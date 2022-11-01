DEARFOAMS WARM UP BOOTIE SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2022

Full list of this season's holiday must-haves featured

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dearfoams announced today that the iconic Warm Up Bootie is included in 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list, featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 1. The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide with the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. This year's list features a variety of wonderful items for you and your loved ones, most of which have been selected from small businesses. To shop the full list of items please visit: https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2022. Dearfoams Warm Up Booties will be available for purchase at Dearfoams.com, and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "Some days you need your slippers to go the distance, like from the house to the mailbox. With quilted nylon on the outside and memory foam insoles, this plush pair, perfect for both moms and dads, makes it feel like you're walking on a cloud."

The iconic Warm Up Bootie is a casual slipper designed with all-day relaxation in mind. The slipper has Dearfoams Adapt temperature-regulating tech promises no-sweat comfort, while the classic memory foam insoles ensure luxurious support with every step. Machine washable designs offer added convenience alongside skid-resistant soles.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 104 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (https://www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2022) which runs from November 11 through November 22.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Warm Up Booties on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 1.

Dearfoams, a brand of RG Barry Corporation, was established in 1947 by visionary female entrepreneur Florence Melton who invented the world's first foam-soled, washable slipper. Dearfoams is the largest female-founded footwear manufacture in America based on Innovation. This brand is all about high-quality, creativity, inclusivity and comfort coming first. From one woman's innovative idea to a billion pairs of slippers later, Dearfoams remains a legacy brand that gives you the comfort of home anywhere and anytime. Dearfoams is headquartered in Pickerington, Ohio. To learn more, visit www.dearfoams.com.

