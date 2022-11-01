Kevin Guest Offers 5 Rare Ways to Say 'Thank You' for November's National Gratitude Month

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During November's National Gratitude Month, bestselling author Kevin Guest offers five rare ways to say 'thank you' with benefits that lower stress.

Drawing from his bestselling book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest shares lessons of the power of gratitude with others.

"When rock legend Eric Clapton said, 'From that day, I have never failed to pray in the morning on my knees, asking for help and at night to express gratitude for my life,' the power of gratitude hit me hard," said Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a billion-dollar nutritional supplement company in 24 worldwide markets. "Knowing someone at that level can do it strengthens me to continue to show gratefulness at every turn.

"We all have so much to be thankful for, and in this month of gratitude, we can especially show appreciation to those around us in thoughtful ways."

Guest lists five means to show gratitude: a phone call, a handwritten note, an in-person expression of gratitude, stating gratitude of another to them in front of others, and taking them out to lunch or dinner.

"I've learned that sometimes you have to put technology away and do things in person. This is one of those times," Guest said, recalling a business situation that required his involvement in a faraway country. "It was close to Christmas, and I had already been traveling for three straight weeks. I didn't want to go anywhere so close to Christmas. I didn't want to fly halfway around the globe for what I expected to be a two-hour meeting.

"Couldn't I solve the problem from my office in front of my computer in a virtual meeting? It would have been easy to talk myself out of that trip, but I paid attention to the distress signals and knew I must make the visit. My efforts to be there in person did not go unnoticed or unappreciated."

Guest has felt a high level of value when others have met him in person, such as former Beatles Ringo Starr before the drummer's concert.

"Ringo was an exceptionally nice person. He laughed and joked as if he had plenty of time to spend with us. He seemed to thoroughly enjoy himself," Guest said. "When I stepped up for a picture, Ringo put his arm around me, chatted for a bit, and showed the peace and love signs that he's famous for. He was gracious and genuine to each person in the room.

"Ringo chooses to treat people with respect and warmth. He chooses the kind of person he wants to be. Everyone in the room that day went away feeling good about themselves and loving Ringo even more."

As one's level of thankfulness grows, Guest has seen three key benefits emerge: Levels of stress drop, energy levels increase, and people discover the life they truly want.

"As unusual as it may sound, research about gratitude indicates that those who have gratitude in their hearts are more likely to achieve their goals. As your gratefulness grows, your dream life is built," he said. "That's the mark of living a life in harmony. It elevates you to allow your best self to come forward for you and for all those around you."

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony is available on Amazon. All proceeds feed hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.

