Noah Basketball is now used by 26 of 30 NBA teams

ATHENS, Ala., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Basketball is now used by 26 out of the 30 NBA teams, making Noah Basketball one of the first sports technology companies to reach this level of penetration within the NBA.

Noah Basketball's Shot Tracking Technology (PRNewswire)

The Noah Shooting System, installed in NBA practice facilities across the country, tracks all shots taken in the practice gyms, measuring key shooting metrics such as shot arc, left/right position and depth. The system also provides instant verbal feedback to help players develop muscle memory for the perfect shot. With sensors mounted above the hoop, the Noah Shooting System captures the position of the ball 30 times per second and analyzes the flight path, allowing players to pinpoint how to increase their shooting percentages. Data is shared through Noah Basketball's user-friendly cloud-based platform, Noahlytics, where it can be filtered by shot length, shot type, player name, court placement, makes and misses, etc. This data, in combination with reports that integrate with the Noahlytics unique grading system, provide a tangible diagnosis for what a player needs to do to improve their shooting.

"The Noah Shooting System and the data generated is used heavily by the Golden State Warriors and is a big part of our players development program. We have seen first-hand how it can improve shooting percentages," said Mike Dunleavy, Vice President of Basketball Operations, Golden State Warriors.

"The instant audio feedback creates the muscle memory needed to repeat the perfect shot," said Jama Mahlalela, Assistant Coach, Golden State Warriors. "Between the feedback and the detailed reports that are provided, it removes the guesswork of what a player needs to do to improve."

"This is a big accomplishment for Noah Basketball and our team," said John Carter, CEO of Noah Basketball. "At the NBA level, coaches are careful what technology they expose their players to, especially when it comes to shooting. It is satisfying to see nearly the entire league adopt our service. We will continue to push ourselves to improve our product and the game of basketball."

About Noah Basketball

Noah Basketball is a data-service provider that uses machine learning and the latest computer-vision technology to provide real-time data and feedback to improve shooting accuracy and consistency for professional and amateur basketball teams. The company is armed with years of research and data from more than 400 million shots taken by players at all levels of the game and has a large install base that includes hundreds of college teams and 26 NBA teams. Noah Basketball products, which leverage 35 issued patents, provide a substantive method enabling players to make more shots.

In addition to the installations of the Noah Shooting System on hoops across the country, Noah Basketball also provides unique, real-time graphic elements to enhance game broadcasts. Most recently, Noah Basketball worked with Microsoft, CBS, and the BIG3 to provide never-before-seen real-time graphic elements and animations for the 2022 BIG3 season.

Noah Basketball recently launched a consumer app, called HOOPS. The HOOPS app provides players with a coach at their fingertips and the opportunity to practice like the pros in their driveway. The HOOPS app is available for download in the App Store.

To learn more about Noah Basketball, visit noahbasketball.com .

Media Contact: Katie Stotts

(512) 699-9921

stotts@knighteady.com

Noah Basketball logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Noah Basketball