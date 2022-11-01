ArcBest Announces Solid Third Quarter 2022 Results

Delivers Double-Digit Percentage Revenue Growth In Each Operating Segment; On Track To Deliver Record Annual Revenues in 2022

Third quarter 2022 revenue of $1.4 billion increased 33.0 percent over third quarter 2021.

Net income improved to $88.8 million , or $3.50 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, third quarter 2022 net income was $96.4 million , or $3.80 per diluted share.

FORT SMITH, Ark., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported third quarter 2022 revenue of $1.4 billion, an increase of $335.2 million compared to third quarter 2021. Each operating segment achieved double-digit percentage revenue growth over the prior year period. Third quarter 2022 results include the impact of the acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC ("MoLo"), which was completed in November 2021.

ArcBest's third quarter 2022 operating income was $115.8 million and net income was $88.8 million, or $3.50 per diluted share, compared to operating income of $87.6 million and net income of $63.7 million, or $2.38 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, third quarter non-GAAP operating income was $131.1 million, compared to $98.4 million in the prior-year period. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $96.4 million, or $3.80 per diluted share, compared to $70.9 million, or $2.65 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

"Our third quarter results reflect the benefits of our growth strategy and continue a track record of impressive performances as we bring our best-in-class approach to customers more efficiently and effectively every single day," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Despite a more challenging economic environment, we continue to invest in our team, solutions and facilities. We remain focused on delivering for our customers to provide them the reliability, flexibility and sustainability they need in their supply chains. This year we are on track to deliver more than $5 billion in annual revenue for the first time in our hundred-year history. We are confident that future growth opportunities remain bright as we work to achieve our long-term financial targets."

Third Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Third Quarter 20 22 Versus Third Q uarter 20 21

Revenue of $791.5 million compared to $681.2 million , a per-day increase of 16.2 percent.

Total tonnage per day increase of 4.4 percent, including an increase of 1.9 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment.

Total shipments per day increased 2.8 percent.

Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 11.1 percent and was positively impacted by higher fuel surcharges. Revenue per hundredweight on LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge, improved by a percentage in the high single digits.

Operating income of $109.3 million and an operating ratio of 86.2 percent compared to operating income of $83.6 million and an operating ratio of 87.7 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $116.6 million and an operating ratio of 85.3 percent compared to operating income of $90.5 million and an operating ratio of 86.7 percent.

ArcBest's Asset-Based business continued its recent pattern of revenue growth as customer demand softened some but remained at a good level. Higher third quarter shipments and tonnage, combined with an increase in average weight per shipment, resulted in a revenue increase versus the same period last year. Following the robust year-over-year increase in third quarter 2021, current pricing levels remain solid and were enhanced by higher fuel surcharges. To facilitate continued growth, ABF Freight continues its successful actions to add personnel in key locations. Despite experiencing cost pressures across the network, ArcBest's Asset-Based business improved its third quarter profitability due to the collaborative efforts of all employees and the careful management of resources. Shippers are currently navigating a more challenging economic environment while seeking to return consistency to their supply chains. The equipment and network resources offered by ABF Freight, as part of a comprehensive set of ArcBest logistics solutions, are valued by customers which positions ArcBest for growth.

Asset-Light ‡

Third Quarter 2022 Versus Third Quarter 2021 (including the results of MoLo)

Revenue of $604.5 million compared to $371.7 million , a per-day increase of 62.6 percent.

Operating income of $16.3 million compared to $11.5 million . On a non‑GAAP basis, operating income of $19.9 million compared to $12.4 million .

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $21.8 million compared to $14.2 million , as detailed in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables.

Compared to the previous year, revenue growth in the ArcBest Asset-Light segment moderated throughout the third quarter as a result of a softer economic environment, which led to lower average revenue per shipment, and changes in business mix. The positive impact of additional truckload business from MoLo was the main contributor to increased third quarter revenue and shipment totals versus last year. Further progress was made on the MoLo integration and all of ArcBest's Asset-Light truckload shipments are now being managed in one operating platform. In addition to truckload, third quarter revenue growth was positively impacted by managed transportation and dedicated services. In the third quarter, overall rates charged for customer shipments decreased sequentially at a more rapid pace than the cost reductions associated with securing carrier partner equipment capacity in the marketplace. The resulting sequential margin compression contributed to reduced profitability in the Asset-Light business compared to earlier quarters this year.

