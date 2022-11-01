EPIC SCIENCES EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM AND WELCOMES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN PREPARATION FOR RAPID GROWTH

Bill Kullback Brings Proven Track Record of Scaling Companies for Successful Outcomes

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Sciences, Inc. ("Epic" or "Epic Sciences"), a privately held diagnostics company, announces the appointment of William J. Kullback as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), while previous CFO, Joel S. Smith, will continue in his other executive roles as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development.

"The recent launch of DefineMBC™, Epic's revolutionary multi-analyte blood test to characterize metastatic breast cancer, is expected to bring significant increases in Epic's operations, headcount, and revenue in 2023. As we plan to scale the organization, I am especially pleased to announce an expansion of our executive team in a manner that ensures continuity of leadership and positions Epic for substantial growth. Joel will continue to lead Epic's legal, licensing and compliance affairs and will ensure a seamless transition as Bill assumes the CFO role. Bill's extensive experience in financial management and operations, as well as his track record navigating companies through successful expansion will be critical to meet the growing demand for Epic's comprehensive liquid-biopsy offerings", says Lloyd Sanders, President and CEO, Epic Sciences. "On behalf of the entire Epic team, I welcome Bill and look forward to his contributions."

Mr. Kullback has twenty-seven years of experience as CFO and has held a broad range of financial management and operational roles, primarily in mid-sized to large corporations, including multiple publicly held life science companies where he has a history of completion of significant mergers and acquisitions, and fund-raising success in both private and public markets. Prior to joining Epic, he most recently served as CFO of BioLegend, Inc., a worldwide provider of life science antibodies and reagents, where he led the company's sale to PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) for $5.25 billion, the largest acquisition in PerkinElmer's history.

Prior to BioLegend, Bill was at Lombard Medical, Inc. where he was brought on to assume all aspects of financial management at the company, including its 2017 listing on the Nasdaq. Similar prior CFO appointments at other medical device and technology companies resulted in a host of successful company transactions involving debt, M&A buy-side, M&A sell-side, and public offering transactions.

Mr. Kullback earned both his MBA and bachelor's degrees from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and resides in San Diego, California.

"I am enthusiastic to support our move into the next phase of company growth", adds Kullback, "It's exciting to see the impact of Epic's technology and to be a part of improving care for patients."

About Epic Sciences

Epic Sciences, Inc. develops and markets novel diagnostics to guide therapy selection and monitor disease progression, personalizing and advancing the treatment and management of prostate and breast cancers. The company's liquid biopsy platform leverages proven, proprietary cell analysis capabilities as well as cell-free analysis to provide more complete, efficient analysis and clearer insights – Comprehensive Cancer Profiling. Using its full-service CAP/CLIA-accredited laboratory in San Diego, California and research support services, Epic Sciences partners with leading pharmaceutical companies and major cancer centers around the world to improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

