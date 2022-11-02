Mavrck Appoints New CFO Ed Goldfinger

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavrck , the leading influencer marketing platform for enterprise consumer brands, today announced the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Ed Goldfinger. Goldfinger reports into Mavrck CEO, Lyle Stevens, and will help to drive strategic and operational planning and execution in addition to building a world class finance team to support the company's growth.

Ed Goldfinger, CFO of Mavrck (PRNewswire)

Goldfinger brings a wealth of expertise to the role, with over two decades of experience as a CFO at both publicly traded and privately held technology companies, including Zipcar, Sapient and Veracode, among others.

"We are grateful to welcome Ed to the Mavrck team. His vast experience across both enterprise software and consumer technology brings powerful perspective as we expand our product offerings," said Lyle Stevens, Co-Founder & CEO of Mavrck. "Ed's addition to our executive team will accelerate Mavrck's investment in both sides of the creator economy, and enable the company to connect creators and marketers to commerce via social proof at scale."

Goldfinger joins the Mavrck Executive team, including Co-Founder and President of Later, Roger Patterson; President of Mavrck, Smith Anderson; Co-Founder and Chief Creator Officer of Mavrck, Sean Naegeli; Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Ian MacKinnon; and Chief People Officer, Robin de Pelham.

"I am thrilled to be joining the strong team at Mavrck in the early innings of what will be an enormous market for enabling the social marketing ecosystem across brands and creators," comments Ed Goldfinger, CFO, Mavrck. "I look forward to contributing strategically and operationally toward scaling the business and extending the company's leadership position."

Prior to his time in technology, Ed worked for PepsiCo where he held a number of different positions, ultimately becoming the CFO of the Latin American beverage business. Ed began his career in public accounting with KPMG after graduating from University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

In April this year, Mavrck announced that it joined forces with Later , the leading social media marketing and commerce platform for small business owners and creators. The combination was funded with a $135 million strategic investment by global growth equity investor Summit Partners and represents a follow-on to the firm's December 2021 $120 million investment in Mavrck.

ABOUT MAVRCK

Mavrck is the all-in-one, advanced influencer marketing platform enabling global consumer brands to harness the power of social proof that consumers trust today. Marketers use Mavrck to discover and collaborate with influencers, advocates, referrers, and loyalists to create trusted content and insights for customer journey touchpoints at scale. Using its self-service influencer manager, Mavrck allows marketers to take an automated and performance-based approach to influencer marketing.

Founded in 2014, Mavrck has offices in Boston and Denver. Mavrck's platform has been recognized for its superior offering by the Shorty Awards and Retail TouchPoints' Retail Innovator Awards, honored as "Best Influencer Marketing Platform" by Digiday, is the #1 influencer marketing platform for the enterprise on software review site G2, and was named to the 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000. Mavrck was also named a "Leader" among the top influencer marketing platforms in Forrester's evaluation, The Forrester New Wave™: Influencer Marketing Solutions, Q2 2020.

