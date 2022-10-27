Stardock Announces WindowBlinds 11, Releases Public Beta Version

A public beta for WindowBlinds 11 is available for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users starting today

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock announced WindowBlinds 11, an app that allows Windows® users to customize the look and feel of their taskbars, window frames, and other aspects of their Windows 10 and Windows 11 PC desktops. A public beta that allows Windows® users to try the popular customization app before it officially releases is available now.

WindowBlinds 11 allows for unique customization of the Windows Start menu, taskbar, window frames, control buttons, and more using desktop interface themes called skins. WindowBlinds 11 comes equipped with many default skins, but thousands more are available on WinCustomize.com. Users can modify any skin by adjusting the colors, fonts, transparency, and more.

"This app has been a cornerstone in our suite of desktop enhancements," said Brad Sams, Vice President of Stardock Software. "We are thrilled to be releasing the newest version with several highly requested updates, including a new automatic dark mode and improved high DPI support for new skins."

WindowBlinds 11 comes equipped with an in-app browser to make it even easier to find new skins to download and the user interface has been refreshed, too. In addition to being designed to work with all announced versions of Windows 11, support for widgets on the taskbar and for tabs in File Explorer is also included in this release.

"Windows 11 introduced a new design language for the OS but we know it's not for everyone," Sams said. "With WindowBlinds 11, you can enjoy the benefits of a modern OS, but also the flexibility to customize the interface to fit your own personal theme."

The WindowBlinds 11 beta is available for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users as part of Stardock's Object Desktop suite or individually for $14.99 during the beta period. An upgrade option is available for WindowBlinds 10 owners for $9.99.

