AWH Launches Miss Grass Products in New Jersey Ascend Dispensaries

Popular Miss Grass Minis line now available in Rochelle Park, Montclair, and Fort Lee

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH) a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, announced that Miss Grass products are now available at its three New Jersey locations in Rochelle Park, Montclair and Fort Lee.

Miss Grass and AWH expanded their multistate partnership to New Jersey following successful launches in Massachusetts and Illinois earlier this year. Beginning October 26, Miss Grass' popular Minis collection became available in all New Jersey Ascend dispensaries. Miss Grass Minis come in packs of five 0.4g pre-rolls in three color-coded, carefully selected strains. Miss Grass' signature Minis include Fast Times (Blood Orange; Sativa Dominant; Bloom + Play), Quiet Times (Sapphire Blue; Indica Dominant; Restore + Anchor) and All Times (Lilac Purple; Hybrid; Harmony + Flow). All Miss Grass strains are consistent in terpene and cannabinoid profiles, ensuring that consumers can expect a consistent experience no matter where they purchase the brand.

"Miss Grass products are an exceptional addition to Ascend offerings in the Garden State as we roll out their beloved, sought-after Minis collection. I am confident that New Jersey patients and consumers of all preferences and experience levels will embrace this essential community-led brand as it continues to plant its roots in the East," said Brian Miesieski, Chief Brand Officer of Ascend Wellness Holdings.

"As a proud New Jersey native, launching with Ascend in my home state is an especially significant moment for myself and for Miss Grass," said Kate Miller, CEO and co-founder of Miss Grass. "My relationship with cannabis began in Jersey, where I not only grew to love the plant but also learned of the severe impact of prohibition and stigma. Now, my cannabis journey comes full circle, and I cannot wait to share Miss Grass with the state I call home."

About Miss Grass

Miss Grass is Weed for the Times. A women-founded, community-first cannabis brand for femininity in all its form, Miss Grass is on a mission to learn and share. To contribute to an equitable industry. To offer products that are trusted and effective. Eradicate the stigma. And create a safe + accessible space for anyone who has a desire to know more—all in the spirit of conscious consumption. Learn more at www.missgrass.com .

About AWH:

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Ozone, Ozone Reserve, and Simply Herb branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

