U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command Tetra-1 Launches

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivered by Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing (NYSE: BA) company, Tetra-1 launched aboard USSF-44 from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The program was the first prototype award under the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command's Space Enterprise Consortium Other Transaction Authority charter. And Millennium Space Systems was the first to deliver under the OTA.

"With the drive toward better tech on orbit faster, we're really in our sweet spot – delivering small satellite solutions fast," said Jason Kim, chief executive officer, Millennium Space Systems. "Tetra-1 really showcased who we are as a prime small satellite company – rapidly designing and building systems for our customers on timetables unheard of in the traditional space industry."

Millennium Space Systems designed, manufactured, assembled and integrated the U.S. Space Force Tetra-1 satellite less than 15 months after contract award. Tetra-1 is a small satellite created for various prototype missions in and around geosynchronous earth orbit.