At FleetNet, despite revenue growth resulting from increases in both total events and revenue per event, higher costs contributed to a decrease in profitability versus the prior year period.

NOTE

‡ - The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.

Conference Call

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30

September 30





2022

2021

2022

2021





(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except share and per share data)

REVENUES

$ 1,351,831

$ 1,016,657

$ 4,079,834

$ 2,794,843





























OPERATING EXPENSES



1,236,070



929,096



3,731,799



2,600,792





























OPERATING INCOME



115,761



87,561



348,035



194,051





























OTHER INCOME (COSTS)

























Interest and dividend income



1,147



323



1,614



1,037

Interest and other related financing costs



(1,749)



(2,072)



(5,551)



(6,774)

Other, net



(189)



338



(3,822)



2,641







(791)



(1,411)



(7,759)



(3,096)





























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



114,970



86,150



340,276



190,955





























INCOME TAX PROVISION



26,128



22,459



79,404



42,922





























NET INCOME

$ 88,842

$ 63,691

$ 260,872

$ 148,033





























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

























Basic

$ 3.61

$ 2.48

$ 10.59

$ 5.79

Diluted

$ 3.50

$ 2.38

$ 10.18

$ 5.51





























AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

























Basic



24,605,228



25,632,805



24,640,706



25,559,642

Diluted



25,372,755



26,770,146



25,626,225



26,872,381



ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















September 30

December 31





2022

2021





(Unaudited)

Note





($ thousands, except share data)

ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 155,531

$ 76,620

Short-term investments



145,758



48,339

Accounts receivable, less allowances (2022 - $15,441; 2021 - $13,226)



627,092



582,344

Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2022 - $709; 2021 - $690)



11,472



13,094

Prepaid expenses



32,280



40,104

Prepaid and refundable income taxes



16,010



9,654

Other



9,885



5,898

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



998,028



776,053

















PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT













Land and structures



361,705



350,694

Revenue equipment



1,014,369



980,283

Service, office, and other equipment



291,595



251,085

Software



178,145



175,989

Leasehold improvements



20,865



16,931







1,866,679



1,774,982

Less allowances for depreciation and amortization



1,120,962



1,079,061







745,717



695,921

















GOODWILL



307,252



300,337

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET



116,922



126,580

OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS



164,654



106,686

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



5,563



5,470

OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS



101,978



101,629

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,440,114

$ 2,112,676

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























CURRENT LIABILITIES













Accounts payable

$ 329,887

$ 311,401

Income taxes payable



7,668



12,087

Accrued expenses



331,610



305,851

Current portion of long-term debt



63,521



50,615

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



24,686



22,740

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



757,372



702,694

















LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion



189,798



174,917

OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion



146,134



88,835

POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion



16,681



16,733

OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



134,701



135,537

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



69,136



64,893

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares; issued 2022: 29,747,867 shares; 2021: 29,359,597 shares



297



294

Additional paid-in capital



337,113



318,033

Retained earnings



1,054,294



801,314

Treasury stock, at cost, 2022: 5,340,836 shares; 2021: 4,492,514 shares



(269,390)



(194,273)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



3,978



3,699

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



1,126,292



929,067

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,440,114

$ 2,112,676





Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2021 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



















Nine Months Ended





September 30





2022

2021





Unaudited





($ thousands)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income

$ 260,872

$ 148,033

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



95,169



88,113

Amortization of intangibles



9,691



2,882

Share-based compensation expense



9,816



8,567

Provision for losses on accounts receivable



5,065



(57)

Change in deferred income taxes



3,745



(8,593)

Gain on sale of property and equipment



(9,759)



(8,389)

Gain on sale of subsidiary



(402)



(6,923)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Receivables



(54,889)



(103,886)

Prepaid expenses



7,550



7,655

Other assets



287



539

Income taxes



(11,068)



8,174

Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net



1,579



650

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities



32,793



101,577

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



350,449



238,342

















INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings



(76,068)



(43,506)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



13,938



11,509

Proceeds from sale of subsidiary



475



9,013

Purchases of short-term investments



(145,254)



(56,011)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



48,161



61,174

Capitalization of internally developed software



(13,922)



(14,308)

Business acquisition, net of cash acquired(1)



2,279



—

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(170,391)



(32,129)

















FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Borrowings under credit facilities



58,000



—

Proceeds from notes payable



12,113



—

Payments on long-term debt



(99,567)



