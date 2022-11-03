ATI names Jimmy Williams Chief Technology Officer

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) has named Jimmy Williams, Jr. as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. This newly created role elevates technology at ATI and accelerates progress on our product and process technology priorities, more directly enabling and aligning them with our business strategy. Williams reports to ATI Board Chair, President and CEO Robert S. Wetherbee and serves on the company's Executive Council.

"Jimmy is a forward-looking leader in technology and innovation who brings a business-centric view to expanding and fully leveraging ATI's technological capabilities," said Wetherbee. "Technology leadership is a competitive advantage for ATI. We look forward to benefitting from Jimmy's expertise as we adopt emerging technologies to complement our existing products and capabilities and build on our team's strengths."

Williams joins ATI from Carnegie Mellon University, where he serves as executive director and distinguished service professor of the interdisciplinary Engineering and Technology Innovation Management program. Previously, he was senior vice president of global engineering of Pall Corporation, where he led a 750-member engineering unit, driving global growth initiatives across its Life Science and Industrial Products business.

As senior director of research and development at Alcoa, Jimmy led business and technology management and developed Alcoa's integrated defense market strategy and business plan. In his 20-year career at Boeing, he held numerous research and development and program management positions, earning Boeing's Black Engineer of the Year award in 2001.

Jimmy earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University, M.B.A. from Lindenwood College, and Doctor of Science in Engineering and Public Policy from Washington University. He was inducted into The Academy of Distinguished Graduates of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University in 2021.

ATI: Proven to Perform.

ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a global producer of high performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. Learn more at ATImaterials.com.

