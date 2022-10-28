Bravo Company book release celebrated with multiple events in Austin, TX

Wall Street Journal reporter's new book follows the harrowing Afghanistan deployment of storied unit Bravo Company

WHO:

Ben Kesling, Tim Kennedy, Dakota Meyer, Bravo Company unit members, Grill Your Ass Off

WHAT:

Multi-event celebration for the release of Bravo Company, the launch of Tim Kennedy Book Club, and a workout to promote veteran suicide prevention initiatives

WHEN:

Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 7:30 am – 8:30 am

The Dash Gym (7:30 am workout)

488 Bailey Ln.

Spicewood, TX 78669

Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Black Pearl Books

7112 Burnet Rd.

Austin, TX 78757

Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Sheepdog Response

1754 Bagdad Rd.

Unit D

Cedar Park, TX 78613

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, November 1, Wall Street Journal reporter and veteran Ben Kesling will release his new book, Bravo Company, and mark the occasion with events throughout Austin. Bravo Company spotlights Bravo Company 2-508's harrowing deployment to the Arghandab River Valley and its aftermath.

Kesling's book shares the story of the war in Afghanistan through the eyes of the men of one unit, part of a combat-hardened parachute infantry regiment in the 82nd Airborne Division. A decade ago, the soldiers of Bravo Company deployed to Afghanistan for a deployment in Kandahar's notorious Arghandab Valley. By the time they made it home, three soldiers had been killed in action, a dozen more had lost limbs, and an astonishing half of the company had Purple Hearts.

"I wrote Bravo Company using the language of an infantryman so civilians and military families can better understand the realities of combat and what it means to return home," says author Ben Kesling. "I also wrote it so that soldiers who have been there might better understand their own experiences of war and of being a veteran. Few books take readers through the gritty truth of a combat deployment and then bring readers back home to see the aftermath of war."

The day's events will begin with a custom Workout Of The Day (or WOD) at The Dash gym, owned and operated by Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer. The workout, available locally and virtually, will reflect the power of physical activity and camaraderie as tools to prevent suicide.

The latest report released by the Pentagon on October 20, shows that while the suicide rate among Veterans is improving, there is still a clear need. 519 Veterans died by suicide in 2021 ( VA report ) and 278 through the second quarter of 2022. That is 278 too many. In fact, four times as many post-9/11 veterans have died by suicide than in combat.

Several members of Bravo Company will be participating in the workout. Those members and Meyer will be available for media interviews if requested.

Following the workout, Kesling will attend a book signing event at Black Pearl Books. Kesling will be available for media interviews, if requested.

The day's events will conclude with a parking lot party at Tim Kennedy's Sheepdog Response. Kennedy, a longtime advocate for veteran suicide prevention, is launching the Tim Kennedy Book Club, and has selected Bravo Company as its inaugural read. Kennedy will be available for media interviews, if requested. Veteran-owned Grill Your Ass Off, an outspoken supporter of veteran causes, will be providing food to event attendees. Kennedy and Grill Your Ass Off's Jason Murff will be available for media interviews, if requested.

Guests are encouraged to donate, if they feel compelled, to veteran service organizations The Independence Fund and TAPS .