(76,513)

Net change in book overdrafts



2,102



(305)

Deferred financing costs



(53)



(295)

Payment of common stock dividends



(7,892)



(6,145)

Purchases of treasury stock



(50,117)



(8,100)

Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation



(15,733)



(10,602)

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(101,147)



(101,960)

















NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



78,911



104,253

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



76,620



303,954

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 155,531

$ 408,207

















NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Equipment financed

$ 57,241

$ 36,731

Accruals for equipment received

$ 5,587

$ 3,158

Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

$ 78,324

$ 7,280



__________________________ 1) Represents cash received from escrow for post-closing adjustments related to the acquisition of MoLo.

ARCBEST CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS





















































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30



September 30





2022



2021



2022



2021





Unaudited





($ thousands, except percentages)

REVENUES















































Asset-Based

$ 791,531







$ 681,164







$ 2,299,464







$ 1,890,288























































ArcBest(1)



515,235









305,207









1,660,174









828,291





FleetNet



89,276









66,514









249,786









185,224





Total Asset-Light



604,511









371,721









1,909,960









1,013,515























































Other and eliminations



(44,211)









(36,228)









(129,590)









(108,960)





Total consolidated revenues

$ 1,351,831







$ 1,016,657







$ 4,079,834







$ 2,794,843























































OPERATING EXPENSES















































Asset-Based















































Salaries, wages, and benefits

$ 332,359

42.0 %

$ 305,839

44.9 %

$ 973,924

42.4 %

$ 893,903

47.3 % Fuel, supplies, and expenses



97,279

12.3





66,947

9.8





281,406

12.2





192,477

10.2

Operating taxes and licenses



13,089

1.6





12,426

1.8





38,405

1.7





36,977

2.0

Insurance



13,180

1.7





10,175

1.5





35,808

1.5





28,568

1.5

Communications and utilities



4,794

0.6





4,559

0.7





14,129

0.6





14,192

0.7

Depreciation and amortization



24,117

3.0





23,233

3.4





72,885

3.2





70,025

3.7

Rents and purchased transportation



123,714

15.6





95,855

14.1





348,249

15.1





266,525

14.1

Shared services



72,286

9.1





71,017

10.4





215,020

9.4





196,255

10.4

Gain on sale of property and equipment(2)



(5,910)

(0.7)





—

—





(9,975)

(0.4)





(8,624)

(0.5)

Innovative technology costs(3)



6,068

0.8





6,903

1.0





20,982

0.9





21,303

1.1

Other



1,243

0.2





592

0.1





2,629

0.1





1,103

0.1

Total Asset-Based



682,219

86.2 %



597,546

87.7 %



1,993,462

86.7 %



1,712,704

90.6 %

















































ArcBest(1)















































Purchased transportation

$ 425,567

82.6 %

$ 256,900

84.2 %

$ 1,382,107

83.3 %

$ 694,498

83.8 % Supplies and expenses



4,378

0.9





2,741

0.9





11,907

0.7





7,785

0.9

Depreciation and amortization(4)



5,072

1.0





2,352

0.8





15,720

0.9





7,104

0.9

Shared services



56,371

10.9





31,048

10.2





164,554

9.9





86,198

10.4

Gain on sale of subsidiary(5)



—

—





—

—





(402)

—





(6,923)

(0.8)

Other



8,463

1.6





1,984

0.6





22,309

1.3





6,055

0.7







499,851

97.0 %



295,025

96.7 %



1,596,195

96.1 %



794,717

95.9 % FleetNet



88,395

99.0 %



65,245

98.1 %



245,596

98.3 %



181,794

98.1 % Total Asset-Light



588,246









360,270









1,841,791









976,511























































Other and eliminations(6)



(34,395)









(28,720)









(103,454)









(88,423)





Total consolidated operating expenses

$ 1,236,070

91.4 %

$ 929,096

91.4 %

$ 3,731,799

91.5 %

$ 2,600,792

93.1 %

















































OPERATING INCOME















































Asset-Based

$ 109,312







$ 83,618







$ 306,002







$ 177,584























































ArcBest(1)



15,384









10,182









63,979









33,574





FleetNet



881









1,269









4,190









3,430





Total Asset-Light



16,265









11,451









68,169









37,004























































Other and eliminations(6)



(9,816)









(7,508)









(26,136)









(20,537)





