing, we are known as the battle-tested, heavyweight technology to achieve hiring scale through our powerful candidate relationship management (CRM) and applicant tracking system (ATS), unique talent pooling, intelligent matching, 2-way text messaging and candidate journeys through "moments that matter."

Our leaders combine deep experience in technology and staffing, as well as some of the world's most admired thought leadership firms for talent strategy, workforce solutions and the future of work. Continuing to innovate and evolve our product is a top priority for LiveHire and we frequently seek market feedback to identify improvement opportunities that will deliver measurable results for our clients.

We would love to hear from you. For more information, visit us at www.livehire.com/us . Follow us on LinkedIn .

