Clinic for Young Children with Autism Opens on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, has opened a new clinic to serve families on Chicago's North Side. Caravel specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, which uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism improve a wide range of skills including communication and social. Located at 2600 West Irving Park Road, the clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where young children work one-on-one with therapists to build skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them.

"We change lives through ABA therapy," explained Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "This is evidence-based treatment that helps children with autism reach their greatest potential. We want Chicago children to have access to the highest quality autism services available, so we are stepping up to build clinics where families have struggled to find comparable providers." The effectiveness of ABA therapy is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As part of its commitment to achieving the best ABA outcomes in the field, Caravel has developed an outcomes platform called PathTap. Using PathTap, Caravel's clinicians can track individual client progress in real-time with results data that quickly identifies ways to finetune each child's treatment to reach the best outcomes. Since implementing the technology earlier this year, Caravel has demonstrated significant growth in clinical outcomes with an increase of 30% on targeted clinical quality components for its clients.

"Our innovative therapy approach leads to better outcomes and happier lives for the entire family," according to Erica Smith, MA, BCBA, clinic director at Caravel/Chicago. "ABA therapy has the greatest impact during the early developmental years, so we're excited to be bringing a new resource to young families on the North Side."

Caravel also offers evaluation, diagnosis, family support, and counseling services. For more information, call 312-764-1557 or visit caravelautism.com.

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