Total consolidated operating income

$ 115,761







$ 87,561







$ 348,035







$ 194,051







__________________________ 1) The 2022 periods include the operations of MoLo, which was acquired on November 1, 2021. 2) The three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a $4.3 million noncash gain on a like-kind property exchange of a service center. The nine months ended September 30, 2021 include an $8.6 million gain on the sale of an unutilized service center property. 3) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 4) Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses. 5) Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021, including the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when the funds were released from escrow. 6) "Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30



September 30





2022

2021



2022



2021

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated

(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except per share data)

Operating Income

























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 115,761

$ 87,561

$ 348,035

$ 194,051

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



10,056



8,250



30,083



24,392

Purchase accounting amortization, pre-tax(2)



3,213



938



9,640



2,812

Change in fair value of contingent consideration, pre-tax(3)



—



—



810



—

Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(4)



—



—



(402)



(6,923)

Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, pre-tax(5)



2,080



—



2,080



—

Transaction costs, pre-tax(6)



—



1,607



—



1,607

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 131,110

$ 98,356

$ 390,246

$ 215,939





























Net Income

























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 88,842

$ 63,691

$ 260,872

$ 148,033

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)



7,608



6,243



22,686



18,484

Purchase accounting amortization, after-tax(2)



2,396



702



7,189



2,106

Change in fair value of contingent consideration, after-tax(3)



—



—



604



—

Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(4)



—



—



(317)



(5,437)

Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, after-tax(5)



1,546



—



1,546



—

Transaction costs, after-tax(6)



—



1,187



—



1,187

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



176



(394)



3,679



(2,908)

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(7)



(2,381)



(480)



(8,310)



(7,411)

Tax credits(8)



(1,831)



—



(1,190)



—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 96,356

$ 70,949

$ 286,759

$ 154,054





























Diluted Earnings Per Share

























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 3.50

$ 2.38

$ 10.18

$ 5.51

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)



0.30



0.23



0.89



0.69

Purchase accounting amortization, after-tax(2)



0.09



0.03



0.28



0.08

Change in fair value of contingent consideration, after-tax(3)



—



—



0.02



—

Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(4)



—



—



(0.01)



(0.20)

Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, after-tax(5)



0.06



—



0.06



—

Transaction costs, after-tax(6)



—



0.04



—



0.04

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



0.01



(0.01)



0.14



(0.11)

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(7)



(0.09)



(0.02)



(0.32)



(0.28)

Tax credits(8)



(0.07)



—



(0.05)



—

Non-GAAP amounts(9)

$ 3.80

$ 2.65

$ 11.19

$ 5.73



__________________________ Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for the footnotes to this ArcBest Corporation – Consolidated non-GAAP table.

























































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30

September 30





2022

2021

2022

2021

Segment Operating Income Reconciliations

(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except percentages)

Asset-Based Segment









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 109,312

86.2 %

$ 83,618

87.7 %

$ 306,002

86.7 %

$ 177,584

90.6 %

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(10)



6,068

(0.8)





6,903

(1.0)





20,982

(0.9)





21,303

(1.1)



Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, pre-tax(5)



1,245

(0.2)





—

—





1,245

(0.1)





—

—



Non-GAAP amounts(9)

$ 116,625

85.3 %

$ 90,521

86.7 %

$ 328,229

85.7 %

$ 198,887

89.5 %













Asset-Light









ArcBest Segment









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 15,384

97.0 %

$ 10,182

96.7 %

$ 63,979

96.1 %

$ 33,574

95.9 %

Purchase accounting amortization, pre-tax(2)



3,213

(0.6)





938

(0.3)





9,640

(0.6)





2,812

(0.3)



Change in fair value of contingent consideration, pre-tax(3)



—

—





—

—





810

—





—

—



Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(4)



—

—





—

—





(402)

—





(6,923)

0.8



Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, pre-tax(5)



318

(0.1)





—

—





318

—





—

—



Non-GAAP amounts(9)

$ 18,915

96.3 %

$ 11,120

96.4 %

$ 74,345

95.5 %

$ 29,463

96.4 %













FleetNet Segment









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 881

99.0 %

$ 1,269

98.1 %

$ 4,190

98.3 %

$ 3,430

98.1 %

Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, pre-tax(5)



90

(0.1)





—

—





90

—





—

—



Non-GAAP amounts(9)

