InsurePro Surpasses $3M In Premiums Sold Since Launch

The insurtech startup sees 70% MoM growth in premiums sold since April 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Rex, founder and Executive Chairman of Rex, announced that InsurePro, a Rex company, has surpassed $3M in premiums sold since their April 2022 launch. In just a few months, InsurePro has become the most configurable and transparent business insurance platform in the market.

InsurePro.com (PRNewswire)

"More than 50% of consumers don't trust the insurance shopping process," said Peter Rex. "Businesses don't know what factors affect their price at purchase and renewal, and quotes have never been directly customizable by the customer. InsurePro is revolutionizing the business insurance industry by transforming trust and self-service," said Rex.

InsurePro uses machine learning and hyper-configurable APIs to provide transparent pricing and risk, AI carrier matching, and comparative shopping. With InsurePro's proprietary algorithm, customers are matched with the best policy and carrier at purchase and proactively at renewals.

"Surpassing $3M in premiums sold to date is an indicator that our highly configurable, transparent, and customer-centric offering has been validated by the market," said Prakash Mohandas, co-founder and CEO of InsurePro. "To achieve this milestone in such a short time is really a testament to the engineering, product, design, and insurtech acumen of our team. This is only the beginning," said Mohandas.

Since its April 2022 launch, InsurePro has gone live in 46 states and partnered with 20 of the largest insurance carriers in the industry. 2023 is primed to be another year for growth with plans to expand the platform base, pilot new APIs, and launch a SaaS offering for industry pros.

About InsurePro

InsurePro is an insurtech company that offers the most configurable and transparent business insurance platform. InsurePro's technology is transforming trust and self-service in the $900B business insurance market. For more information visit www.InsurePro.com .

About Rex

Rex is a technology, investment, and real estate company whose mission is to empower the billions of people who use real estate to live, work, and play. Rex has launched Tech Ventures Real Estate (TVRE), a single venture to disrupt real estate - the world's largest asset class. TVRE leverages Rex's access to 10k+ apartments, an in-house startup studio, and elite tech team that conceives of, launches, and scales revenue generating businesses at an industry leading pace. Founded by Peter Rex and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Rex has been named a Forbes 'Best Place to Work.'

For more information, visit www.rex.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rex