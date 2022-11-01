PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CLEVELAND, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Q3 2022 Highlights:

Second consecutive record of quarterly net sales; increased 22% from comparable 2021 period

Net income of $11.9 million , an increase of 11% from Q3 2021

Results include a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.5 million for the Asia-Pacific region. Excluding the impairment charge, net income was $18.4 million , an increase of 72% from Q3 2021 and a quarterly record.

Diluted EPS of $2.36 , an increase of 10% from comparable 2021 period

Net sales for the third quarter of 2022 were $165.4 million, an increase of 22%, compared to $135.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Currency translation rates had an unfavorable impact on 2022 third quarter net sales of $8.2 million.

The Company posted net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $11.9 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, compared to $10.7 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 net income benefited from the 22% increase in net sales with gross margin expansion from 31.9% in Q3 2021 to 35.2% in Q3 2022 from operational efficiencies and the previously announced price increases mitigating the impact of inflation on commodity prices and freight. Due to the lack of recovery post COVID-19 for the Asia-Pacific region coupled with the rise in interest rates, PLP recorded an impairment charge for goodwill within the region. The result was a non-cash charge to operating earnings of $6.5 million in September 2022. Without this charge, net income would have set a new quarterly record of $18.4 million. Currency translation rates had a favorable effect on net income of $0.5 million.

Net sales increased 21% to $467.1 million for the first nine months of 2022 compared to $386.0 million for the first nine months of 2021. Currency translation rates had an unfavorable impact on net sales of $16.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $37.9 million, or $7.60 per diluted share, compared to $26.8 million or $5.40 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2021. YTD September 30, 2022 net income benefited from the 21% YTD increase in net sales with consistent gross margins. YTD net income was reduced by $6.5 million for the Asia-Pacific goodwill impairment charge, partially offset by the $4.4 million non-taxable gain from life insurance benefits. Currency translation rates had a favorable effect on net income of $0.4 million.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "PLP delivered another record quarter of operating performance. Our primary end markets of energy distribution and communications remain strong, especially in the U.S. We continue to record impressive gains in net sales, the third quarter of 2022 being a new record besting the previous record quarterly net sales set just last quarter. We are disappointed however that an impairment charge was required for goodwill in the Asia-Pacific region. Our business in that region was more severely impacted by COVID-19 and the ensuing economic downturn than any other region. Further pressuring the goodwill impairment calculation was the recent rise in interest rates resulting in a higher weighted average cost of capital rate. We remain committed to the Asia-Pacific region and the strong customer and vendor relationships that have been cultivated over several decades. Customer satisfaction remains our primary goal – accomplished by providing high-quality products and services that meet or exceed expectations."

NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to the results provided in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes a non-GAAP measure, which presents net income on an adjusted basis. Adjusted net income excludes the effect of the goodwill impairment charge in the Asia-Pacific region on net income and is calculated by adding the goodwill impairment charge of $6.5 million to net income. The Company's management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in evaluating the performance of the Company's business over time and relative to competitors. Further, the Company's management believes it enhances investors' understanding of the Company's results by isolating the effect of unusual or infrequent items that management does not believe are indicative of the Company's ordinary results of operations. Adjusted net income should not be considered a substitute for net income as computed in accordance with GAAP, and it is not necessarily standardized or comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in business conditions and economy due to COVID-19 including the severity and duration of business disruption caused by the pandemic, the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, the impact of global economic conditions (such as the impact of inflation, rising interest rates, social unrest, acts of war, military conflict (including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine), international hostilities, terrorism and changes in diplomatic and trade relationships) on profitability and future growth opportunities; the Company's ability to identify, complete, obtain funding for and integrate acquisitions for profitable growth; and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.



PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















September 30,

December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data) 2022

2021











ASSETS







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 30,949

$ 36,406 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $5,677 ($3,744 in 2021) 122,936

98,203 Inventories, net 134,582

114,507 Prepaid expenses 16,447

19,778 Other current assets 3,251

3,217



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 308,165

272,111











Property, plant and equipment, net 159,884

149,774 Goodwill

26,347

28,194 Other intangible assets, net 13,718

12,039 Deferred income taxes 5,904

3,839 Other assets 16,696

23,061



TOTAL ASSETS $ 530,714

$ 489,018











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Trade accounts payable $ 48,124

$ 42,376 Notes payable to banks 17,917

16,423 Current portion of long-term debt 3,183

3,116 Accrued compensation and other benefits 28,431

21,703 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 22,807

21,917



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 120,462

105,535











Long-term debt, less current portion 55,944

40,048 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes 23,301

27,335











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Shareholders' equity:







Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,919,841 and







4,907,143 issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 13,316

13,185

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 245,386 and 243,138 shares at







September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (10,261)

(10,102)

Deferred compensation liability 10,261

10,102

Paid-in capital 51,749

47,814

Retained earnings 445,460

410,673

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,741,727 and 1,685,387 shares at







September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (97,771)

(93,836)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (81,757)

(61,719)



TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 330,997

316,117

Noncontrolling interest 10

(17)



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 331,007

316,100



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 530,714

$ 489,018







PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS





























(Thousands of dollars, except earnings per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30





2022

2021

2022

2021









































Net sales

$ 165,402

$ 135,380

$ 467,097

$ 385,971

Cost of products sold

107,109

92,217

314,147

259,577

GROSS PROFIT

58,293

43,163

152,950

126,394





















Costs and expenses

















Selling

11,245

10,142

33,573

29,842

General and administrative

17,467

14,741

50,724

42,905

Goodwill impairment

6,529

-

6,529

-

Research and engineering

4,741

4,861

14,878

14,235

Other operating expense, net

937

341

2,472

2,828





40,919

30,085

108,176

89,810

OPERATING INCOME

17,374

13,078

44,774

36,584





















Other income (expense)

















Interest income

143

30

359

77

Interest expense

(819)

(559)

(2,129)

(1,479)

Other income, net

898

1,251

6,497

1,749





222

722

4,727

347





















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

17,596

13,800

49,501

36,931





















Income tax expense

5,707

3,097

11,590

10,161





















NET INCOME

$ 11,889

$ 10,703

$ 37,911

$ 26,770

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2)

5

(27)

(15)





















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED

















LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS

$ 11,887

$ 10,708

$ 37,884

$ 26,755





















AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

















OUTSTANDING:

















Basic

4,937

4,900

4,935

4,909

Diluted

5,036

4,975

4,983

4,950





















EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

















ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS

















COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:

















Basic

$ 2.41

$ 2.19

$ 7.68

$ 5.45

Diluted

$ 2.36

$ 2.15

$ 7.60

$ 5.40





















Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