$ 971

98.9 %

$ 1,269

98.1 %

$ 4,280

98.3 %

$ 3,430

98.1 %













Total Asset-Light









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 16,265

97.3 %

$ 11,451

96.9 %

$ 68,169

96.4 %

$ 37,004

96.3 %

Purchase accounting amortization, pre-tax(2)



3,213

(0.5)





938

(0.3)





9,640

(0.5)





2,812

(0.3)



Change in fair value of contingent consideration, pre-tax(3)



—

—





—

—





810

—





—

—



Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(4)



—

—





—

—





(402)

—





(6,923)

0.7



Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, pre-tax(5)



408

(0.1)





—

—





408

—





—

—



Non-GAAP amounts(9)

$ 19,886

96.7 %

$ 12,389

96.7 %

$ 78,625

95.9 %

$ 32,893

96.8 %













Other and Eliminations









Operating Loss ($)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ (9,816)







$ (7,508)







$ (26,136)







$ (20,537)







Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



3,988









1,347









9,101









3,089







Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, pre-tax(5)



427









—









427









—







Transaction costs, pre-tax(6)



—









1,607









—









1,607







Non-GAAP amounts(9)

$ (5,401)







$ (4,554)







$ (16,608)







$ (15,841)









__________________________ Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for the footnotes to this Segment Operating Income Reconciliations non-GAAP table.







































Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation



























ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated









































































(Unaudited)



































($ thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022









Other

Income

Income















Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(11) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 115,761

$ (791)

$ 114,970

$ 26,128

$ 88,842

22.7 % Innovative technology costs(1)



10,056



189



10,245



2,637



7,608

25.7

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



3,213



—



3,213



817



2,396

25.4

Nonunion vacation policy enhancement(5)



2,080



—



2,080



534



1,546

25.7

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



176



176



—



176

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(7)



—



—



—



2,381



(2,381)

—

Tax credits(8)



—



—



—



1,831



(1,831)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 131,110

$ (426)

$ 130,684

$ 34,328

$ 96,356

26.3 %











































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022







Other

Income

Income















Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(11) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 348,035

$ (7,759)

$ 340,276

$ 79,404

$ 260,872

23.3 % Innovative technology costs(1)



30,083



466



30,549



7,863



22,686

25.7

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



9,640



—



9,640



2,451



7,189

25.4

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)



810



—



810



206



604

25.4

Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)



(402)



—



(402)



(85)



(317)

(21.1)

Nonunion vacation policy enhancement(5)



2,080



—



2,080



534



1,546

25.7

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



3,679



3,679



—



3,679

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(7)



—



—



—



8,310



(8,310)

—

Tax credits(8)



—



—



—



1,190



(1,190)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 390,246

$ (3,614)

$ 386,632

$ 99,873

$ 286,759

25.8 %











































Three Months Ended September 30, 2021







Other

Income

Income













Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(11) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 87,561

$ (1,411)

$ 86,150

$ 22,459

$ 63,691

26.1 % Innovative technology costs(1)



8,250



157



8,407



2,164



6,243

25.7

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



938



—



938



236



702

25.2

Transaction costs(6)



1,607



—



1,607



420



1,187

26.1

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(394)



(394)



—



(394)

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(7)



—



—



—



480



(480)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 98,356

$ (1,648)

$ 96,708

$ 25,759

$ 70,949

26.6 %











































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021







Other

Income

Income















Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(11) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 194,051

$ (3,096)

$ 190,955

$ 42,922

$ 148,033

22.5 % Innovative technology costs(1)



24,392



498



24,890



6,406



18,484

25.7

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



2,812



—



2,812



706



2,106

25.1

Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)



(6,923)



—



(6,923)



(1,486)



(5,437)

(21.5)

Transaction costs(6)



1,607



—



1,607



420



1,187

26.1

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(2,908)



(2,908)



—



(2,908)

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(7)



—



—



—



7,411



(7,411)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 215,939

$ (5,506)

$ 210,433

$ 56,379

$ 154,054

26.8 %

__________________________ Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for the footnotes to this Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation non-GAAP table.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light businesses and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, which are significant expenses resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement. The calculation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The calculation of Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with operating income, as other income (costs), income taxes, and net income are reported at the consolidated level and not included in the operating segment financial information evaluated by management to make operating decisions.

