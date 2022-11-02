CSC ServiceWorks and Board of Directors Announce Co-CEOs Eric Robinson & Rod Castellanos

Company Appoints Tenured Executives to Its Board of Directors

MELVILLE N.Y., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSC ServiceWorks, Inc. ("CSC"), a leading consumer services platform company delivering tech-enabled laundry & air services, recently announced that its board of directors has appointed Eric Robinson and Rod Castellanos to Co-Chief Executive Officers and members of the board.

"I'm honored to join Rod as Co-CEO to lead and accelerate our company toward the opportunities that lie ahead," said Robinson. "Rod is an incredible leader that's profoundly impacted all our field teams over his tenure at CSC; he's created deeper team engagement while successfully driving execution fundamentals throughout the enterprise."

"I'm excited to work alongside Eric and our executive team to continue to leverage our diverse and complementary backgrounds as we have for years," said Castellanos. "This makes formal what was already informal, and I couldn't be more excited to work with our 2,400 team members to continue our ambitious goals of helping millions of consumers make life easier through seamless experiences."

In their expanded roles, Robinson will continue to lead several corporate functions while focusing on external stakeholders and business strategy, as he has for two decades. Castellanos will continue to scale the end-to-end operations and strong execution that are fundamental to CSC's platform growth.

Robinson joined CSC in 2016, bringing 25 years of Human Resources and Business Strategy leadership experience across multiple industries. Eric has had leadership responsibilities for human resources, communications, legal, and business transformation. Before joining CSC, Robinson was on the executive team at BrightView Landscapes. He's led teams across multiple industries and at numerous Fortune 500 companies, including Pulte Homes, Clorox, BF Goodrich, and Eaton Corporation.

Castellanos joined CSC in 2017, bringing 20 years of deep strategic sales and operational experience at every level in the services industry. Since joining CSC ServiceWorks, Rod has had increasing responsibilities, including his previous role as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Rod came to CSC with a wealth of management experience in the service sector, having led operations and sales teams with Iron Mountain and Cintas Corporation.

About CSC ServiceWorks:

CSC is the leading consumer services platform company throughout the United States, Canada and Europe that delivers technology-enabled laundry services in the multifamily, academic, and hospitality markets and tire inflation services in the convenience store and gas station space. We work to make life easier by providing seamless experiences and world-class service to millions of consumers, property managers, and owners every day. Our engaged team members continue to innovate and lead our industry as we find new ways to deliver value to our customers and the communities we serve.

