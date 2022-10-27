United Spinal to Host Member Awards Gala Honoring Leaders from the Disability Community

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association will host the #StrongWheeled Together Celebration on November 10 at 6:30 pm EST, a virtual member awards gala to celebrate a new generation of leaders from the disability community that are erasing the stigmatization of wheelchair users, advocating for inclusion, and advancing their abilities to reach new levels of success.

The event is the culmination of the organization's 2022 #StrongWheeled Together campaign, that highlights the power of community building and the impact of people with disabilities throughout society.

"On November 10th, our community—including some of its most venerable leaders—will come together for a one-of-a-kind virtual event to celebrate the advent of a new generation of trailblazers paving the way for people with spinal cord injuries and disorders [SCI/D] and all wheelchair users. We invite everyone to join us to recognize the talent and the work of our vibrant community—and ally with us in empowering our community and building a more inclusive world," said Vincenzo Piscopo, president and CEO of United Spinal Association.

The #StrongWheeled Together Celebration will recognize the accomplishments of individuals living with SCI/D and all wheelchair users in entrepreneurship and innovation, youth activism and community organizing, the visual arts, the performing arts, and sports and recreation.

Honorees will include:

The event will feature performances by vocal talent and singer Kebra Moore; American Idol finalist and song writer Marna Michele, and socially conscious hip-hop artists 4Wheel City. The master of ceremonies will be former Miss Wheelchair America Hilary Muelberger. Congressman Jim Langevin will provide congratulatory remarks and United Spinal will present its Lifetime Achievement Award to accomplished disability advocate Judy Heumann.

To register for United Spinal's #StrongWheeled Together Celebration, visit http://unitedspinal.org/swt-awards.

ABOUT UNITED SPINAL ASSOCIATION

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to empowering people with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including veterans, to live successful and fulfilling lives. Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 60,000 members across 49 chapters, close to 200 support groups and more than 100 rehabilitation facilities and hospital partners nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

