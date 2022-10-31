Ritchie Bros. sells 10,000+ items for CA$99+ million in Edmonton, AB

The October 25 – 28 online event attracted more than 16,500 bidders from 40+ countries

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - With its fifth Edmonton, AB auction of the year, Ritchie Bros. attracted more than 16,500 bidders to compete for 10,000+ items, generating CA$99+ million (US$73+ million) in gross transaction value.

Approximately 92% of the equipment in the October 25 – 28 auction was sold to Canadians, including 61% purchased by Albertans. The remaining 8% was purchased by international buyers from as far away as Egypt, Poland, and Vietnam.

"We continue to drive strong global demand for equipment and trucks, resulting in a lot of happy consignors," said Jacen Cowick, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "Today we offer customers more options and flexibility than ever before. Thanks to our innovative online platform, we were able to efficiently sell 3,500+ offsite items right alongside the 7,000+ items on display in our Edmonton yard. Thanks to technology and our hardworking teams, it's easier than ever to sell equipment from anywhere, which is a huge benefit for our customers."

Equipment highlights in the October Edmonton auction included 140+ truck tractors, 85+ excavators, 60+ skid steers, 60+ dozers, 25+ pipelayers, forestry equipment, and more. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

Five Big Sellers from Edmonton:

2021 John Deere 903M feller buncher – CA$540,000

2017 John Deere 290GLC long reach hydraulic excavator – CA$375,000

2008 Caterpillar 583T pipelayer – CA$370,000

2018 Western Star 4700 6x4 hydro vac truck – CA$335,000

2023 Western Star 49X 8x6 sleeper cab & chassis – CA$315,000

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: EDMONTON, AB (OCTOBER 2022)

Gross Transaction Value: CA$99+ million (US$73+ million)

Items Sold: 10,000+

Bidders: 16,500+

Consignors: 1,000+

Ritchie Bros. has more than 60,000 items listed in its upcoming auctions and online events, including our final Edmonton auction of the year in December. For a complete list of events, visit rbauction.com.

