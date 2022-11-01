Starbucks, Chobani, Finning, Light & Wonder, McKesson and Takeda Honored with 2022 Modern Accounting Awards from BlackLine

Leading organizations from around the world and across multiple industries recognized for embracing modern accounting to drive transformational outcomes

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has announced the winners of its 2022 Modern Accounting Awards. The company's fourth annual global awards program recognizes customers that have achieved transformational outcomes by going beyond traditional manual accounting processes to embrace modern accounting. The 2022 winners - spanning multiple industries and regions - demonstrate excellence in using BlackLine's market-leading solutions for financial close, intercompany financial management and accounts receivable (AR) automation and join notable past award recipients including Domino's, SiriusXM and Zurich North America.

BlackLine company logo. (PRNewsFoto/BlackLine) (PRNewswire)

This year, BlackLine honored customers in six categories:

The Unifier – For the company that has overcome the challenges inherent in a complex finance technology landscape by unifying data, processes and visibility to deliver accurate results faster .

The Accelerator – For the company that has automated routine accounting work to save time and refocus finance professionals on strategic business initiatives, revolutionizing finance and accounting use cases with process design and automation.

The Closer – For the company that has embraced continuous accounting, distributing close tasks across the period to reduce month-end workloads, speeding up the close process and supporting the business in real time.

The Capitalizer – For the company that consistently unlocks working capital, achieving operational excellence by unifying data and processes with the deployment of BlackLine's accounts receivable automation solutions.

The Modernizer – For the company that has embraced modern accounting, moving from traditional, manual and chaotic processes towards a proactive, predictable and fast finance and accounting (F&A) function.

The Pioneer – For the company that is a modern accounting trailblazer, taking on new challenges to continually eliminate manual processes and elevate innovation through the creative use of technology solutions, advanced functionality and new capabilities and features.

"We received a record number of submissions this year with impressive stories to tell, making it difficult to choose the best. Each of these customers has truly raised the bar for modern accounting and set new standards for digital finance transformation," said BlackLine CEO Marc Huffman. "We're honored to recognize all of the winners, as well as many of the other nominated companies, for making tremendous strides optimizing and automating critical processes in their finance and accounting organizations so they can deliver strategic value to the business."

Entries were evaluated and winners selected by a team of BlackLine digital finance transformation experts. Award winners will be celebrated on the main stage at BlackLine's annual global conference BeyondTheBlack™ 2022 and also will share their transformation stories in featured breakout sessions.

For 14 years, BeyondTheBlack has brought together a global community focused on innovation and leadership in Finance and Accounting. BeyondTheBlack 2022 will take place in person Monday to Wednesday, Nov. 7th to 9th, in Las Vegas, featuring over 100 sessions including more than 50 customer speakers. A livestream also will be available featuring select keynotes and panel sessions. Join us to find out what the best companies in the world have to say about using BlackLine to modernize their F&A operations.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 4,000 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

