Kia Announces 2023 Sorento

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Kia Sorento enters the new model year with improved packaging across all trims, building upon its generous array of standard features. Starting with the base LX, its roster of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) has been extended to include standard Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance (BCA), Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance and Safe Exit Assist. All other trims gain convenience features that were previously optional: the S gets a wireless smartphone charger; the EX gets an 8-way power front passenger seat and frameless rear view mirror; and the SX gets a 12.3-inch color digital instrument panel, power-folding exterior mirrors and rain-sensing windshield wipers. The range-topping SX Prestige now comes with standard AWD, which includes gloss back exterior accents and revised bumpers as part of the treatment. Other added features include a 115-volt power inverter that can charge household items such as a laptop, Homelink, and retractable rear door shades. The X-Line package continues to add a rugged look to the Sorento with unique bumper and exterior details, 20-inch alloy wheels and bridge-type roof rack.

Pricing1 – MSRP (excludes $1,295 destination)



LX $29,990 S $34,490 EX $35,890 SX $38,790 LX AWD $31,790 X-Line S AWD $34,490 X-Line EX AWD $39,590 SX AWD $40,590 SX-P AWD $43,390 X-Line SX-P AWD $43,590

Engine:

2.5 GDI I-4 – 8-speed automatic: 191 hp/181 lb.-ft. of torque

2.5T GDI I-4 – 8-speed wet DCT: 281 hp/311 lb.-ft. of torque

Fuel Economy2 – EPA-est. MPG (City/Highway/Combined):



2.5 GDI I-4 FWD: 24/29/26 2.5 GDI I-4 AWD : 23/25/24 2.5T GDI I-4 FWD: 22/29/25 2.5T GDI I-4 AWD : 21/28/24

Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features 3 : Lane Following Assist

STD all trims

Lane Keeping Assist

STD all trims

Driver Attention Warning

STD all trims

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist

STD all trims

Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

STD all trims

Safe Exit Assist

STD all trims

Rear Occupant Alert

STD all trims

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist-Junction Turning

STD on EX, SX , SX-P

SX-P Highway Driving Assist

STD on EX, SX , SX-P

SX-P Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control

STD on EX, SX , SX-P

Dimensions:



Overall Length: 189.0 in. Overall Width: 74.8 in. Overall Height: 66.7 in. Wheelbase: 110.8 inc.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

