Students for Fair Admissions Applauds the Consovoy McCarthy Law Firm for Its Commitment to Civil Rights Principles

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U. S. Supreme Court heard arguments in two important civil rights cases, Students for Fair Admission v. University of North Carolina and Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard.

Edward Blum, the founder and president of SFFA said, "This organization has been honored to be represented by the founders, partners and associates of Consovoy McCarthy, an Arlington, Virginia-based law firm."

Blum added, "In 2014, William Consovoy and Thomas McCarthy formed their law firm and agreed to represent SFFA in its mission to end the use of racial classifications and preferences in college admissions. Without their dedication, vision and skill these lawsuits would never have been possible."

"Our thanks also go to Patrick Strawbridge and Cameron Norris who argued these cases today with poise and proficiency. Both reminded the justices of an important precedent: The Supreme Court has forbidden race to be used in K-12 school assignments to achieve diversity, as well as forbidden colleges to use race to diversify the faculty who teach these students. It does not follow, therefore, for the law to permit racial classifications and preferences for college admissions as does the Grutter opinion."

Blum said, "It is a moral failure that our most competitive universities place high schoolers on racial registers and tell the world that their skin color affects what they think and know and what they like and don't like. Elite universities like Harvard and UNC are diminishing, rather than growing, the power and profundity of American individualism. As individual Americans, we are all minorities."

Blum concluded, "It is the hope of a significant majority of Americans of all races that the justices of the Supreme Court will restore the original principles of our nation's civil rights laws by forbidding race to be a factor in college admissions."

