Givens Law Group Ranked Tier 1 Family Law Firm in 2023 "Best Law Firms"

Givens Law Group, a nationally recognized divorce and family law practice based in Tampa, has been included in the latest U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Givens Law Group, an award-winning father-son legal team in South Florida, has been included in the 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings, one of the legal industry's top honors.

As in previous years, the firm received Best Lawyers' highest Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in Family Law.

"Best Law Firms" Rankings

U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" recognizes the country's most respected legal practices by soliciting feedback from attorneys who are asked to evaluate local law firms based on expertise, professional references, and whether they would refer their own cases to the firm.

Law firms must also have at least one attorney named to the current Best Lawyers list (Partners Stann W. Givens and Chris Givens were both named to The Best Lawyers in America 2023 in August).

Firms with the highest scores are ranked using Best Lawyers' Tiered system and included in the final listing. The Metro Tier 1 ranking is the highest regional ranking available.

Givens Law Group

Givens Law Group's continued selection to "Best Law Firms" is a testament to its talented father-son legal team and the many successful outcomes it has secured for clients across South Florida.

Led by Chris Givens and Stann W. Givens, a Florida Bar Board-Certified Family Law Specialist, the firm has helped thousands of clients navigate complex cases involving divorce, child custody, asset division, and other matters of family law.

In addition to their inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America®, the Givens have also garnered recognition from many other legal organizations, including Super Lawyers, the NADC's "Nation's Top One Percent," and the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys' "Top 10." For more information, visit: www.tampafamilylaw.com.

