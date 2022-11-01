RAD Diversified Announces Participation in Upcoming Equity Crowdfunding Week Conference

RADD Cofounder and CEO Dutch Mendenhall Poised to Make Landmark Seminar Keynote Highlighting Alternative Investments for 2023

TAMPA, Fla. and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Diversified REIT Inc. ("RADD") is pleased to announce its participation in and sponsorship of the upcoming Equity Crowdfunding Week seminar in Los Angeles California.

The event will take place from Wednesday, November 9th through Friday, November 11th. The event will feature dozens of speakers, companies, and service providers that have pioneered and led the crowdfunding space since the signing of the JOBS Act in 2012.

RAD Diversified is a non-traded public REIT that invests in a variety of real estate ranging from residential, commercial, construction, and farmland. As previously reported, RADD adjusts its share price quarterly to reflect changes in the underlying net asset value (NAV) of its holdings.

Since launching its Regulation A+ offering in 2019, RAD Diversified has enjoyed rapid growth as of the end of Q3 2022, with the share price more than doubling from $10 per share to $22.22 as of the end of Q3 with over $100 million in portfolio real estate assets.

Cofounder and CEO Dutch Mendenhall: "We are extremely excited to lend our support at RADD to the team behind Equity Crowdfunding Week. This conference covers topics and themes near and dear to our heart: namely, providing access to compliant and compelling opportunities that – before the passage of the JOBS Act – were walled off from the typical investor on Main Street. I'm excited to get back on stage in front of hundreds of people and bang the drum for the industry, and all the opportunity it represents."

About RAD Diversified REIT Inc.:

RAD Diversified REIT is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential, commercial, construction, and farmland real estate assets. RADD adjusts its share price quarterly based on changes in the underlying net asset value of its portfolio of assets. Since its inception, RAD Diversified REIT and Companies have amassed over $100,000,000 in diverse property assets.

About Equity Crowdfunding Week:

Equity Crowdfunding Week is three full days, and exhibitors of the most innovative companies raising capital in the private markets will be on full display in Los Angeles. The live activations throughout the city will bring LA and the larger industry to life. You don't want to miss it!

