LHC Group announces third quarter 2022 financial results

LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net service revenue increased 2.0% to $576.9 million .

Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $17.3 million , or $0.56 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $32.6 million , or $1.06 adjusted earnings per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $60.3 million .

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 8-9.

In light of the pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ("UNH"), LHC Group will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss the third quarter results.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 29,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home- and community-based services, and facility-based care in 37 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 68 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for more than 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company, or the timing or anticipated benefits of pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "will," "estimates," "may," "could," "should" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed and described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those risks described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors thereof, and in other reports filed subsequently by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, with respect to the pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the proxy statement filed by the Company with the SEC on May 17, 2022. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)



September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash $ 10,522

$ 9,809 Receivables:





Patient accounts receivable 331,524

348,820 Other receivables 30,217

13,780 Total receivables 361,741

362,600 Prepaid income taxes 19,303

7,531 Prepaid expenses 23,128

28,401 Other current assets 25,687

24,801 Total current assets 440,381

433,142 Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $110,600 and $98,394, respectively 153,806

153,959 Goodwill 1,750,420

1,748,426 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $22,865 and $19,152, respectively 395,309

400,002 Operating lease right of use asset 108,975

113,399 Other assets 65,263

46,693 Total assets $ 2,914,154

$ 2,895,621 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 108,748

$ 98,118 Salaries, wages, and benefits payable 84,412

100,532 Self-insurance reserves 38,734

33,784 Contract liabilities - deferred revenue 4,840

106,489 Current operating lease payable 36,998

37,630 Amounts due to governmental entities 2,499

5,447 Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax 26,790

26,790 Total current liabilities 303,021

408,790 Deferred income taxes 87,661

70,026 Income taxes payable 7,988

7,320 Revolving credit facility 738,000

661,197 Long-term operating lease liabilities 74,992

78,688 Total liabilities 1,211,662

1,226,021 Noncontrolling interest — redeemable 16,978

17,501 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,733,790 and 36,549,524 shares issued, and 30,587,735 and 30,634,414 shares outstanding, respectively 367

365 Treasury stock — 6,146,055 and 5,915,110 shares at cost, respectively (195,447)

(164,790) Additional paid-in capital 997,115

979,642 Retained earnings 798,372

751,025 Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,600,407

1,566,242 Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable 85,107

85,857 Total stockholders' equity 1,685,514

1,652,099 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,914,154

$ 2,895,621

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net service revenue $ 576,913

$ 565,451

$ 1,724,601

$ 1,636,193 Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 347,772

343,862

1,052,093

972,006 Gross margin 229,141

221,589

672,508

664,187 General and administrative expenses 189,051

176,444

569,800

506,754 Impairment of intangibles and other 2,059

—

4,130

937 Operating income 38,031

45,145

98,578

156,496 Interest expense (9,053)

(1,135)

(19,631)

(1,541) Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 28,978

44,010

78,947

154,955 Income tax expense 6,966

10,150

17,014

32,909 Net income 22,012

33,860

61,933

122,046 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,703

6,126

14,586

22,010 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 17,309

$ 27,734

$ 47,347

$ 100,036















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.57

$ 0.89

$ 1.55

$ 3.21 Diluted $ 0.56

$ 0.88

$ 1.55

$ 3.18 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 30,565

31,238

30,527

31,205 Diluted 30,706

31,434

30,639

31,422

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30,

2022

2021 Operating activities:





Net income $ 61,933

$ 122,046 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 17,483

14,899 Amortization of operating lease right of use asset 30,769

27,526 Stock-based compensation expense 15,290

11,717 Deferred income taxes 17,635

23,356 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 484

(1,190) Impairment of intangibles and other 4,130

937 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Receivables (684)

(27,038) Prepaid expenses 5,273

397 Other assets (4,208)

(6,368) Prepaid income taxes (11,772)

(11,575) Prepaid taxes —

(12,509) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 16,282

6,626 Salaries, wages, and benefits payable (11,251)

(9,687) Contract liabilities - deferred revenue (101,649)

(141,629) Operating lease liabilities (30,568)

(27,472) Income taxes payable 668

(20,819) Net amounts due to/from governmental entities 223

(833) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,038

(51,616) Investing activities:





Purchases of property, building and equipment (14,074)

(23,548) Proceeds from sale of property, building and equipment —

3,350 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,570)

(383,475) Purchase of intangible assets (100)

— Proceeds from sale of an entity —

1,531 Minority interest investments (15,250)

