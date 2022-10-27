Mirah Announces Partnership with Norse Feedback to Bring Most Sophisticated Behavioral Health Measurements to the United States

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirah, a leader in the adoption and implementation of measurement-based care (MBC), has announced a partnership with Norse Feedback to bring the world's most sophisticated behavioral health measurements to the US.

Mirah Logo (PRNewswire)

With Mirah, patients use an intuitive online platform to take assessments between visits and clinicians use the resulting data to guide treatment. Mirah boasts a robust library of 400+ measures so providers can tailor assessment for their patients. These measures, while clinically validated, are typically built by researchers and practitioners with a specific area of concern in mind. The Norse measures, however, offer a groundbreaking alternative. Purpose-built for measurement-based care, they are computer-adaptive, adjusting dynamically based on response. This means they can measure more constructs in less time and provide a fuller picture of a patient's health – all while reducing measurement fatigue.

"Common measures like the GAD-7 or PHQ-9 help clinicians confirm presence and severity of a condition; these are the WHAT questions. MBC with Mirah, however, can start to address the WHY questions as well — the explanation behind it all. Getting to that 'why' means clinicians can help their patients feel better, faster," said Mirah CEO, Mark Potter. "Europe has been 10 years ahead in MBC science, and our partnership with Norse brings that cutting-edge technology to North America."

Norse Feedback CEO, Joachim Vie, explained, "This is an extraordinary opportunity for Norse to enter a new market with our unrivaled solution and solid scientific base. Our mission is to give all patients a voice to influence and improve their own treatment. Mirah is value-driven and user-centered, with a cutting-edge technological platform, making them the perfect distribution partner for us."

Improving the quality of behavioral healthcare is one of the most underexploited levers to controlling total cost of care for patients. As the US moves toward value-based care, the next generation of precision mental healthcare will need more accurate tools. Put simply, MBC is a fundamental component to make the shift a reality. The combination of an advanced MBC platform with a dynamic, precision measurement instrument means clinicians will be able to measure more constructs, more accurately.

About Mirah: Founded in 2015, Mirah has been a pioneer of the measurement-based care movement. Patient-centered and provider-driven, Mirah is designed to better engage patients in their care and offer support to clinicians in delivering it. Mirah's best-in-class platform is paired with a support team with deep clinical expertise to enable effective, sustainable implementation of MBC across organizations of all sizes.

About Norse Feedback: Norse Feedback is a clinical feedback system for behavioral health developed based on years of collaborative research involving clinicians and patients. The Norse proprietary software solution for implementation in routine clinical care is used by specialist healthcare, primary healthcare, student healthcare and private healthcare in Norway, the UK, and the US. Norse's mission is to improve healthcare through patient involvement and implementation of patient reported feedback in clinical care.

Media Contact:

Amanda Young

351.222.4755

marketing@mirah.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mirah