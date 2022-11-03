Core Strengths Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

The International Organization for Standardization certification recognizes Core Strengths' robust information security management system.

Carlsbad, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Core Strengths, creators of Relationship Intelligence (RQ) and innovative team-building integrations, announced that it has achieved ISO 27001 certification by the British Standards Institution (BSI Group), which sets the international standard in industry best practices for information security management systems.

To achieve this certification, Core Strengths demonstrated the company's systematic approach to managing the protection of the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of both Core Strengths and customer data. The audit process covered areas including risk management procedures, threat mitigation, loss prevention, access control, security practices, and business continuity planning.

"We support hundreds of organizations around the world, including Fortune 100 companies and government agencies who rely on us to steward data with integrity. We're committed to ensuring that we uphold the high standards our customers deserve," said Kevin Small, Chief Executive Officer of Core Strengths.

This announcement builds on Core Strengths' existing security program, which is already in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

About the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental, international body that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems. With 24,375 standards and 167 countries represented, it is a hallmark of excellence and innovation for those who carry its certification.

About Core Strengths

Core Strengths' mission is to make work better by helping teams work together. Built on over 50 years of science, Relationship Intelligence (RQ) empowers leaders and teams to build trust, generate commitment, and drive results. Over 5 million users in organizations worldwide rely on Core Strengths to measure talent, coach employees, and build winning teams.

