First World Predator League Rolls Out with a Combined Prize Pool Exceeding Half a Million US Dollars

Acer will host esports teams from over 50 locations, competing in PUBG, DOTA 2, League of Legends, and Rocket League tournaments to vie for regional supremacy

TAIPEI, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the launch of the World Predator League, a combination of competitive esports tournaments to be held across various regions around the world. Following the annual event's success in the Asia Pacific region, the Predator League has now expanded its reach to EMEA, Pan America, and China in 2022, where several gaming tours are set to take place in the coming weeks.

The global league will feature professional and amateur teams, hailing from more than 50 locations to compete in the grand finals of their respective regional championships. Each tournament will showcase some of the most in-demand PC games in PUBG, DOTA 2, League of Legends, and Rocket League, with a combined prize pool of more than half a million US dollars and gaming hardware to be awarded to the best teams in each region.

"Through the annual Predator League, Acer continues to advocate for greater engagement and support towards the growing esports community," said Tiffany Huang, Co-COO, Acer Inc. "With the expansion of the Predator League to the global stage, we hope to encourage more professional and amateur talent to continue honing their craft and equip them with top-of-the-line gaming equipment to further enhance their development."

Regional Tournaments and Schedules

The World Predator League 2022's grand finals will take place across different locations in the Asia Pacific, EMEA, Pan America, and China regions from October 25 to November 20, 2022.

To kick off the festivities in the Pan America region, the North America Predator League 2022 will host two consecutive Rocket League tournaments during the Community Open on October 25 and the Charity Invitational scheduled for October 26, featuring teams from the USA and Canada. Other areas in the region such as Peru and Colombia have also concluded local Predator Leagues, while Mexico will conduct a tournament from November 4-6.

The EMEA Predator League 2022 will host Rocket League tournaments beginning with the National Qualifiers scheduled on October 22, with participating teams ranging from 15 locations across the region. The emerging top two teams from each qualifier will face off during the National Playoffs on November 13 as they aim to secure their spots for the EMEA finals scheduled on November 20, where the EMEA Predator League champion will be crowned.

Following its spring and summer qualifiers during the first half of the year, the China Predator League 2022 will hold the grand finals for its League of Legends competition on November 11, where amateur and professional teams will battle it out for the chance to win cash prizes and Acer's Predator hardware.

Making its much-awaited return to in-person competition, the Asia-Pacific Predator League 2022 grand finals will take place in Japan from November 11-13. The qualified teams across 15 locations will duke it out in intense series of Dota 2 and PUBG:BATTLEGROUNDS matches. The emerging champions will be awarded cash prizes and gaming products from Acer, as well as the coveted APAC Predator League Shield to cap off their teams' achievements.

Fans and esports enthusiasts can catch all the action of the World Predator League 2022 on live-streaming platforms for each region:

North America

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/BTSRocketLeague

EMEA

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/predatorgaming

China

Douyu: https://www.douyu.com/11194889

Asia Pacific

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/predatorgaming

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/PredatorGaming

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PredatorGaming