(10,100) Net cash used in investing activities (31,994)

(412,242) Financing activities:





Proceeds from line of credit 815,155

544,056 Payments on line of credit (738,352)

(209,056) Government stimulus advance —

(93,257) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,840

1,877 Payments on deferred financing fees —

(2,855) Payments on repurchasing common stock (34,565)

— Noncontrolling interest distributions (16,346)

(22,187) Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation (4,630)

(11,594) Purchase of additional controlling interest (433)

(2,113) Sale of noncontrolling interest —

1,934 Net cash provided by financing activities 22,669

206,805 Change in cash 713

(257,053) Cash at beginning of period 9,809

286,569 Cash at end of period $ 10,522

$ 29,516

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)







Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:





Interest paid $ 18,049

$ 1,532 Income taxes paid $ 10,701

$ 42,036 Non-Cash Operating Activity:





Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations $ 28,435

$ 41,776 Reduction to right of use assets and liabilities $ 2,089

$ 2,746 Non-Cash Investing Activity:





Net working capital adjustment $ 1,440

$ — Accrued capital expenditures $ 126

$ 1,807

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, 2022

Home health

services

Hospice

services

Home and

community-

based

services

Facility-

based

services

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 373,335

$ 103,799

$ 47,978

$ 31,441

$ 20,360

$ 576,913 Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 217,790

68,951

35,727

22,549

2,755

347,772 General and administrative expenses 126,052

32,384

11,893

12,098

6,624

189,051 Impairment of intangibles and other —

1,590

469

—

—

2,059 Operating income (loss) 29,493

874

(111)

(3,206)

10,981

38,031 Interest expense (6,347)

(1,356)

(808)

(362)

(180)

(9,053) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 23,146

(482)

(919)

(3,568)

10,801

28,978 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,723

(439)

(165)

(927)

2,774

6,966 Net income (loss) 17,423

(43)

(754)

(2,641)

8,027

22,012 Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests 3,838

1,269

(125)

(439)

160

4,703 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder $ 13,585

$ (1,312)

$ (629)

$ (2,202)

$ 7,867

$ 17,309 Total assets $ 1,717,209

$ 798,668

$ 238,082

$ 80,223

$ 79,972

$ 2,914,154

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, 2021

Home health

services

Hospice

services

Home and

community-

based

services

Facility-

based

services

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 386,699

$ 82,653

$ 45,800

$ 32,415

$ 17,884

$ 565,451 Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 230,839

51,631

34,386

23,725

3,281

343,862 General and administrative expenses 126,695

22,548

11,764

11,050

4,387

176,444 Operating income (loss) 29,165

8,474

(350)

(2,360)

10,216

45,145 Interest expense (811)

(139)

(109)

(54)

(22)

(1,135) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 28,354

8,335

(459)

(2,414)

10,194

44,010 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,407

1,874

(99)

(554)

2,522

10,150 Net income (loss) 21,947

6,461

(360)

(1,860)

7,672

33,860 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,157

1,085

77

(187)

(6)

6,126 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 16,790

$ 5,376

$ (437)

$ (1,673)

$ 7,678

$ 27,734 Total assets $ 1,632,670

$ 681,954

$ 239,452

$ 83,276

$ 75,334

$ 2,712,686

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30, 2022

Home health

services

Hospice

services

Home and

community-

based

services

Facility-

based

services

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 1,154,009

$ 308,322

$ 137,036

$ 94,289

$ 30,945

$ 1,724,601 Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 674,508

202,864

96,470

69,584

8,667

1,052,093 General and administrative expenses 387,482

97,152

35,755

35,737

13,674

569,800 Impairment of intangibles and other 930

2,677

523

—

—

4,130 Operating income (loss) 91,089

5,629

4,288

(11,032)

8,604

98,578 Interest expense (13,805)

(2,803)

(1,785)

(851)

(387)

(19,631) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 77,284

2,826

2,503

(11,883)

8,217

78,947 Income tax expense (benefit) 17,057

(3)

680

(2,849)

2,129

17,014 Net income (loss) 60,227

2,829

1,823

(9,034)

6,088

61,933 Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests 12,758

2,837

(74)

(1,085)

150

14,586 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder $ 47,469

$ (8)

$ 1,897

$ (7,949)

