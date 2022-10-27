The Singapore University of Technology and Design signs research collaboration agreement with Mexican top private University, Tecnológico de Monterrey.

The three year agreement marks the beginning of the SUTD-Tecnológico de Monterrey research collaboration on the improvement of cyber-physical learning through the SUTD campusX initiative.

The agreement will result in the improvement of cyber-physical learning, resulting in new pathways for the future of education.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) and Tecnológico de Monterrey (Tec) through its Institute for the Future of Education, signed a research collaboration agreement to improve the cyber physical learning of students and teachers in Singapore and Mexico.

Through this three year agreement both parties will share practices and experiences in the configuration and usage of cyber-physical learning infrastructure to create new opportunities for educational innovation and research, resulting in new pathways for the future of education.

The SUTD-Tec's Institute for the Future of Education agreement will foster the exchange and sharing of practices of cyber physical learning, and evaluation of the effectiveness of associated educational delivery models. Both parties will conduct joint experiments involving students and instructors to explore domains such as technology-enabled learning, translational pedagogical innovations, learning analytics, and personalized and engaging learning.

This research collaboration will have its main focus in the SUTD campusX initiative, that focuses on the needs and experiences of students and instructors using data analytics and learning sciences with the purpose of creating a safe, inclusive and enjoyable space for students to learn, interact and optimize their learning outcomes

Regarding the campusX and its impact on the future of education, Professor Phoon Kok Kwang, SUTD's Provost said: "Both Tec and SUTD share a common vision of cyber-physical learning, with similar interests and understanding of the challenges in areas of applying human-centric technology and design to the practice of pedagogy and andragogy in actual higher learning environments. This forms a strong basis on which many more projects can be conducted between Tec and SUTD. The current research collaboration is an important start and SUTD looks forward to furthering the partnership with Tec in years to come. In a similar vein, SUTD also looks forward to work with more like-minded partners across academia and industry and from local and global landscapes to make cyber-physical learning a reality."

Regarding this research collaboration between the two renowned higher education institutions, Juan Pablo Murra, Rector for Higher Education of Tecnológico de Monterrey expressed his satisfaction for the signing of the agreement: "To advance in today's education challenges and design the future of education, collaboration is key. Tec has pioneered educational innovation in Mexico and Latin America, and we are aiming to expand our projects and initiatives to have an increasingly global relationship and impact. In particular, we're developing an initiative to strengthen linkages with Asia and —since we have a long-standing relationship with Singapore and SUTD— we're pleased to extend collaborations with them through research, education and technology."

Furthermore, Michael Fung, Executive Director of the Institute for the Future of Education of Tecnológico de Monterrey emphasized the importance of this kind of agreements between both universities: "Conducting joint experiments to test innovative cross-border educational models will be key to developing effective cyber-physical learning environments. This collaborative project with SUTD's campusX initiative will increase learning opportunities for global higher education audiences, capitalizing on the intercultural exchanges between Singaporean and Mexican students and professors, and developing best practices with an international perspective."

The research activities framed in this agreement are due to start during the first quarter of 2023 and the experimental and simulated learning environment trials will result in the identification of best practices in digital education delivery models supported by effective cyber-physical technology platforms.

Download pictures here: https://bit.ly/3gzTSiS

Press contacts:

Tecnológico de Monterrey

Dafne Tenorio

Tel: 81 2319 2887

dafne.tenorio@tec.mx

SUTD

Melissa Koh

Tel: +65 6499 8742

melissa_koh@sutd.edu.sg

Visit Newsroom, the Tecnológico de Monterrey press room.

About Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey (http://www.tec.mx) is a private, non-profit, multi-campus university system. Since its founding in 1943, it has stood out for its academic excellence, educational innovation, entrepreneurship and internationalization, as well as for its links with industry and employers, and its great capacity for execution. It has campuses in 29 cities in Mexico; an enrollment of more than 67 thousand professional and graduate students, and almost 7 thousand professors; in addition to more than 26 thousand high school students and 2 thousand 500 high school teachers. The institution has been accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) since 1950. According to the QS World University Rankings (2022), it is in position 161, ranking 30th among private universities in the world; and in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings (2022) as number 1 in Latin America and 26th in the world. In the Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings (2022), it is ranked 4th in Latin America; it is also the only university outside the U.S. in the Top Schools for Entrepreneurship Ranking (2022) of Princeton Review and Entrepreneur, ranking 6th in entrepreneurship programs at the undergraduate level. It belongs to several prestigious international networks such as the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU), Universitas 21 (U21) and The Worldwide Universities Network (WUN), among others.

View original content:

SOURCE Tecnológico de Monterrey