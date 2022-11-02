PepsiCo Appoints C.D. Glin As President of The PepsiCo Foundation

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that C.D. Glin, currently serving as Vice President of the PepsiCo Foundation and Global Head of Philanthropy for PepsiCo, has been appointed to President of the PepsiCo Foundation. He will remain as Global Head of Philanthropy for PepsiCo and will report to Roberto Azevedo, Chairman of the PepsiCo Foundation and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer for PepsiCo.

As President of the PepsiCo Foundation, Glin is stepping into a leadership role within the PepsiCo Foundation's Board of Directors. He will continue to oversee the Foundation's strategic direction towards a more sustainable food system through the PepsiCo Foundation's three core pillars: Food Security, Safe Water Access and Economic Opportunity.



"In recent years we've seen significant events including the pandemic, conflict and natural disasters which have created an abundance of need across the globe," said Roberto Azevedo, Chairman of the PepsiCo Foundation and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer for PepsiCo. "Through C.D.'s leadership, the PepsiCo Foundation has helped the company meet these moments through a focus on impacting communities, engaging employees and driving corporate purpose and responsibility.

Glin joined the PepsiCo Foundation in 2021 and has been instrumental in the launch and expansion of a variety of global PepsiCo Foundation philanthropic initiatives including:

Glin oversaw the launch of the Black Restaurant Accelerator program and the IMPACTO Hispanic Business Accelerator - two combined initiatives totaling S20 million dollars and providing 1,000 Black and Hispanic restaurant and foodservice owners - with capital, technical assistance, and mentorship services over five years. These programs, along with the Foundation's $40 million Community College scholarship programs, are cornerstones of PepsiCo's Racial Equality Journey.

Under Glin's leadership, the PepsiCo Foundation continued operations and expansion of the $18.2 million She Feeds the World initiative in partnership with CARE, working directly with women farmers in Peru , Egypt , Uganda and expanding to Thailand and Vietnam . The unique She Feeds the World partnership cultivates a sustainable, inclusive and regenerative global agricultural system and contributes to the company's PepsiCo Positive ambition.

"During these challenging times, I've been energized and inspired by our incredible associates our commitment to community as a global company operating locally to positively impact people and the planet," said C.D. Glin. "I look forward to continuing my work as President of the Foundation and ensuring we deliver lasting community impact as one of world's leading food and beverage companies."

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About The PepsiCo Foundation

Established in 1962, the PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, invests in the essential elements of a sustainable food system with a mission to support thriving communities. Working with non-profits and experts around the globe, we're focused on helping communities obtain access to food security, safe water and economic opportunity. We strive for tangible impact in the places where we live and work—collaborating with industry peers, local and international organizations, and our employees to affect large-scale change on the issues that matter to us and are of global importance. Learn more at www.pepsico.com/pepsico-foundation and https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/pepsico-foundation/.

