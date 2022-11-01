PackageFromSanta.com Delivers Authentic, Personalized Christmas Magic Right to Your Doorstep… Now With an Exclusive Build-A-Bear Workshop® Bonus

The Newest Offering From PackageFromSanta.com Spreads Christmas Joy With an Adorable Baby Reindeer Friend and Charming Personalized Animated Story Narrated by Santa

DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 16 years, PackageFromSanta.com has delighted children worldwide with authentic, personalized letters and packages from Santa delivered straight from the real North Pole. This year, PackageFromSanta.com adds even more Christmas joy with the exclusive Baby Reindeer bonus keepsake from Build-A-Bear Workshop®, the first in a collectible series.

PackageFromSanta.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/PackageFromSanta.com) (PRNewswire)

Your child will learn the value of Friendship with the Build-A-Bear Workshop® Baby Reindeer From PackageFromSanta.com!

"Now more than ever, families want to share the wonder and magic of Christmas, filled with awe-inspiring surprises and the spirit of goodwill," says PackageFromSanta.com CEO, Dale Gruber. "We want to contribute to that magic in a special way this year by introducing the lovable Build-A-Bear Workshop® Baby Reindeer, along with a heartwarming animated story about friendship."

The snuggly, plush Baby Reindeer stands approximately 5¾"... wearing an adorable red scarf... and proudly displays the Build-A-Bear Workshop® logo. It's cute, cuddly, and arrives ready to be your child's new friend! Baby Reindeer includes a personalized, gold foil-embellished Certificate of Friendship, forever cementing the bond between your child and their North Pole Friend.

And the fun doesn't stop there. Thanks to those innovative and tech-savvy North Pole elves, each certificate features a unique QR code that unlocks a heartwarming animated, personalized tale about Baby Reindeer and the magic of friendship narrated by Santa himself. "We recognize that learning to be a good friend is essential in today's world," says Carey Gruber, PackageFromSanta.com co-founder. "Baby Reindeer's story shows children the power of friendship and how it can make anything possible."

This exclusive holiday collectible is the very first in the series of North Pole friends, sharing messages of kindness and caring that will last throughout the year. Baby Reindeer comes with every best-selling Platinum Package, but it can also be added to other PackageFromSanta.com offerings. And every single package comes with incredible bonus gifts valued at $49.95, including a personalized video and phone call from Santa and a personalized "nice list" guide with your child's photo. As an added bonus, every package this year also includes an exclusive discount voucher worth $10 off any $30 purchase from any Build-A-Bear Workshop® location.

Discount voucher details are available at PackageFromSanta.com.

About PackageFromSanta.com

As parents ourselves, we realize children will only be young for so long. Our life's mission is to foster childhood innocence and ignite youthful imagination with the wonder, anticipation and joy of Santa at Christmas time. Our One-Stop Shop for All Things Santa delivers authenticity, personalization and customer service, while protecting each child's belief and the magic of Santa. Over one million families have experienced the wonder of receiving personalized calls, videos, letters from Santa and more from the real-bearded Santa via PackageFromSanta.com's website, iOS and Android Apps along with special deliveries from the North Pole. Packages that surprise and delight are available starting for $16.95 (Gold), $26.95 (Silver), and $89.95 (Platinum). For more information, visit PackageFromSanta.com.

Package From Santa® makes childrens' eyes light up with their own adorable, fluffy Build-a-Bear Workshop® Baby Reindeer and Personalized Certificate of Friendship. (PRNewswire)

America's #1 Santa-letter package delivery service now features a cuddly Baby Reindeer from Build-A-Bear Workshop®... a gold-foil embossed Certificate of Friendship... and scannable QR code to unlock a special animated story told by Santa himself. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PackageFromSanta.com