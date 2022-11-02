LONGi introduces its new Hi-MO 6 modules to the worldwide DG market

LONGi has unveiled the Hi-MO 6, its latest generation of photovoltaic modules that match high efficiency with stunning aesthetics for distributed generation and rooftop applications.

XI'AN, China, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 2, world-leading solar technology manufacturer LONGi introduced the Hi-MO 6, its first module designed exclusively for the global distributed consumer market. Using LONGi's high-efficiency HPBC cell technology, Hi-MO 6 achieves a maximum efficiency of 22.8% in mass production. Designed to meet the needs of diverse clients, the Hi-MO 6 offers superior efficiency, safety, and aesthetics.

Enhanced power generation efficiency through technological innovation

HPBC (Hybrid Passivated Back Contact) is a new generation of high-efficiency solar cell technology that's unique in its front-side busbar-free design. HPBC cell technology can considerably improve the cell's light absorption and photoelectric conversion capabilities by adjusting the cell's internal structure, and can thus effectively increase the module's output power. Modules equipped with HPBC cell technology can generate a greater volume of energy under high-temperature and low-irradiation conditions and also have superior power degradation performance. In global power generation simulations, Hi-MO 6 modules have demonstrated a significant power generation advantage over PERC products with an average power generation increase of up to 10% in typical scenarios.

When developing PV solutions for residential and commercial applications, LONGi's R&D team strives to achieve the highest level of safety and reliability. The Hi-MO 6 employs back contact soldering technology, which uses the one-line soldering structure rather than the traditional Z-shaped structure to enhance the module's resistance to cracking. This revolutionary technological design, combined with LONGi Lifecycle Quality, makes the Hi-MO 6 one of the most reliable PV modules on the market.

Bringing photovoltaic technology and architectural aesthetics to diverse applications

The Hi-MO 6 includes four series—Explorer, Scientist, Guardian, and Artist—all of which are in the standard M10 size (182mm) and are available in 72C, 66C, 60C, and 54C types. The module's aesthetic appeal evokes the minimalist style of modern industrial design and naturally complements a wide variety of application scenarios.

For applications in sectors with increased security and intelligence needs, the Hi-MO 6 also offers the option of further enhancing safety and optimization by pre-installing the Smart Optimizer. In the event of a PV system failure or module shading, the back-end system may be remotely monitored and optimized in real time using feedback from the Smart Optimizer's 'digital brain', ensuring power plant safety while maximizing system power output.

"LONGi has driven industry development throughout the years with high-quality technical innovation. The flagship Hi-MO series modules have contributed to upgrading global energy structure. The Hi-MO 6 is another solid step toward promoting energy equity," commented LONGi's Vice President Dennis She.



"LONGi aims to collaborate with more partners to participate in the new energy revolution, provide clean energy solution that is equally accessible to all, and accelerate our planet's energy transformation and development."

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

