WARMIES PLUSH TOYS SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warmies announced today that their best-selling, microwavable plush toys are included in 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list, featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 1. The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide with the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. This year's list features a variety of wonderful items for you and your loved ones, most of which have been selected from small businesses. To shop the full list of items please visit: https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2022. Warmies plush toys be available for purchase at Warmies.com, and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "Here's a soothing gift for the young and not-so-young. Pop one of these stuffed animals into the microwave to warm it up, then cuddle its weighted body and inhale the scent of lavender. They're great for stress or tummy aches."

Warmies' beloved plush toys are among their expansive line of lifestyle and wellness products, including eye masks, heating pads, slippers, and more. All products are microwavable and contain French lavender, sourced from Provence, for maximum calming capabilities.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 104 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (https://www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2022) which runs from November 11 through November 22.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Warmies plush toys on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 1.

About Warmies

For over 25 years, Warmies has set the standard for comfort and wellness for all ages. In addition to their best-selling, microwavable plush toys, the brand also offers wellness products, including heating pads, eye masks, slippers and more. Warmies also donates to various charitable initiatives, including product donations to children and adults suffering from cancer. All products are available to shop at warmies.com.