$ 5,938

$ 47,347

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30, 2021

Home health

services

Hospice

services

Home and

community-

based

services

Facility-

based

services

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 1,157,061

$ 209,191

$ 143,332

$ 96,814

$ 29,795

$ 1,636,193 Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 663,137

129,848

103,941

65,360

9,720

972,006 General and administrative expenses 369,337

58,789

35,216

33,213

10,199

506,754 Impairment of intangibles and other 937

—

—

—

—

937 Operating income (loss) 123,650

20,554

4,175

(1,759)

9,876

156,496 Interest expense (1,099)

(195)

(143)

(73)

(31)

(1,541) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 122,551

20,359

4,032

(1,832)

9,845

154,955 Income tax expense (benefit) 26,003

4,221

889

(649)

2,445

32,909 Net income (loss) 96,548

16,138

3,143

(1,183)

7,400

122,046 Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests 17,506

3,308

441

792

(37)

22,010 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder $ 79,042

$ 12,830

$ 2,702

$ (1,975)

$ 7,437

$ 100,036

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 17,309



$ 27,734



$ 47,347



$ 100,036

Add (net of tax):















Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

4,244



6,875



14,034



10,352

Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

3,970



369



9,112



1,548

COVID-19 impact:























PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)

—



10,290



—



27,141

ERP implementation (4)

1,360



498



5,498



1,226

Cost improvement initiatives (5)

3,621



—



13,825



—

Cost report and contract settlements (6)

2,063



—



6,026



—

Hurricane Ida (7)

—



844



—



844

Gain on sale of asset (8)

—



(951)



—



(951)

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 32,567



$ 45,659



$ 95,842



$ 140,196



RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 0.56



$ 0.88



$ 1.55



$ 3.18

Add (net of tax):















Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

0.14



0.22



0.46



0.33

Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

0.13



0.01



0.30



0.05

COVID-19 impact:























PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)

—



0.33



—



0.87

ERP implementation (4)

0.04



0.01



0.17



0.03

Cost improvement initiatives (5)

0.12



—



0.45



—

Cost report and contract settlements (6)

0.07



—



0.20



—

Hurricane Ida (7)

—



0.03



—



0.03

Gain on sale of asset (8)

—



(0.03)



—



(0.03)

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 1.06



$ 1.45



$ 3.13



$ 4.46



RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 17,309



$ 27,734



$ 47,347



$ 100,036

Add:















Income tax expense

6,966



10,150



17,014



32,909

Interest expense, net

9,053



1,135



19,631



1,541

Depreciation and amortization

5,759



5,358



17,483



14,899

Adjustment items (*)

21,167



24,415



66,304



54,524

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 60,254



$ 68,792



$ 167,779



$ 203,909





































* Adjustment items (pre-tax):















Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

5,888



9,364



19,195



14,072

Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)

5,508



502



12,491



2,098

COVID-19 PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)

—



14,016



—



36,835

ERP implementation (4)

1,886



679



7,505



1,665

Cost improvement initiatives (5)

5,023



—



18,888



—

Cost report and contract settlements (6)

2,862



—



8,225



—

Hurricane Ida (7)

—



1,150



—



1,150

Gain on sale of asset (8)

—



(1,296)



—



(1,296)

Total adjustments

$ 21,167



$ 24,415



$ 66,304



$ 54,524





































Expenses and other costs associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions, de novos and the pending acquisition by UnitedHealth Group. ( $5.9 million pre-tax in the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $19.2 million pre-tax in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 ; $9.4 million and $14.1 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 , respectively). Loss on the sale of an asset and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation, including impairment ( $5.5 million pre-tax in the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $12.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 ; $0.5 million and $2.1 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 , respectively). COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies and wage adjustments (No adjustments were made in the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022 ; $14.0 million and $36.8 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 , respectively). Expenses and other costs associated with the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning software ( $1.9 million pre-tax in the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $7.5 million pre-tax in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 ; $0.7 million and $1.7 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 , respectively). Expenses associated with cost improvement initiatives implemented in the first three quarters of 2022, which consisted of contract terminations and general and administrative cost reductions ( $5.0 million pre-tax in the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $18.9 million pre-tax in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 ). Expenses associated with a 2004 cost report settlement along with other contract settlements ( $1.2 million pre-tax in the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $8.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 ). Direct recovery costs associated with Hurricane Ida ( $1.2 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 ). As of December 31, 2020 , the Company's assets held for sale was $1.9 million , which consisted of one hospice facility in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Company sold the property during the third quarter of 2021 for $3.2 million .

Contact: Eric Elliott

Senior Vice President of Finance

(337) 233-1307

eric.elliott@lhcgroup.com

