Time4Learning Expands Extracurricular Programming with Squiggle Squad Handwriting Partnership

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Time4Learning , an award-winning online homeschooling curriculum, has partnered with Squiggle Squad Handwriting to offer Time4Learning families access to foundational writing skills necessary for proper penmanship. The partnership is the latest addition to the company's expanding enrichment offerings, which includes middle school and high school electives, Time4MathFacts, and Time4Languages.

Squiggle Squad Handwriting provides Time4Learning's PreK and elementary students with access to exercises that help build foundational writing skills and improve motor skills. By completing basic handwriting exercises, young learners will begin to develop the fundamental framework for working memory, language, and self-confidence .

"Time4Learning partners with our members to provide as complete a foundation for homeschooling as possible," said John Edelson, founder and president of Time4Learning. "Adding activities and downloadables further simplifies homeschooling for parents. Squiggle Squad's approach maximizes how handwriting practice reinforces processing skills and opens a world of creativity and expression for young children."

The partnership is the latest in a growing suite of electives and learning supports for active members. From new courses such as art history and economics, to building math fluency with Time4MathFacts and learning new languages through Time4Languages powered by Rosetta Stone®, Time4Learning's robust lineup of courses and programs are the perfect complement to its main subjects.

Time4Learning is $24.95 per month for PreK-8th grade for the first student, and $14.95 for each additional student. High school monthly enrollment is $34.95 per student. Interested families may visit Time4Learning.com for information on getting started , including member stories and video demos.

About Time4Learning

Time4Learning, a Cambium Learning Group company, is an award-winning, online curriculum for at-home use. The PreK-12th grade coursework teaches math, language arts, science, social studies and more. The interactive, student-paced curriculum features thousands of multimedia-based lessons, activities, and printable worksheets. In addition to the Time4Learning curriculum, Time4MathFacts is also available to help with that skill area. Parents use the popular platform to reinforce key concepts during summer, supplement schoolwork, or as a main academic curriculum for homeschooling.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Medium . The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