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30



September 30





2022

2021

2022

2021





(Unaudited)

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

($ thousands)







Net Income

$ 88,842

$ 63,691

$ 260,872

$ 148,033

Interest and other related financing costs



1,749



2,072



5,551



6,774

Income tax provision



26,128



22,459



79,404



42,922

Depreciation and amortization(12)



34,707



30,359



104,860



90,995

Amortization of share-based compensation



3,175



2,889



9,816



8,567

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)



—



—



810



—

Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)



—



—



(402)



(6,923)

Transaction costs(6)



—



1,607



—



1,607

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 154,601

$ 123,077

$ 460,911

$ 291,975



__________________________ Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for the footnotes to this ArcBest Corporation – Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP table.

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30

September 30





2022

2021

2022

2021

Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)





($ thousands)

ArcBest

























Operating Income

$ 15,384

$ 10,182

$ 63,979

$ 33,574

Depreciation and amortization(12)



5,072



2,352



15,720



7,104

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)



—



—



810



—

Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)



—



—



(402)



(6,923)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 20,456

$ 12,534

$ 80,107

$ 33,755











FleetNet







Operating Income

$ 881

$ 1,269

$ 4,190

$ 3,430

Depreciation and amortization(12)



477



413



1,350



1,241

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,358

$ 1,682

$ 5,540

$ 4,671











Total Asset-Light

























Operating Income

$ 16,265

$ 11,451

$ 68,169

$ 37,004

Depreciation and amortization(12)



5,549



2,765



17,070



8,345

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)



—



—



810



—

Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)



—



—



(402)



(6,923)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 21,814

$ 14,216

$ 85,647

$ 38,426



__________________________ Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for the footnotes to this Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP table.

Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables

The following footnotes apply to the non-GAAP financial tables presented in this press release.

1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight and initiatives to optimize our performance through technological innovation, including costs related to our investment in human-centered remote operation software. 2) Represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the November 1, 2021 acquisition of MoLo and previously acquired businesses in the ArcBest segment. 3) Represents change in fair value of the contingent consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition. The liability for contingent consideration is remeasured at each quarterly reporting date, and any change in fair value as a result of the recurring assessments is recognized in operating income. The contingent consideration for the MoLo acquisition will be paid based on achievement of certain targets of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as adjusted for certain items pursuant to the merger agreement, for years 2023 through 2025. 4) Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021, including the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when the funds were released from escrow. 5) Represents a one-time, noncash charge for enhancements to our nonunion vacation policy which were effective third quarter 2022. 6) Represents costs associated with the acquisition of MoLo. 7) Represents recognition of the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation. 8) Represents the amounts recorded in third quarter 2022 related to prior periods due to the August 2022 retroactive reinstatement of the alternative fuel tax credit. The amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 relates to the tax credit for the year ended December 31, 2021. The amount for the three months ended September 30, 2022 relates to the tax credit for 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2022. 9) Non-GAAP amounts are calculated in total and may not foot due to rounding. 10) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 11) Tax rate for total "Amounts on GAAP basis" represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction, unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment. 12) Includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.

ARCBEST CORPORATION OPERATING STATISTICS







































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30

September 30





2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change





(Unaudited)

Asset-Based





































































Workdays



64.0



64.0







191.0



190.5









































Billed Revenue(1) / CWT

$ 46.42

$ 41.79

11.1 %

$ 45.32

$ 38.95

16.4 %





































Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment

$ 611.70

$ 542.38

12.8 %

$ 608.03

$ 511.43

18.9 %





































Shipments



1,284,991



1,249,645

2.8 %



3,789,074



3,716,852

1.9 %





































Shipments / Day



20,078



19,526

2.8 %



19,838



19,511

1.7 %





































Tonnage (Tons)



846,613



810,982

4.4 %



2,541,710



2,440,214

4.2 %





































Tons / Day



13,228



12,672

4.4 %



13,307



12,810

3.9 %





































Pounds / Shipment



1,318



1,298

1.5 %



1,342



1,313

2.2 %





































Average Length of Haul (Miles)



1,100



1,098

0.2 %



1,092



1,099

(0.6 %)







































__________________________ 1) Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes.



















Year Over Year % Change



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022



(Unaudited) ArcBest(2)

























Revenue / Shipment



(2.0 %)



14.3 %













Shipments / Day



73.2 %



77.1 %

__________________________ 2) Statistical data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes the operations of MoLo, which was acquired on November 1, 2021. Statistical data related to managed transportation solutions transactions is not included in the presentation of operating statistics for the ArcBest segment for the periods presented.





