Lung Cancer Research Foundation Welcomes Chief Scientific Officer

Foundation Brings Dr. Antoinette J. Wozniak to its Senior Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) is pleased to announce the addition of Antoinette J. Wozniak, MD, FACP, FASCO to its senior leadership team as its first Chief Scientific Officer. She will begin her role in its official capacity in February 2023.

Antoinette J. Wozniak, MD, FACP, FASCO (PRNewswire)

Dr. Wozniak will work with LCRF's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), senior leadership, and strategic advisors to design and execute a strategic scientific plan that fulfills LCRF's mission. Her role will be a critical component of defining the organization's research priorities. In addition, she will lead building and cultivation of stakeholder alliances with academic, industry, nonprofit and government entities, as well as manage LCRF's growing grant and investment portfolio.

"Having Dr. Wozniak in this role will strengthen LCRF's research portfolio, its future research investments, and help to ensure we meet our strategic objectives as an organization," said Dennis Chillemi, Executive Director. "Her hands-on experience as a clinician and researcher is invaluable to meeting the needs of the community, as well as LCRF."

"We are excited to have Dr. Wozniak as the scientific partner to LCRF's SAB," commented Dr. Katerina Politi, PhD, Associate Professor of Pathology and Internal Medicine at Yale School of Medicine and chair of LCRF's Scientific Advisory Board. "I've had the pleasure of working with her on the LCRF SAB for many years. Her vast knowledge of lung cancer as an oncologist and researcher will serve the organization in a multitude of ways."

Dr. Wozniak was most recently Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology/Oncology at the University of Pittsburgh, Leader of the Lung Cancer Disease Center, and the Associate Director for Clinical Research at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She had previously been a Professor of Oncology and Leader of the Lung Cancer Team and Co-Director of Solid Tumor Oncology at the Karmanos Cancer Institute, Wayne State University, in Detroit, Michigan.

Dr. Wozniak has more than thirty years' experience in conducting clinical trials, including national trials from the Southwest Oncology Group, NCI-sponsored studies, and pharmaceutical trials. Her clinical research focus has been in lung cancer, mesothelioma, and thymus gland cancer, and has authored more than 200 publications and abstracts.

In addition to her clinical and research career, Dr. Wozniak has been active in the lung cancer community, serving as an advisor for many organizations such as the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Southwest Oncology Group, the American Lung Association, and as a member of the LCRF Scientific Advisory Board.

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF)

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 394 research grants, totaling nearly $39 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information, visit lcrf.org.

