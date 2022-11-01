Mitchell Awarded Third Patent for Collision Repair Diagnostics

Company continues to add to its growing portfolio of issued U.S. patents covering its best-in-class

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today announced that it was awarded another auto diagnostics patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent (11,462,061)—which is specific to collision repair and auto physical damage claims—covers key workflow enhancements designed to support safe and efficient repairs that extend beyond simply performing a scan and clearing diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs).

Mitchell was awarded its first auto diagnostics patent (10,152,836) in 2018 and its second (11,151,812) in 2021. Its most recent patent covers the unique methods of using cloud-based technology to bring relevant OEM procedures directly to repair technicians using a diagnostic scan tool. This feature—deployed in 2020 through an integration between Mitchell Diagnostics and Mitchell TechAdvisor—automatically links DTCs from the scan to the associated OEM repair procedure when available. This can assist technicians in making real-time repair decisions. Also included in the patent is the systematic method to document that the necessary diagnostic and repair procedures were performed, helping to expedite claims payment and giving vehicle owners added assurance that operations such as recalibrations were performed.

"Vehicle complexity and the requirement for diagnostics in collision repair are growing exponentially," said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell's Auto Physical Damage division. "These patents demonstrate our commitment to innovation and continued focus on optimizing the claims process. Through industry-leading solutions like Mitchell Diagnostics, we can help collision repairers and auto insurers get their customers back on the road, safely and quickly."

Launched in 2017 as the industry's first diagnostic system developed specifically for the collision repair and automotive claims markets, Mitchell Diagnostics has been used to perform more than 4 million pre-, in-process and post-scans as well as over 50,000 calibrations. It delivers a complete solution for major makes scanning, OEM scanning, and dynamic and static calibrations. Through the Diagnostics as a Service (DaaS) platform and integration with Mitchell's cloud-based solutions, repairers can receive assignments, perform scans, access over 1,000 dynamic calibration routines, take photos, write estimates, link directly to OEM repair procedures based on DTCs, order parts, and manage repair orders. They can also upload standardized scan and calibration reports as well as invoices to share with insurers.

"Mitchell Diagnostics really helps with keys-to-keys cycle time," said Greg Folden, general manager of Fix Auto Temecula. "A customer drops their car off and we can pre-scan it right away and when it's ready to go, we can post scan it right away and do the calibration. Working with Mitchell is really important to us. They keep on the cutting edge of the repair industry, which benefits us, our customers and also our insurance partners."

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions to form Enlyte, a parent brand with more than 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

