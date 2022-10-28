Garmin wins another patent lawsuit

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin International, Inc., a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) announced victory today in a patent lawsuit brought by Logantree LP against Garmin in Kansas federal court. After three days of testimony, the jury found that Garmin's popular smartwatches did not use any of Logantree's allegedly patented technology.

"Garmin has always been determined to defend itself and the work of its engineers when faced with baseless patent lawsuits," said Andrew Etkind, Garmin vice president and general counsel. "Unfounded patent lawsuits continue to corrupt the patent system and debase the value of true innovation. Standing up for ourselves, and our associates like the Garmin engineers who are responsible for developing our innovative products, is an inherent part of our culture."

The jury's verdict is subject to appeal. Garmin was represented by a team led by Adam Seitz and Megan Redmond of Erise IP and David Ayres and Sam Korte of Garmin.

